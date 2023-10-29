Red Stitch launches 24-hour theatre lock-in to raise funds for 2024

Red Stitch Actors’ Theatre in Melbourne has just launched an end-of-year fundraising campaign, hoping to raise $50,000 towards the company’s activities next year and into the future.

Known as ‘AMPLIFY’ (not to be confused with ArtsHub‘s Amplify Collective writing initiative) Red Stitch’s fundraising campaign includes a 24-hour marathon of non-stop play readings by the ensemble theatre company.

‘The Great Red Stitch LOCK-IN’ will be hosted live from the company’s Cromwell Road venue, and live-streamed online from 8pm Tuesday 19 December, until 8pm Wednesday 20 December. A streaming link will be made available to those who donate – though, of course, the option is there to dip in and out.

Established in 2001, with its first season in 2002, Red Stitch has produced and performed more than 170 contemporary plays from both Australian writers and award-winning playwrights around the world.

Known for its intimate venue in a converted church hall just off Chapel Street in St Kilda East, the company added the revamped Cromwell Road Theatre in South Yarra in 2019 and, over its 22 years, Red Stitch has become a significant force in the world of independent and professional theatre in Melbourne and Australia.

Not only providing employment and career progression for hundreds annually, and keeping artists at the core of its philosophy and practice, the company runs the INK playwriting program, which is steered by Artistic Director, Ella Caldwell. This initiative offers opportunities for theatre-makers at all stages of their careers in the development and presentation of new Australian works. Recent Red Stitch productions include the still-running Flake, written by Dan Lee, co-created by Chi Nguyen, and directed by Ella Caldwell; and Monument, written by Emily Sheehan, also directed by Caldwell and given four stars by ArtsHub reviewer Kate Mulqueen.

Launching the end-of-year fundraising campaign on Friday 27 October, Red Stitch Artistic Director, Ella Caldwell, appeared on Instagram to explain the feat of creative endurance, together with other profile-raising activities, and why they are necessary for the company she says runs ‘on the smell of an oily rag’.

‘As we set our sights on 2024 and beyond, our strategic focus is on sustainability,’ said Caldwell. ‘Sustaining the momentum we’ve built is no minor task, and we’re keenly attuned to the ever-shifting social and economic landscape. This is a pivotal moment for us, and we require our community’s support as much as ever. The LOCK-IN is about getting back to where it all begins for us: actors in a room reading the words from the page.’

According to the media release, everyone is invited to watch the LOCK-IN event online at any hour and ‘cheer from the comfort of home as the ensemble read a range of new and classic works on their feet, with whatever props and practicals are on hand, and with whichever actors are still standing!’

The 24-hour program, with details of plays and readers yet to be announced, will include:

live “ad-breaks” to hear about what the ensemble does, plans for the company’s future and its response to the challenges facing live theatre post-COVID, and

the chance to watch some of Red Stitch’s newest as well as its most seasoned actors working on impulse – with only a script, a minimal prop table and 24 hours to bring to life a range of dramatic works, including ambitious contemporary and classic texts.

Dates and tickets

Date and time: From 8pm on Tuesday 19 December until 8pm Wednesday 20 December

Venue: Online event

Tickets: Those who choose to make a donation of any amount will receive a link to log in and view the event online at any hour during the LOCK-IN.

For: more information and to donate to the cause.