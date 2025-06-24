How winter festival Now or Never celebrates technology while remaining carbon-neutral

Technology intersects with every aspect of our lives – from the music we listen to and the ways we listen to it, to our most intimate conversations with family and friends. Now in its third year, Now or Never is the City of Melbourne’s most recent addition to a crowded arts and cultural calendar, and is billed as an exploration of art, ideas, sound and technology – with artists’ uses of technology a consistent element across the festival’s many free and ticketed events.

“Now or Never is a festival like no other. It has a very distinct artistic direction and aesthetic compared to other festivals in Australia. Its key purpose is to offer a global platform for local and international artists who use technology in their practice – to showcase cutting-edge creativity, sound, art and future-thinking ideas,” Artistic Director Elise Peyronnet explains.

“This year, we are showcasing around 285 sonic and visual creatives from Australia and around the world, who integrate technology or innovation into their practices. But, most importantly, it is a festival that feels like Melbourne. Now or Never has Melbourne’s cultural identity in its DNA – art, sound, ideas and technology are the pillars of the program. These are all reflective of Melbourne’s identity as the arts capital of Australia, a music city and a city for innovation and knowledge. Melbourne audiences are sophisticated and hold these multiple threads together, and Now or Never trusts them to do exactly that.”

Celebrating knowledge

Now or Never launched in 2023 and was the fusion of two previous festivals, also presented by the City of Melbourne: Melbourne Music Week (of which Peyronnet was Festival Director) and Melbourne Knowledge Week. While acknowledging the festival’s origins, Peyronnet insists that Now or Never’s focus on sharing and transmitting knowledge is central to her programming.

“The knowledge elements aren’t borrowed from another festival template, they’re integral to how contemporary artists and thinkers are grappling with our present moment. When we present conversations like Charting the Future: First Nations Knowledges and Artificial Intelligence with The Wheeler Centre, we’re not just checking a box for intellectual content, but responding to urgent and timely topics of conversation that artists and audiences are actively engaging with,” she explains.

“The tensions identified around AI – its environmental cost versus its potential – are precisely why these conversations also belong within an arts festival rather than a purely academic setting. When Jessica Russ-Smith and Michelle Lazarus discuss machine learning alongside First Nations knowledge systems, they’re not simply offering answers, but creating space for complex thinking.

“The festival’s strength lies in how these provocations sit alongside kinetic works like Einder by Boris Acket or the AI-generated projections on State Library Victoria by Hamill Industries – the art doesn’t overshadow the ideas, it embodies them. We expect our audiences to form their own ideas from multiple program elements – experiencing wonder through bold installations while engaging critically with the systems that shape our world,” Peyronnet says.

Now or Never 2025 program highlights

Einder, already mentioned by Peyronnet, fuses the sonic impact of Melbourne Town Hall’s Grand Organ with the elemental power of a thunderstorm – one of several events at the Town Hall, including a four-day music take-over by the likes of Québécois artist and techno-pop icon Marie Davidson, and New York-based producer and DJ Python’s fusion of Latin club currents, house, breakbeat and bass. Also featured on the bill is local talent DJ Plead going back-to-back with French DJ and producer rRoxymore, blending driving dance beats with Lebanese pop and Egyptian street music, and proud Murri woman and rising star Yarra, an emerging force in the Naarm club scene.

The Town Hall will also feature new performance works such as KDV Performance Group’s Cortex (pictured top), North Melbourne Town Hall hosts Crisis Actor, an interactive performance blending physical theatre and simulated reality, and ACMI is home to Para-Cine, a one-off night of expanded cinema and real-time virtual performance, and Rashaad Newsome’s collage-like Assembly, part documentary, part multi-sensory performance piece and in its whole, an Afrofuturist-inspired celebration of the queer Black underground.

Boris Ackett’s ‘Einder’ features as part of Now or Never’s take-over of Melbourne Town Hall. Photo: Supplied.

At the heritage-listed Royal Exhibition Building – one of the last surviving great exhibition halls of the Victorian age – festival-goers can enter the monumental new installation and soundscape experience MATRIA by Barcelona-based collective Penique Productions, a vast pink womb that will be home to a series of calming experiences by day and curated contemporary performance by night.

The Evan Walker Bridge, Melbourne’s familiar pedestrian footbridge across the Yarra between Flinders Street Station and Southbank, becomes the site of a significant work of scale by Bidjara/Chinese-Australian contemporary artist Dr Christian Thompson AO. His sonic installation Burdi Burdi (‘Fire Fire’), adapted and reimagined from the 2021 series New Gold Mountain, promises to transform the bridge into a space for quiet reflection and will be Thompson’s largest outdoor installation to date.

Another familiar city landmark, State Library Victoria, hosts the external installation DELIRI by Barcelona-based creative studio Hamill Industries. DELIRI is a fluid, immersive environment mapped onto the building’s exterior that merges sound, movement and texture and incorporates artificial intelligence, image distortion and flowing reflections captured in-camera.

This fusion of the familiar with the new – the juxtaposition between traditional built heritage with the creative arts – has been consistent throughout Peyronnet festival programming to date.

“I’ve always been drawn to places,” she explains. “I’ve programmed Melbourne Music Week with Melbourne’s landmarks in mind, because experiencing a show in a unique space adds a new dimension to the experience. It’s also part of the reason why festivals exist in the first place – to offer a different experience to what people can expect on any given day of the week, in a bustling, cultural city like Melbourne.

“It’s the same for [Now or Never’s] art installations, they need large rooms to fill the space around them, and the contrast between old and new has always been interesting aesthetically to me. Again, it is about creating surprises. The Royal Exhibition Building has been a venue that I’ve always dreamed of accessing for music, and now for art installations,” she says.

Responding to criticism

Despite its evident strengths, Peyronnet’s debut Now or Never in 2023 was criticised by The Age for paying lip service to representation of Australia’s First Peoples, with Nick Buckley writing in his wrap-up of the program: ‘The festival included some First Peoples representation in smaller events and talks, but the absence was felt at Now or Never’s mass-attendance program pieces. Representation matters in what context it happens as well as how often.’

In a similarly critical vein, Cyclone Wehner, writing for The Music, stated that Now or Never 2024 ‘has already become predictable’, adding that the festival, ‘needs more subversion, more disruption, more BRAT’. How does Peyronnet respond to such criticisms?

“Like any Australian festival, First Nations artists and knowledge should be at the forefront of the programming strategy and artist engagement – and we can collectively do better. And, when it comes to First Nations artist representation, it’s about giving artists the scale and exposure they deserve, too,” she replies.

As well as events already mentioned, including Thompson’s Burdi Burdi and the conversation between Russ-Smith and Lazarus about AI and First Nations knowledge systems, Peyronnet says, “We have a film premiere at The Capitol, Crown and Country, with Wanta Jampijinpa Pawu-Kurlpurlurnu, a renowned Warlpiri philosopher, teacher and visionary from the desert community of Lajamanu in the north Tanami.”

She continues, “Wanta’s father, First Contact elder Jerry Jangala Patrick OAM is one of the most significant Warlpiri songmen alive today.

“As for predictability and subversion, we’re always pushing to bring something new to Melbourne through our programming. Once again, this year most of our AV artists programmed in the festival have never shown their work in Australia before – with more than 30 new commissions.

“We’ve made conscious efforts to program fresh, unexpected experiences that surprise and engage audiences. For example, Team Rolfes’ real-time virtual theatre, with racing avatar jockeys at ACMI or Studio Penique filling the Royal Exhibition Building with MATRIA, a monumental pink inflatable – we’re embracing exactly the kind of mischievous disruption that transforms how people experience familiar spaces. The real subversion isn’t always about being provocative, but genuinely challenging audiences to see our city differently,” Peyronnet says.

Taking a stand for the planet’s future

Importantly, for a festival that is profoundly future-focused, Now or Never’s 2025 edition is aiming to be a certified carbon-neutral event – something Peyronnet and her team are rightfully conscious of, given the environmental challenges faced by our rapidly heating planet.

“We’re proud to say that Now or Never achieved carbon neutral certification in its inaugural years and is on track to continue this commitment in 2025,” she tells ArtsHub.

“We’ve worked with our partners since 2023 to track every source of emissions, from the artist and audience journey, to each space and venue we work with, and what is being consumed on-site. Our aim is to get a picture of the carbon footprint of the festival, to reduce it where possible, and to offset it with various projects like hydro and landfill gas recovery initiatives, plus an Indigenous-led conservation project that regenerate ecosystems.

“As a festival that promotes future thinking, we live by our philosophy and action initiatives in the present for future generations.”

The City of Melbourne’s Now or Never festival runs over Thursday 21 – Sunday 31 August. Visit the Now or Never website for full program details.