News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Book review: The Surgeon of Royaumont, Susan Neuhaus

Shining a light on Australian female doctors in WWI.
28 Apr 2025 12:01
Catherine C Turner
Two panels. On the left a Caucasian woman with shoulder length dark hair, drop pearl earrings, red lipstick and a sleeveless black top. On the right a book cover of an abbey interior with a WW1 nurse in the background and a figure in a long green dress, with the whole bathed in yellow light over blue at the bottom of the image. The Surgeon of Royaumont

Writing and Publishing

Susan Neuhaus. Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

Surgeon and Army veteran Susan Neuhaus is no stranger to writing, having produced articles for medical journals, a non-fiction military history book, a bilingual children’s book and now a full-length adult novel, The Surgeon of Royaumont

It’s 1914 and Clara Heywood, a graduate doctor, begins her medical career at Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney. Not only is the British Empire on the cusp of war, Clara, who is among the first cohorts of female doctors to practice, is fighting the social battle of acceptance. 

When war does break out, the fledgling Australian Army won’t allow women to join as doctors, only nurses. Months after seeing her unofficial fiancé, also a doctor, off to war, she heads to Europe in search of a way to serve at the frontlines. She makes her way to Royaumont Abbey, a Scottish Women’s Hospital on the Western Front in France, where, under the guidance of Miss Frances Ivens, she faces the brutal journey of becoming a surgeon in war.

Even though the hospital’s medical staff – from surgeons to anaesthetists, nurses and orderlies – is made up almost entirely of women, Clara still experiences the need to ‘prove herself’, especially to those with differing opinions on how a hospital ward should be run. The friendship she finds with pathologist Dr Elsie Dalyell – a fellow Australian who graduated a few years ahead of her – helps Clara face the surgical workload and family pressures to return home.

It may be her first novel, but Neuhaus weaves together multiple strands of medical and war history with a deft hand, ensuring the pace of the story is maintained and not bogged down by details that would’ve surely been at hand from the depth of research needed to recreate the Abbey’s world. It’s also clear that only someone with Neuhaus’ medical training and experience of overseas military deployment could’ve produced this amazing insight into the snap decisions that need to be made on an operating table while simultaneously facing an enormous number of lives needing to be saved.      

This novel also continues the advocacy work of shining a light on over a dozen female doctors who served in WWI, including other noted inspirations for this story, Dr Mary de Garis and Dr Vera Scantlebury, whose service was only permanently recognised recently – for de Garis, a bronze footpath plaque in central Geelong was unveiled in 2019 and a statue of Dr Scantlebury was unveiled in 2023.

Read: Book review: The Defiance of Frances Dickinson, Wendy Parkins

The Surgeon of Royaumont breathes life into these historical figures in a very easy and accessible way.

The Surgeon of Royaumont, Susan Neuhaus
Publisher: HarperCollins
ISBN: 9781489277534
Pages: 384pp
RRP: $34.99
Publication date: 2 April 2025

Catherine C Turner

Catherine C. Turner (she/they) is based in Djilang/Geelong and is an emerging writer, amateur musician, hobby photographer and lifelong arts consumer. She has an honours degree in creative writing from the University of Canberra and an MFA (Cultural Leadership) from NIDA, during which she wrote an original Australian feminist fairy tale.

Related News

Picture of an artist's palette with paint splotches, and woman looking through hole in it. Arts news watch.
News

Arts news watch: this week's trending topics

We report it – you read it. Keep your eye on this week's top arts news stories.

Gina Fairley
Two panels. On the left is author Laura Spinney who has short blonde hair and is wearing a black top. On the right is the cover of her book 'Proto". It has orange and blue rings around the title.
Reviews

Book review: Proto: How One Ancient Language Went Global, Laura Spinney

An exploration of how hundreds of languages share a single ancient ancestor.

Robert Cerantonio
Two panels. On the left is author Wendy Parkins. She has auburn hair and is dressed in black. On the right is the cover of her book, with 'The Defiance of Frances Dickinson' written on a scrap of paper.
Reviews

Book review: The Defiance of Frances Dickinson, Wendy Parkins

A tale of domestic violence and divorce that is as relevant now as it was nearly two centuries ago.

Catherine C Turner
Two panels. On the left is Katie Kitamura, an Asian woman who is wearing black and has one of her hands propped on her chin. On the right is the cover of her book 'Audition.'. The title is in colourful font against a black background.
Reviews

Book review: Audition, Katie Kitamura

Competing narratives and slippery notions of truth.

David Burton
Audience listening to presentation. Live & Local. Sydney Writers' Festival.
News

Live & Local returns in Sydney Writers' Festival 2025

Highlights of the 28th edition of the Live & Local program.

Allison Dickie
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login