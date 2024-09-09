Performance Space expands partnership with UNSW

In news this week, UNSW Arts, Design & Architecture (ADA) has announced a renewed partnership with Performance Space to create the UNSWxPSpace Residency Program 2024, which will push experimental arts practice into the spotlight.

The School of the Arts & Media at UNSW ADA has collaborated with Performance Space for two decades, which has inspired much of the Theatre and Performance Studies curriculum and has created pathways for alumni to flourish in the industry.

The expanded partnership ratchets that up, and will offer more opportunities, including internships, guest lectures, media tickets and workshops, accessible to all ADA students to enrich their educational experience and foster a deeper connection with the arts.

Professor Claire Annesley, Dean of UNSW ADA said: ‘This partnership embodies our ADA2051 vision to champion creativity, collaboration and inclusion, and we eagerly anticipate the extraordinary artistic pursuits that will emerge from the collaboration.’

Vanessa Lloyd, CEO of Performance Space, added: ‘We believe in the transformative impact of the arts that happens when artists are supported to take risks and experiment in stimulating environments. Together with UNSW ADA, P-Space will continue to evolve and pioneer new approaches to developing and presenting pivotal works.’

While the residency is not entirely new, it has been reworked and renewed to bridge a critical gap in Sydney’s arts landscape to nurture experimental practice and opportunities.

In a joint formal statement the organisations explained: ‘The initiative is the only paid residency of its kind in Sydney, catering to artists who traverse disciplines to engage in contemporary practice within a research-intensive university context.’

This year, the residency will support the work of two artists: Marcus Whale’s new work, Ecstasy, which explores the intersection of rave culture and 16th century mysticism, blending high-BPM rave music with choral drone to create a visceral, live performance.

The second is The Crying Room: Exhumed by Marcus Ian McKenzie, which will transform a traditional theatre auditorium into a crying room, weaving a narrative of hyper-spiritualism and cyber-grief.

Previous iterations of the residency program have utilised UNSW spaces for the development of significant projects. Alumni of the program include Rainbow Chan and Gail Priest, who presented significant works at Liveworks – Performance Space’s experimental arts festival.