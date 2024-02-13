Rediscovering Romeo & Juliet through universal love

Sydney Opera House is set to host the Australian debut of French dancer and composer, Benjamin Millepied’s reimagined Shakespearean classic, Romeo & Juliet Suite.

Building upon Sergei Prokofiev’s ballet version of the tale, Millepied further combines the conventions of cinema, dance and theatre in this production, presented by his ensemble, L.A. Dance Project. Romeo & Juliet incorporates a cinematic livestream for audiences as the film crew follows dancers, both onstage and off into unexpected spaces at the Opera House.

Further, three couples will perform the pas-de-deux roles of Romeo and Juliet in Millepied’s version, challenging the representation of heteronormative love in the centuries-old tale. Two male dancers will play Romeo and Juliet on the 8 June matinee performance, while two female performers will grace the stages on 6 and 8 June (evening). The female-male pairing will be presented on 7 and 9 June.

In 2022, The New York Times commented, ‘It’s uncommon to see homosexuality presented so matter of factly on a mainstream dance stage,’ and when the work was presented at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in California last year, Grace Courvoisier wrote, ‘To see a homosexual versus heterosexual version of this incredible love story was long overdue.’

Sydney Opera House Head of Contemporary Performance, Ebony Bott adds, ‘We’re thrilled to welcome celebrated artist Benjamin Millepied to the Sydney Opera House for his Australian premiere season. This work speaks profoundly to the spirit of reinvention, taking what is known and pushing our interpretations and expectations further. We’re excited to present this beloved story in such an innovative way, both on and off the stage to showcase our beautiful venue alongside this stunning performance.’

Millepied is a former principal dancer with New York City Ballet and previously captured public attention with his role choreographing and starring in the film, Black Swan (2010), the star of which, Natalie Portman won Best Actress at the Academy Awards before marrying Millepied two years later. He was appointed Director of Dance at Paris Opera in 2014, and made his directorial debut as a filmmaker with the 2022 musical drama, Carmen.

Romeo & Juliet Suite will be performed at Joan Sutherland Theatre, Sydney Opera House from 5-9 June.