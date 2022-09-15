Poetry and hip-hop music, how does that work?

Ronald McCuaig (2 April 1908 – 1 March 1993) was once described by acclaimed author and historian Geoffrey Dutton, as ‘Australia’s first modern poet.’

McCuaig’s earliest collection of verse, Vaudeville, was written in 1933-34 and was self-published after no fewer than seven publishers rejected the manuscript, considering the poems too explicit. With its risk of offending the conservative mores of the age, his work – which explored rape, abused women and sex workers – failed to reach a large audience.

Now however, the poet will have a new airing thanks to his granddaughter’s efforts. Documentary maker and SAE Creative Media Institute film lecturer Dr Nicole McCuaig has collaborated with award-winning Brisbane MC Crooked White to meld the printed word with the spoken word.

The project was part of McCuaig’s PhD on the creative treatment of her grandfather’s poetry. ‘The stories were contemporary for the time, and was as seen as very disturbing to a lot of publishers in the 1930s, who wouldn’t touch it,’ McCuaig said.

After a year of researching artists, Nicole spoke to former Queensland hip-hop artist of the year, Zac James, AKA Crooked White, about the project. ’Zac left a fractured family in North Queensland and escaped to Byron Bay, where he spent time picking up odd jobs and partying. He started writing down some of these experiences and later found he could transfer this to music, which is perhaps why he felt connected to my grandfather’s work. Zac had a real energy about him, which I felt was a great fit for what I was trying to achieve,’ she explained.

McCuaig was keen to draw out the resonances between her grandfather’s poetry and James’ spoken word performance. ‘There are parts of his poetry which portray what he was seeing on the streets. He had a beautiful way of expressing it and bringing so much colour to his words,’ she said. ‘I thought one way of bringing my grandfather’s poetry to a modern day audience was to tell his stories through rap music.’

For his part, James believed that McCuaig would have made an impressive MC if he were around today.

‘Ronald describes the human struggle in unflinching detail, touching on themes that present day hip-hop artists, including myself, draw upon. His flow was surprisingly punchy. Once I found a tempo, it felt very natural reading through his works; he would have made an excellent rapper!’

McCuaig elaborated: ‘Definitely. The reason I chose to reversion the poetry as hip-hop is the inherent aggression in the delivery of hip-hop. The words of Ronald’s poem are still potent today and hip-hop helps illustrate this. In the letter he uses the phrase “meditated rape” in a domestic violence scene that still resonates in contemporary culture.’

McCuaig is planning to continue collaborating on what she calls ‘reversioning’ the poetry from Vaudeville, either in a documentary environment or music when the right opportunity emerges.