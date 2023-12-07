‘Original’ gig workers left behind by Labor’s IR Bill

The Federal Government declared artists to be ‘the original gig workers’ in its National Cultural Policy, Revive, in January, but new legislation seeking to set enforceable minimum standards is leaving artists, and many other gig workers, behind.

A part of the Government’s promise in Revive was to establish Creative Workplaces, an advisory body within Creative Australia, to provide advice to workers and employers in the sector on pay, safety and welfare, and setting minimum standards.

The Chair of the new advisory body, former Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins, will be holding a digital briefing at 2.30pm today (Thursday 7 December) to further outline the operational framework of Creative Workplaces.

Creative Australia has revealed that the minimum employment standards set by Creative Workplaces for gigging artists are to be confined to working conditions like safety, and not on issues such as pay.

‘Creative Workplaces will introduce conditional funding requiring government-funded ventures to adopt and adhere to minimum workplace safety standards – and meet legislated minimum employment standards,’ a Creative Australia spokesperson said.

Workplace Relations and Arts Minister Tony Burke’s Closing the Loopholes Bill is proposing to empower the Fair Work Commission to set enforceable minimum standards for gig workers, on issues such as fair pay and working hours, but only for those working on digital platforms and in the road transport sector.

This means that the original gig workers, artists, who make up a large number of workers in the arts sector, often being neither employees (covered by an award) or gig workers on a digital platform, will be left behind without any minimum employment standards governing fair payment and terms.

Artist Amrita Hepi, who has been working professionally as a dancer and choreographer for the last 12 years, says that working as a gigging artist has meant having to accept insecurity and low standards that workers in other sectors would never accept.

‘I think “gig worker” didn’t come into the lexicon until maybe a few years ago. Maybe it was at the time of apps rising and realising that I was working in a similar way,’ says Hepi.

‘Being surrounded by other artists, and my mother being an artist and gig worker – I think the insecurity was something I took in my stride, even though it is not something I should have to accept, nor should any artist,’ she says.

Due to the historic lack of minimum employment standards for independent contractors in the arts and culture sector, experiences that workers outside the sector may identify as unfair, often feel normal and sometimes even positive for gigging artists, Hepi adds.

‘I never questioned it because that’s the way that my industry has worked for so long. Now if somebody from another sector was to look at that contract, I’m sure they’d say, “No this isn’t fair”, but it felt very fair to me at the time,’ she says.

The National Association for the Visual Arts (NAVA) Executive Director Penelope Benton explains the urgent relevance of the Bill’s new “employee-like” category for gigging artists and arts workers.

‘Gig workers in the arts often face short-term contracts and irregular employment… They typically face low bargaining power, lack of job security and exposure to financial risks,’ she says.

‘Establishing minimum standards and access to the Fair Work Commission for gig workers in the arts and culture sector will secure fundamental employment rights, including adequate pay and reasonable working hours.’

In Creative Australia’s own submission to the recent Modern Awards Review for the arts and culture sector, it encouraged the Fair Work Commission, ‘to explore a framework similar to that of the Closing the Loopholes Bill for “employee-like” creative workers that expands beyond the scope of digital platform hire.’

The Closing the Loopholes Bill passed in the Lower House at the end of last week, and is due to be voted on in the Senate in February.