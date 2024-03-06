POP exhibitions tapping into the zeitgeist

Two exhibitions are opening at Port Adelaide’s Post Office Projects Gallery + Studios (POP) by artists who are keenly aware of the spirit of our times and question the trajectory of our future.

Penelope Cain’s Ice-told stories through layers of dust presents a surprising piece of information – that dust from Broken Hill, Wilyakali Country was recently discovered embedded in Antarctic ice, and the pollution began as far back as 1889.

Ice-told stories is both a set of reflections and a site for storytelling, with an installation that recalls a time before climate change. Tales of extraction, economics and climate, alongside reports of the daily weather, invite visitors to linger and consider the circulatory journey of dust and waters, past and future.

Cain comes from a research science background and this is embedded into her art practice, where storytelling from the Anthropocene and Post-Carbon periods are front and centre. In 2023, she presented Before Air There Was Water / Antes del aire hubo agua, a four-channel video installation commissioned for SACO Bienal in Chile. The work was ‘a water-led storytelling in the driest bed of an ancient sea’, as described by Cain. Her website reveals the process of her research and how she works at the intersection of art and science.

Also at POP will be A politics of the living by writer and emerging artist, Ena Grozdanić. The work investigates economic regimes produced by states of warfare and violence, drawing upon historian and political theorist Achille Mbembe’s call for ‘a politics of the living beyond humanism’.

Grozdanić’s work prompts consideration on war and rebellion, and poses the question on both a constestable past and future through speculative engagement with history. Her practice spans writing and the visual arts, and she is also an editor at Runway Journal and a former co-director of FELTspace.

The two exhibitions at POP will open on 17 March from 3-5pm with artists present to discuss their shows.