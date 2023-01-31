Opportunities and awards

Jump to:

2023 ABR Elizabeth Jolley Short Story Prize

Australian Book Review’s Elizabeth Jolley Short Story Prize is open to all writers writing in English with a prize pool of $12,500 on offer for original short stories between 2000 and 5000 words on any subject and in any style. This year’s judges are Gregory Day, Jennifer Mills and Maria Takolander.

Entries close 24 April; learn more and enter.

Grants and funding:

Four-Year Investment for Organisations

The Australia Council’s Four-Year Investment provides multi-year investment for arts and cultural organisations between $100,000 and $520,000. Organisations must demonstrate a high degree of artistic achievement, along with a compelling four-year vision for the period 2025-2028. To be competitive, organisations will also need to show they are well-governed, effectively managed and generate diverse income streams. An information sessions will be held online 24 January, 1-2pm AEDT; to register.

EOIs close 14 February; learn more and apply.

Callouts:

Richard Bonynge Ensemble auditions (NSW)

Applications for auditions for young musicians aged 17-25, Grade 8 (or equivalent) to join the Richard Bonynge Ensemble (RBE) are now open. The Ensemble provides serious and skilled early career musicians with the opportunity to work with industry professionals through workshops and mentoring sessions, as well as collaborating with professional chamber ensembles to develop their performance and musicianship skills. In 2023, RBE will partner with Omega Ensemble to commission a piece by Brenda Gifford, to be performed at The Joan in August.

Applications currently open; learn more.

Invitation to Muslim communities ‘moments in waiting’

Powerhouse Parramatta is inviting Muslim families in Western Sydney to share stories of rare objects that they consider sacred as part of a major new community project led by acclaimed Lebanese-Australian artist Khaled Sabsabi. Working closely in collaboration with Muslim communities and individuals, Sabsabi will unearth the stories behind treasured family objects and their spiritual connections. Sasabi will capture 99 objects, a reference to the most beautiful names of the Divine (Allah SWT). Chosen participants will be paid a stipend to participate in the project, which may include a preliminary interview and one day of filming at their home.

Learn more.

SAM exhibition opportunities (Vic)

Goulburn Valley creatives are invited to apply to SAM Open, SAM Spotlight and SAM EOI for the opportunity to showcase their work in Shepparton Art Museum’s dedicated community gallery. SAM Open has invited artists aged over 16 working in any medium to submit works responding to the theme ‘Home’. SAM EOI accepts proposals from artists, curators, creative practitioners and community groups. SAM Spotlight is a mentored and paid solo exhibition opportunity for a local emerging artist.

Applications close 6 February; learn more and apply.

Sydney Town Hall annual organ recital program

The City of Sydney is looking for an experienced producer to develop, schedule and coordinate its annual organ recital program for 2023 and 2024. The Sydney Town Hall Grand Organ featuring 126 speaking stops, nearly 9000 pipes and a unique 64-foot pedal stop is the largest organ ever constructed with tubular pneumatic playing action. The selected individual will be able to fully conceive the program, perform at each concert and advise on organ maintenance.

Applications close 20 February; learn more and apply.

Share memories of Hamer Hall

Arts Centre Melbourne is asking for members of the community to share their remarkable experiences and treasured memories of Hamer Hall to celebrate its 40th year. To mark this milestone, Arts Centre Melbourne will unearth stories of Hamer Hall (originally called the Melbourne Concert Hall) and spotlight interviews with those who have had unique connections to the venue – from those that built its memorable walls, to performers on its stage, and audience members who have attended the performances throughout the years.

Share your story.

Professional development:

2023 Asia Culture Centre International Residency (Korea)

The Asia Culture Center (ACC) is seeking participants for its 2023 ACC Residency. ACC is an international artistic creation and production centre that explores the new contemporariness in Asia. The reorganised 2023 residency program is also being carried out in conjunction with the ACC Sound Art Lab. The ‘Futures of Listening’ intermediate to long-term lab project is being presented as one of the residency’s creative support programs. The program is open to participants from every field of creative endeavour, including researchers, artists, creators and technicians who are making their first attempts at soundscapes.

Applications close 5 February; learn more and apply.

IPEd Editors Conference (online)

The biennial IPEd Editors Conference will be held online from 2-10 May 2023 with the theme ‘Futureproofing the editing profession’. The program features a panel of international speakers from Canada, the UK and South Africa, as well as a publishers’ panel from Australia and New Zealand.

Registrations currently open; learn more.

This week’s winners

Visual arts:

The international MAST Photography Grant on Industry Work has announced Hicham Gardaf as this year’s winner, selected from 53 candidates from all over the world. This year’s five finalists, Farah Al Qasimi, Hicham Gardaf, Lebohang Kganye, Maria Mavropoulou and Salvatore Vitale, will be exhibited alongside 24 finalists of the previous editions of the prize. The award celebrates emerging photographic talents who have developed an original and unpublished project for the Fondazione MAST. Australian audiences can view the work of 2023 finalist Farah Al Qasimi at her upcoming exhibition, Star Machine, at Art Gallery of WA (AGWA) from 4 February.

Hicham Gardaf, Laaroussi, 2022. Image: Supplied, courtesy the artist.

Twelve emerging artists will take over Carclew House in 2023 as part of its Sharehouse residency program. Sharehouse offers young artists the opportunity to participate in, and share a working space within, Carclew, as well as receive networking and mentorship support from Carclew’s staff and established artists. The 2023 Sharehouse Residents are: Vasilia Karabatsos, Chloe Noble, Audrey Menz, Samantha Sharplin, Ryan Denner, Paige Glancey, Tiah Trimboli, Jerome Oosting, Emerald, Melak Khaleel, Danielle Lim, and Fern Mines and Alix Kuijpers. The artists – ranging from writers to filmmakers, artists, curators and dancers – will make Carclew House their creative home for the next 12 months.

Performing arts:

Thirty-five Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people have gathered on Darkinjung Land to begin their 2023 training journey at NAISDA Dance College. The participants are part of the Developing and Practising Artists program, and have travelled to take part in professional development from across Australia. The 2023 Developing and Practising Artists will visit Nyinyikay in the Northern Territory as part of a cultural residency program in remote Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

All:

Recipients of ArtHouse’s CultureLAB and The Warehouse Residency have been announced. During 2023-24, selected artists will be working on experimental operas, vampire-making with digital remains through AV tech, collaborations with wrestlers and martial artists and more. This year, CultureLAB extends beyond North Melbourne Town Hall with artists receiving opportunities in partnership with ACCA, BlakDance and Basement Theatre Aotearoa. CultureLAB recipients include Maissa Alameddine, Victoria Pham, Mohamed Chamas, Rebecca Jensen, Tina Stefanou and more. The Warehouse Residency will see roya the destroya and Jamila Main take on commissions for D/deaf and Disability-led projects presented at North Melbourne Town Hall. Find out more on the CultureLAB and The Warehouse Residency recipients.

Shortlisted and finalists

The Collie Art Prize 2023 has selected 47 finalists, including two local artists with close connection to Collie Art Gallery. Both Dianne Clark and Cheryl Rochester are regular members of Collie Art Gallery’s Studio Club. Also making the cut are WA artists and two-time finalists Lori Pensini and Jo Darvall. Artists from every state and territory are featured, with the vast majority (31) from WA. Winners will be announced at the exhibition opening on 4 March, including for the major $50,000 acquisitive Collie Art Prize.

In similar news, the 2023 Melville Contemporary prize has announced its finalists to be Akira Akira, Dan Bourke, Jess Day, Natsumi de Dianous and Tom Mùller. The finalists receive a $3000 commission to produce new work for a group exhibition at Goolugatup Heathcote, WA in September. The program will also commission new music to premiere at the opening.

