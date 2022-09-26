News

Powerhouse and UTS cement ties in $10m deal

Ultimo site to become a hub for creative industries precinct as Powerhouse and UTS pal up.
26 Sep 2022
Jason Blake

Museums

A glimpse of the future: Powerhouse Ultimo Renewal

Near neighbours Powerhouse Museum and University Technology Sydney (UTS) have just become a little closer, with UTS announcing a $10 million investment into the future of Powerhouse Ultimo.

The funding will go to the establishment of a creative industries precinct focusing on supporting and amplifying NSW creative industry talent in the wake of the $480-500 million renewal project of Powerhouse Ultimo, which aims to deliver new and refurbished exhibition, events and public spaces, and better connect Powerhouse Ultimo to the Sydney CBD by re-orienting the Museum to the Goods Line.

‘The partnership provides an incredible boost to the NSW creative industries sector in the heart of a thriving precinct anchored by the landmark Powerhouse Ultimo renewal,’ said NSW Minister for the Arts, Ben Franklin. ‘It will support NSW creatives across all stages of their career and dramatically expand the profile of Australian design and fashion on the national and global stage.’ 

L-R: UTS Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Michael McDaniel; UTS Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Andrew Parfitt; fashion designer Jenny Kee; NSW Minister for the Arts, Ben Franklin; Powerhouse Trustee Beau Neilson; Powerhouse Director, First Nations Emily McDaniel; Powerhouse Chief Executive Lisa Havilah.

UTS, which was looking to take over the Powerhouse precinct prior to a NSW government backflip on the site’s future, will now become a partner of the Powerhouse Ultimo creative industries academy, an education and professional hub connecting local and regional students with industry leaders.

Work-integrated learning opportunities will extend to student internships plus potential work experience with key collaborators.

First Nations will be a key collaborative focus area, establishing joint programs with the future UTS Indigenous Residential College and collaborating to integrate the UTS Galuwa Experience (an existing program for Indigenous high school students) into First Nations programming at Powerhouse Ultimo.

‘The potential to share facilities and generate collaborations between students, researchers, museum staff and Creative Industries Residents will elevate the creative industry output of NSW,’ said Professor Andrew Parfitt, UTS Vice-Chancellor and President.

Research across the creative industries sector will be another core focus of the partnership, as will accessibility via Powerhouse public programs. UTS research students will have the opportunity to collaborate with Creative Industries Residents and utilise the resources of the Powerhouse Archives.

Jason Blake

Acting Performing Arts Editor Jason Blake is a career arts writer, critic and editor. He studied theatre directing at the VCA and NIDA, served as arts editor for the Sydney City Hub, edited subscription TV guides and reviewed theatre for the Sydney Morning Herald from 2009-2017. He was co-founder of audreyjoural.com.au and recently publications manager for the Sydney Film Festival. He shares his home office with a possum.

