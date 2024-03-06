News

 > News

POP exhibitions tapping into the zeitgeist

Two artists explore our world pre-climate disaster, and history that lends insight to past and future.
6 Mar 2024
ArtsHub
Penelope Cain, 'Ice-told stories of lead and rope' opening at POP. Image (cropped): Courtesy of the artist. Amundsen source material courtesy of the National Library of Australia. An artwork with two separate images spread across four panels. On the top is an archival image of a group of four explorers in a snowy environment looking at a small tent with flats on it. On the bottom is a photo of a silver rock.

Visual Arts

Penelope Cain, ‘Ice-told stories of lead and rope’ as part of an exhibition opening at POP. Image (cropped): Courtesy of the artist. Amundsen source material courtesy of the National Library of Australia.

Share Icon

Two exhibitions are opening at Port Adelaide’s Post Office Projects Gallery + Studios (POP) by artists who are keenly aware of the spirit of our times and question the trajectory of our future.

Penelope Cain’s Ice-told stories through layers of dust presents a surprising piece of information – that dust from Broken Hill, Wilyakali Country was recently discovered embedded in Antarctic ice, and the pollution began as far back as 1889.

Ice-told stories is both a set of reflections and a site for storytelling, with an installation that recalls a time before climate change. Tales of extraction, economics and climate, alongside reports of the daily weather, invite visitors to linger and consider the circulatory journey of dust and waters, past and future.

Cain comes from a research science background and this is embedded into her art practice, where storytelling from the Anthropocene and Post-Carbon periods are front and centre. In 2023, she presented Before Air There Was Water / Antes del aire hubo agua, a four-channel video installation commissioned for SACO Bienal in Chile. The work was ‘a water-led storytelling in the driest bed of an ancient sea’, as described by Cain. Her website reveals the process of her research and how she works at the intersection of art and science.

Read: Artists showing women’s bodies as (still) a battleground

Also at POP will be A politics of the living by writer and emerging artist, Ena Grozdanić. The work investigates economic regimes produced by states of warfare and violence, drawing upon historian and political theorist Achille Mbembe’s call for ‘a politics of the living beyond humanism’.

Grozdanić’s work prompts consideration on war and rebellion, and poses the question on both a constestable past and future through speculative engagement with history. Her practice spans writing and the visual arts, and she is also an editor at Runway Journal and a former co-director of FELTspace.

The two exhibitions at POP will open on 17 March from 3-5pm with artists present to discuss their shows.

ArtsHub

Built upon a proud 24-year heritage, ArtsHub is Australia's leading independent online resource dedicated to the world of the arts. Our passionate team actively pursues a vision of being a world-class arts and culture publishing, media and marketplace business that significantly contributes to developing a dynamic, diverse and prosperous arts industry.

Related News

Performing Arts Writing and Publishing News Digital Film Television All Arts Features Reviews Museums
More
A wooden table, green pendant light and abstract wooden chair in a white room.
News

New TarraWarra exhibitions connected by geometry

Peter Atkins, Dana Harries and the TarraWarra Museum of Art collaborate for three concurrent exhibitions.

Clara Copland
Universal Everything. A woman stands in front of a large screen. On the screen, two tall structures react to her movement.
News

Universal Everything unveils generative installations at ACMI

Characters are created via display technologies to produce hyperrealist, nature-inspired designs.

Clara Copland
Artist and event presenter registrations open for Sydney Fringe 2024. Photo: Supplied. A White man with short brown hair sitting on a stage next to a simple bed. Stage light is shining on him and he is holding a small book, looking slightly above with his chin tilted.
News

Opportunities and awards

Prime Minister's Literary Awards open for entries, plus Paris 2024 Olympics artwork revealed, finalists of inaugural play competition for seniors,…

Celina Lei
Three female artists stand in front of their artwork in the Woolloongabba Art Gallery.
News

Her Work: highlighting women’s achievements this International Women’s Day

This International Women’s Day, five Brisbane artists explore women’s agency within Australian society at the Woolloongabba Art Gallery.

Clara Copland
Women's bodies in art: a photograph of a naked woman with her back to the camera surrounding by many paper cut out illustrations of eyes and carboard assemblages.
Features

Artists showing women’s bodies as (still) a battleground

In the week of International Women's Day, ArtsHub speaks to two artists whose recent work explores the politics of women’s…

Jo Pickup
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login