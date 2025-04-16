Canberra opens Our Story, a new exhibition exploring Aboriginal-Chinese heritage in Australia

Within Australian history there lies a relatively unknown and largely unacknowledged chapter. While many Aboriginal-Chinese people can trace their heritage back to the Australian gold rushes of the 1850s, mass underrepresentation has led to a lapse in the nation’s awareness of this cultural alliance. Our Story: Aboriginal Chinese People in Australia, brings the history between two of the world’s most ancient cultures to light.

The inaugural exhibition at the National Museum of Australia presents the output of a three-year research project led by featured artist, researcher and exhibition curator, Zhou Xiaoping. Xiaoping was born and educated in China, and is now based in Melbourne. He has been active within various Aboriginal communities since 1988. The researcher has compiled artworks, colonial records and stories that highlight the significance of Aboriginal-Chinese intersections spanning the past and present.

“Our Story places the history of Aboriginal-Chinese people permanently into the collective consciousness of the Australian public,” Xiaoping says. “What better way to do this than with a pioneering presentation of 17 artworks and more than 30 contemporary and archival photographs and documents.”

Our Story‘s eight featured artists explore themes of connections, identity, family and prosperity with Emeritus Curatorial Fellow, Margo Ngawa Neale, as the exhibition’s Indigenous curatorial adviser. Neale notes the exhibition’s truth-telling power.

“Our Story is a reclamation story, reclaiming that history by families of mixed descent who until now could never share or celebrate that part of their history. They had enough trouble being Aboriginal, let alone being Chinese Aboriginal,” Neale says. “This is a coming out, a celebration.”

Featured multimedia artist Jason Wing has praised the pioneering nature of Our Story and acknowledges his Aboriginal-Chinese lineage with pride.

“Aboriginal-Chinese people are found throughout Australia, yet it is not common knowledge in this country or overseas,” he says. “I am very proud to have both ancient Dragon and Serpent blood. Aboriginal and Chinese cultures are two of the oldest, most adaptive, resilient and powerful cultures in the world.”

‘Dragonserpent’, 2024 by Gordon Hookey. Image: Supplied.

Featured artists include Vernon Ah Kee, Gordon Hookey, Lloyd Gawura Hornsby, Jenna Lee, Zhou Xiaoping, Damien Shen, Christian Thompson and Jason Wing.

Our Story: Aboriginal Chinese People in Australia is currently open for viewing at the National Museum of Australia. The free exhibition will close 27 January 2026.