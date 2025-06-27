Arts news watch: this week’s trending topics

Each Saturday, we summarise ArtsHub’s most-read stories of the week in order to bring you up to speed with the latest arts news you may have missed. Here are the news stories – both industry oriented and public facing – reviews and career stories that caught our readers’ eyes over the last seven days.

This week’s top arts news stories

Grief Rave: underground techno rituals that let you dance your sorrow

Underground artists are turning dance floors into spaces for communal mourning, blending techno beats with ritual, therapy and raw emotion to process grief.

Australian Design Centre loses state and federal funding, faces uncertain future

“Without core operational funding it is difficult to see how ADC can continue in its current form,” the organisation warned.

For Victorians who love to stickybeak – Open House Melbourne is back for 2025

This year, the program is unearthing the secrets of nearly 200 locations and experiences.

20 pub quiz literary questions – the Aussie version

Can’t get enough of literary quizzes? Here’s another one, but with a distinct Down Under remit.

Top reviews for the week

Musical review: Cats, Theatre Royal Sydney ★★★1/2

Anniversary production of an imaginary feline world.

Book review: Heart Lamp, Banu Mushtaq ★★★★★

This year’s Booker Prize winner, ‘Heart Lamp’, certainly deserves the accolade.

Theatre review: The Spare Room, Belvoir St Theatre ★★★★

Based on the Helen Garner book, this play is a study of terminal illness from the point of view of both patient and carer.

Career and education chatter this week

Yes, creative procrastination is different

Creatives everywhere delay the work that matters most, but research suggests creative procrastination is distinct from other forms.

