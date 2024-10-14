News

 > News

Potter Museum reopens in 2025 with exhibition and resources on 65,000 years of Australian art

After extensive redevelopment, the University of Melbourne’s Potter Museum of Art makes a comeback with a glossy new entrance and ambitious exhibition.
14 Oct 2024 6:14
Celina Lei
Architecture render of the Potter Museum of Art at University of Melbourne, Wood Marsh Architects. A heritage brown brick building with a reflective steel entranceway.

Visual Arts

Architecture render of the Potter Museum of Art at the University of Melbourne, Wood Marsh Architects. Image: Supplied.

Share Icon

The Potter Museum of Art at the University of Melbourne’s Carlton Campus will reopen to the public during Reconciliation Week on 30 May 2025, after undergoing extensive redevelopment by Wood Marsh Architects, the studio also behind the Australian Centre for Contemporary Art (ACCA).

Upgraded features include a new entrance on the University’s campus and new and improved spaces for the Museum’s collection-based learning programs.

The Potter will kick off with an exhibition celebrating First Nations art, titled 65,000 Years: A Short History of Australian Art. With over 400 artworks, the show includes new commissions alongside public and private loans, curated by Associate Provost Professor Marcia Langton AO, Judith Ryan AM and Shanysa McConville in consultation with Indigenous custodians.

Langton says, “The ironic title of this exhibition refers to the belated and reluctant acceptance of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art into the fine art canon by Australian curators, collectors, art critics and historians in the last quarter of the 20th century.

“65,000 Years: A Short History of Australian Art celebrates Indigenous art as it is increasingly recognised in galleries and collections around the world – as the greatest single revolution in Australian art.”

This is the first time that works of art, cultural objects and records from the University’s Indigenous collections will be exhibited together.

Read: Australia’s entry to the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale hits the ‘No’ Referendum vote head on

The exhibition will be accompanied by a new educational initiative developed in partnership with the University of Melbourne’s Ngarrngga Project to create resources for school and tertiary students and teachers. The Project seeks to build a deeper understanding of Indigenous art, history and culture and is led by Professor Melitta Hogarth, Associate Dean (Indigenous) in the Faculty of Education, in conjunction with Professor Marcia Langton AO, Professor Aaron Corn, Director of the Indigenous Knowledge Institute and Professor Jim Watterston, Dean of the Faculty of Education.

Further details about the program will be announced in early 2025.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is the Diversity and Inclusion Editor at ArtsHub. She acquired her M.A in Art, Law and Business in New York with a B.A. in Art History and Philosophy from the University of Melbourne. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Most recently, Celina was one of three Australian participants in DFAT’s the Future of Leadership program. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram @lleizy_

Related News

Performing Arts News Writing and Publishing Film Digital All Arts Television Features Reviews Installation
More
Bluey's World will open in November, 2024.
Features

Bluey's World revealed in new images

Excitement is building for the highly anticipated Bluey's World attraction.

David Burton
Video in orange coloured room. Primavera 2024
Reviews

Exhibition review: Primavera 2024: Young Australian Artists, MCA

Now in its 33rd year, this year’s Primavera manages to deliver a dynamic exhibition via its fresh crop of artists.

Gina Fairley
Render of ‘HOME’, Australian Pavilion at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale.
News

Australia’s entry to the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale hits the 'No' Referendum vote head on

A First Nations creative team has been selected for the Australian national pavilion in Venice with an 'Indigenous education amphitheatre'.

Celina Lei
‘skeletons’ by Judy Watson, installation view at Umbrella Studio Contemporary Arts, Townsville. A white-walled gallery with two large columns in the middle. Several works are on display including a sheer red banner on the left and a video projection showing landscape in the centre.
Reviews

Exhibition review: skeletons, Umbrella Studio Contemporary Arts

A solo of existing and newly commissioned works by Waanyi artist, Judy Watson, which uncovers colonial ‘skullduggery’.

Celina Lei
A Balinese resort near the sea photographed from above. Nuanu
Features

A perfect place or 'Nine Perfect Strangers' – the Nuanu creative city

One of the world's latest 'creative cities', Nuanu on the west coast of Bali is a place of great promise.

Madeleine Swain
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login