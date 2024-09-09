News

 > News

Performance Space expands partnership with UNSW

With a vision to elevate experimental arts, two of Sydney’s iconic arts organisations come together in a new residency program.
9 Sep 2024 15:55
ArtsHub
silhouette of figure in colourful immersive art experience. Rainbow Chan. Performance Space and UNSW

Performing Arts

Music video of ‘Heavy’ performed by Rainbow Chan 陳雋然 who presented ‘The Bridal Lament’ at the 2023 Liveworks Festival. Image: Alexander Leeway.

Share Icon

In news this week, UNSW Arts, Design & Architecture (ADA) has announced a renewed partnership with Performance Space to create the UNSWxPSpace Residency Program 2024, which will push experimental arts practice into the spotlight.

The School of the Arts & Media at UNSW ADA has collaborated with Performance Space for two decades, which has inspired much of the Theatre and Performance Studies curriculum and has created pathways for alumni to flourish in the industry.

The expanded partnership ratchets that up, and will offer more opportunities, including internships, guest lectures, media tickets and workshops, accessible to all ADA students to enrich their educational experience and foster a deeper connection with the arts.

Professor Claire Annesley, Dean of UNSW ADA said: ‘This partnership embodies our ADA2051 vision to champion creativity, collaboration and inclusion, and we eagerly anticipate the extraordinary artistic pursuits that will emerge from the collaboration.’

Vanessa Lloyd, CEO of Performance Space, added: ‘We believe in the transformative impact of the arts that happens when artists are supported to take risks and experiment in stimulating environments. Together with UNSW ADA, P-Space will continue to evolve and pioneer new approaches to developing and presenting pivotal works.’

While the residency is not entirely new, it has been reworked and renewed to bridge a critical gap in Sydney’s arts landscape to nurture experimental practice and opportunities.

In a joint formal statement the organisations explained: ‘The initiative is the only paid residency of its kind in Sydney, catering to artists who traverse disciplines to engage in contemporary practice within a research-intensive university context.’

This year, the residency will support the work of two artists: Marcus Whale’s new work, Ecstasy, which explores the intersection of rave culture and 16th century mysticism, blending high-BPM rave music with choral drone to create a visceral, live performance.

The second is The Crying Room: Exhumed by Marcus Ian McKenzie, which will transform a traditional theatre auditorium into a crying room, weaving a narrative of hyper-spiritualism and cyber-grief.

Previous iterations of the residency program have utilised UNSW spaces for the development of significant projects. Alumni of the program include Rainbow Chan and Gail Priest, who presented significant works at Liveworks – Performance Space’s experimental arts festival.

ArtsHub

Built upon a proud 24-year heritage, ArtsHub is Australia's leading independent online resource dedicated to the world of the arts. Our passionate team actively pursues a vision of being a world-class arts and culture publishing, media and marketplace business that significantly contributes to developing a dynamic, diverse and prosperous arts industry.

Related News

Reviews News Writing and Publishing Features Film Theatre Digital All Arts Television Music
More
Crowd dancing within art gallery, with colour flags and lights. NGV Indian Community Day
News

Bollywood vibes activate NGV for all at the Indian Community Day

Be transported with Bollywood dancing, dhol drumming and DJ sets at NGV’s Indian Community Day.

Gina Fairley
a crowd of people dressed up like zombies for ghost festival
News

New Ghost Festival riffs off The Rocks' eerie past this Halloween

Get your ghost on, and head to Australia's oldest precinct to celebrate Halloween this year with a new festival.

Gina Fairley
A group of dancers, all in black, the women in stockings and the men in trousers, all holding top hats in the air, in the production of 'A Chorus Line.'
Reviews

Musical Review: A Chorus Line, National Theatre

A new remount of a classic musical that still holds up well.

Kim Hitchcock
Jessica Clarke, with her fair hair blown awry and wearing a brown jacket in production of 'Iphigenia in Splott.'
Reviews

Theatre Review: Iphigenia in Splott, Red Stitch Actors’ Theatre

A solo performance about deprivation and the socially marginalised.

Kim Hitchcock
A teenage boy with dark hair and an oversized sweater is hanging onto a railing. You're the Man by Paul Mitchell at La Mama Courthouse.
Reviews

Theatre Review: You’re The Man, La Mama Courthouse

Domestic and intergenerational violence are played out in this production.

Kim Hitchcock
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login