Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards:

Galah Regional Photography Prize

There is one week left to apply for the inaugural Galah Regional Photography Prize, which aims to showcase the excellence of regional artists and elevate their practices in regional Australia. The judging panel includes Director of Tweed Regional Gallery and Margaret Oxley Art Centre, Susi Muddiman OAM, and photographic media artist Tamara Dean. The open winner will receive a substantial prize of $25,000, while the student winner will be awarded $2500.

Applications close 14 August; learn more and apply.

Artful Art Prize

Achieve Australia and Accessible Arts have launched an inclusive art competition celebrating creative expression for all. Artists can enter across six categories: drawing, painting, mixed media, 3D art, photography and textiles. The winners of each category will receive a $1000 gift voucher to spend at an online arts store and receive mentoring from a professional artist.

Submissions close 31 August; learn more and enter.

Hornsby Art Prize (NSW)

Artists from across the nation are encourage to submit works for the Hornsby Shire Council’s Hornsby Art Prize, organised in collaboration with the Hornsby Art Society. The total prize pool is $23,000 with the top winner receiving $10,000. Entries are accepted in painting, drawing, printmaking, digital art stills and sculpture.

Entries close 5 September; learn more and enter.

2024 APRA Professional Development Awards

The APRA Professional Development Awards is a career-boosting initiative aimed at creating serious opportunities for emerging songwriters and composers. In 2024, 12 individual winners will each take home $10,000. The National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Music Office (NATSIMO) will again honour three Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander members, supporting music creators at different creative stages: NATSIMO Professional Development Award, NATSIMO Youth Professional Development Award (under 25 years old) and NATSIMO Senior Professional Development Award (50 years old and over).

Applications close 26 September; learn more and apply.

2023 WA Screen Culture Award

Established in 2020 by the producers of the Revelation Perth International Film Festival, the WA Screen Culture Awards celebrate the achievement, innovation and ambition of the local industry. This year’s award categories include narrative feature film, student film, feature documentary, music video, game design, commercial content, moving image and installation art, and more. The 2023 WASCAs will be held on 26 November at Luna Palace Cinemas Leederville.

Submissions now open; learn more and submit.

Commissions:

Bothwell District High School (Tas)

Applications are invited from Tasmanian artists to create an external sculptural artwork for the new farm facility at Bothwell District High School. There is an artwork budget of $48,150 plus GST.

Applications close 14 August; learn more and apply.

St Helens Police Station (Tas)

Tasmanian artists are invited to submit applications for artworks that welcome people to the new St Helens Police Station and celebrate the local community and landscape. The commission offers an artwork budget in two parts: Part A $47,000 plus GST and Part B $25,000 GST.

Applications close 28 August; learn more and apply.

Sydney Lunar Festival Light Rail Dragon (NSW)

The City of Sydney is looking to commission vibrant dragon artworks to feature on three continuous light rail carriages to celebrate the Year of the Dragon in 2024. The opportunity is part of the Sydney Lunar Festival 2024 celebrations.

Applications close 28 August; learn more and apply.

Callouts:

Sydney Contemporary Volunteer (NSW)

The Sydney Contemporary art fair is seeking individuals to gain first-hand knowledge of running a large-scale event, connect with people and experience local and international contemporary art through its volunteering program. Sydney Contemporary runs from 7-10 September 2023.

Applications close 18 August; learn more and apply.

Theatre Works 2024-2025 EOI (Vic)

Theatre Works is now accepting project proposals for the 2024-25 mainstage seasons (including Midsumma Festival). Victorian and interstate indie artists, companies, collectives, directors, writers, producers and makers are invited to apply.

Applications close 20 August; learn more and apply.

Moores Building Contemporary Art Space 2024 exhibition proposals (WA)

Managed and curated by Fremantle Arts Centre, Moores Building Contemporary Art Space (MBCAS) seeks to promote a wide range of emerging and established contemporary artists by fostering the development of an experimental and highly innovative exhibition program. The building is a raw and rustic space with open ceiling cavities and heritage features. Proposals from individuals, groups and organisations across all art forms are invited.

Applications close 4 September; learn more and apply.

2024 Monstalvat Performing Arts Program (Vic)

Submissions are now open for professional musicians, performers and ensembles who would like to present a concert at Montsalvat, Victoria. All musical genres, including classical, folk, jazz and opera, are welcome.

Submissions close 10 September; learn more and submit.

Create4Adelaide (SA)

Create4Adelaide is a participatory project of Adelaide Festival and welcomes submissions of artworks from young people across South Australia. Artworks submitted for Create4Adelaide are a creative response to three climate change priorities voted on by 2000 young people during an earlier stage of the project. These priorities are: extinction of plants and animals, extreme weather events (such as bushfires, droughts and floods), and pollution of our air and waterways. All art forms are accepted, but must be submitted digitally. The top voted works will form an exhibition in the 2024 Adelaide Festival.

Submissions open throughout September via social media by using the #C4A tag or through the Create4Adelaide website.

Professional development:

CAT Studio Residency (Tas)

The CAT Studio Residency opportunity gives artists the space to experiment with their practice and grow their professional careers. Two studio spaces available via this callout for artists based in Lutruwita/Tasmania. The residency offers a fully support studio space, 24-hour access, access to CAT project space for presentation of works, profile and development opportunities and more.

Applications close 28 August; learn more and apply.

Flinders Quartet 2024 Ascend Composer Development Program (Vic)

Designed to support talented Australian composers, this program offers a comprehensive package worth $15,000 per composer, including workshops, studio recording, a premiere performance and a commission fee of $6000. Flinders Quartet invites submissions from all Australian composers and will be looking for applications that demonstrate excellence, a deep understanding of the strong quartet and its evolution, and confidence in compositional craft.

Applications close 31 August; learn more and apply.

2024 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging)

The 2024 Create NSW and Artspace NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging) will shortlist up to six artists to receive curatorial support and mentorship from Artspace to participate in an exhibition held in mid-2024. Artists of all disciplines are invited to apply.

Applications close 11 September; learn more and apply.

Anzac Memorial Veteran Artist in Residence (NSW)

This residency offers a contemporary veteran or group the opportunity to engage with the Anzac Memorial and the broader community through art. A grant of $5000 is attached to the residency to assist the participant (or group) to develop their work.

Applications 17 September; learn more and apply.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call-outs.

This week’s winners

Visual arts:

Muruwari artist, Dr Virginia Keft, has been announced as the winner of the 2023 yapang Emerging Art Prize that celebrates emerging First Nations artists from across the country. Her sculpture, We were here long before the Hills Hoist – featuring her signature woven flying foxes – was a unanimous choice by the three judges: Sebastian Goldspink, Toby Cedar and Jessica Tobin. Cedar says: ‘[Keft’s] work was outside the box. The way she did her technique that was passed down was not just doing the same thing everyone else is doing… You have to have a strong story to make your artwork powerful.’ Keft says her work ‘is a statement about the resilience of Aboriginal culture and critiques the mindset of the Colonial project, which aimed to colonise, conquer and disperse’. An exhibition of all finalists’ works is on display at Museum of Art & Culture yapang, Lake Macquarie, until 17 September.

Nikola Estate in Western Australia received over 1400 entries vying to be awarded the inaugural Best Artistic Wine Label at the 2023 Royal Queensland Wine Awards. The gold medal was awarded to a red blend of Shiraz, Malbec and Grenache called ‘The Modernist’, with a label designed by Yoko Lüscher. Lüscher’s collage features hand-cut flowers modelled on jacaranda blooms, which was then digitally reproduced using different colour palettes.

Performing arts:

The National Indigenous Music Awards will pay tribute to the legacy of activitists and traditional songmen Yothu Yindi, to be inducted into the NIMA Hall of Fame 2023. Formed in 1986, this revolutionary band brought together Indigenous musicians from a small Yolŋu town in Northeast Arnhem Land and their non-Indigenous, or balanda, friends who played in a Darwin band called the Swamp Jockeys. Over multiple decades, the pioneering group have broken new ground for musical exchanges between very different styles, ideas and cultures, with their innovative songs drawing on Yolŋu musical elements and lyrics, as well as traditional pop and rock influences. Strong advocates for social justice and Indigenous rights, their song ‘Treaty’ was indicative of their significant role and powerful message. The Hall of Fame spot will be awarded to Yothu Yindi for their long and powerful contributions to Indigenous and Australian music. They will be honoured at the NIMA ceremony on 12 August at the Darwin Amphitheatre.

All:

Eleven Tasmanian arts organisations have been approved for funding through Arts Tasmania’s Arts organisations – multi-year program. Recipients will share in $8.6 million over four years, supporting the delivery of high-quality arts experiences for audiences, create employment opportunities and build capacity of the Tasmanian arts sector. Recipients include Assembly 197 (Tasdance), Contemporary Art Tasmania, Design Tasmania, Performing Lines, Sawtooth ARI, Terrapin Puppet Theatre and more. View the full list. Grant applications are now open for Arts organisations – annual programs and Organisations – projects.

Shortlisted and finalists

Triple J has announced the finalists of 2023 Unearthed High, featuring Australia’s best high school acts and new music from teens across the country. The finalists are: ‘Out of Luck’ by Elianie, ‘sprouts’ by ixaras, ‘UP’ by LEE, ‘Adam’ by Lotte Gallagher, and ‘TELL ME Y.’ by REDD. This year’s Unearthed High winner and Unearthed High Indigenous Initiative champ will be announced on Triple J Breakfast 14 August.

Finalists for the very first Art Station 2023 prize and exhibition supporting female artists working regionally have been announced by Michael Reid Gallery. The six 2023 finalists are Sarah Smith, Lori Pensini, Lauren Kennedy, Sarah McDonald, Anna Henderson and Emily Cullinan. The exhibition is a joint initiative with Graziher magazine and will be held at Michael Reid Murrurundi from 5-22 October.

The King & Wood Mallesons First Nations Art Award 2023 has revealed 28 finalist works celebrating First Nations artists in remote, regional and urban areas throughout Australia. This year the award captured a broad range of art forms – painting, photography, printmaking, works on board, metal, mixed media, digital media, installation, weaving, drawing and jewellery sculpture. Out of the 28 finalists, 15 are female artists, with an equal number from Queensland and the Northern Territory (11). The shortlisted artworks will be displayed at the Award Exhibition from 14 September to 14 October at Griffith University Art Museum, in Brisbane.

Local filmmakers feature on the shortlist of the World Remit Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Short Film Competition. They include Mark Bernard for Home, Jazba Singh for Eating the Other, Alok Rao for The Interview, Debanjan Dhar for Mumma and Suraj Siddique for No Time To Love. Winners will be announced 11 August at the IFFM Awards, with the top prize being $2000 and a Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor.

The Premier of NSW, Chris Minns has announced the shortlisted titles for the 2023 NSW Premier’s History Awards. Eleven judges considered 186 entries across six prize categories, including Australian history, general history, NSW community and regional history, young people’s history, digital history and the Anzac Memorial Trustees’ military history. Find the full shortlist. Winners will be announced at an award ceremony at the State Library of NSW on 7 September.

MAKE Award: Biennial Prize for Innovation in Australian Craft and Design has announced 30 selected finalists, now vetting for the $35,000 first prize and second prize of $10,000. Australian designer/makers were encouraged to submit a work demonstrating innovation in technique or material use that is an extension of their usual practice. A total of 187 entries were received from designer/makers working across the fields of ceramics, glass, furniture, metal, jewellery, textiles and fibre. The judges are Lisa Cahill, CEO and Artistic Director, Australian Design Centre; Hyeyoung CHO, Chairperson, The Korea Association of Art and Design and Jury Member Loewe Craft Prize; Brian Parkes, CEO, JamFactory; and Jason Smith, Director, Geelong Gallery. The winner will be announced on 28 September. Find out more on the finalists.

Check out previous Opportunities and Awards wraps for more announcements.