Putting dollars to design careers

Three new initiatives straddle government, business and the philanthropic sectors to support Australian designers.
17 Sep 2022
Gina Fairley
Visual Arts

Twill Chairs by DesignByThem. Photograph by Zan Wimberley

Three new opportunities for designers have been announced by the NSW Arts Minister Ben Franklin, as all eyes are on the sector with the opening of Sydney Design Week 2022.

Together they represent a significant investment in the future of the Australian design sector, with support ticking across all career phases, from emerging to established. What is also interesting about these new initiatives is that they straddle government, business and the philanthropic sectors.

The initiatives come just weeks after five design teams were shortlisted for the renewed Powerhouse Ultimo site – a transformative $480–$500 million investment by the NSW Government that stamps a vision to make Ultimo an energised design hub. These new opportunities appear to take that vision beyond bricks and mortar.

Powerhouse Chief Executive Lisa Havilah said: ‘These initiatives signal Powerhouse’s expanded investment into design and support for the NSW design industry by embedding innovation within the museum’s creative precincts and supporting studio practice, knowledge and skills development.’

Part of that, she continued, is about delivering ‘sustained opportunities’ for designers.

Minister Franklin said: ‘Individually and collectively, these initiatives represent a significant investment by the NSW Government, Powerhouse, its partners and benefactors to support the NSW’s design industry.

‘This commitment is a testament to the ongoing support provided by the NSW Government in partnership with the Powerhouse to designers at all phases of their careers, from early and mid-career to established,’ the Minister continued.

What’s new?

Key to that future is a new Powerhouse Design Residency valued at $100,000 – which is pitted at early career designers.

The Residency is managed in partnership with Create NSW, and will support three early career NSW designers and makers to undertake six months of professional development at Powerhouse.

They each will receive $25,000 in financial support as well as industry mentoring, access to studio space and workshop facilities at Powerhouse Ultimo.

The second new initiative is driven by sector partnership.

Holdmark – a privately-owned property development and investment group – will fund the annual Holdmark Innovation Award. Powerhouse explained it will, ‘select a project designed in Australia in the previous calendar year that demonstrates outstanding innovation in architecture, engineering or urban design and planning.’

Winners will be announced during Sydney Design Week, commencing from 2023.

Holdmark Chief Executive Sarkis Nassif said the award, ‘enable us to celebrate the achievements of Australian innovators and raise their profile internationally.’

From business partnership to philanthropic support, the third initiative is the Carl Nielsen Design Accelerator, which will recognise achievement by Australian industrial designers working in sustainable design.  

Again, Powerhouse will select one project designed in Australia in the previous 12 months that demonstrates outstanding design for sustainability. The program is then tailored to the recipient and may include an industry mentorship, production or research assistance, or outreach support.

Recipients are then invited to participate in the next Sydney Design Week, kicking off with 2023.

The accelerator program has been made possible through a bequest from the late iconic Australian designer Carl Nielsen and Judy Nielsen.

‘Carl Nielsen had a major influence on establishing the Industrial Design profession in Australia during its early formative years, said Nielsen Design Managing Director Adam Laws. ‘He helped guide and mentor numerous designers who now have leading roles in the industry,’ adding that it was about enabling designers to reach their potential.

Sydney Design Week continues through until 22 September. Visit the program.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

