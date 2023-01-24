Opportunities and awards

Jump to:

National Photographic Portrait Prize 2023

Promoting the best contemporary photographic portraiture by both professional and aspiring Australian photographers, the annual National Photographic Portrait Prize 2023 is now welcoming entries. The winner will take home a $30,000 cash prize from the National Portrait Gallery, as well as $20,000 worth of photographic equipment courtesy of Imaging Partner, Canon Australia. All finalists’ works will be exhibited at the National Portrait Gallery.

Entries close 31 January; learn more and enter.

The Text Prize for Young Adult and Children’s Writing

The Text Prize for Young Adult and Children’s Writing is an annual $10,000 prize awarded to an outstanding unpublished manuscript. Eligible writers can also enter the Steph Bowe Mentorship for Young Writers, an initiative designed to nurture and encourage a writer under the age of 25. Published and unpublished writers of all ages are now invited to enter works of fiction or non-fiction.

Submissions close 20 February; learn more and submit.

Environmental Music Prize 3023

The $20,000 Environmental Music Prize is open for entries to Australian artists across all genres. Artists are invited to submit music video releases that celebrate nature or touch on the themes of climate and conservation. Songs need to have been released between 2020 and 2023 and the artist needs to express a desire to use their art and voice to raise awareness.

Entries close 5 March; learn more and enter.

the churchie emerging art prize 2023

The Institute of Modern Art, Brisbane, will present the 35th edition of the churchie emerging art prize to offer a prize pool of $25,000, including the overall non-acquisitive prize of $15,000 thanks to BSPN Architecture. Guest curator Sebastian Henry-Jones will be selecting finalists’ works for the exhibition, to be held at IMA from 20 May to 19 August 2023.

Entries close 13 March; learn more and enter.

Commissions:

Newcastle Art Gallery Street Hoarding

Newcastle Art Gallery is currently seeking expressions of interest from artists to develop new works of art for presentation on the construction hoarding along Laman and Darby Streets, around the site of its major gallery expansion project. This call-out is open to all artists and collectives, local and national, established and emerging. Artists from all backgrounds and working in all mediums are encouraged to apply. Proposals are encouraged to respond to broad themes of renewal, past/present/future, change and anticipation. An artist fee of $3000 is offered per artist or collective.

EOIs close 19 February; learn more and apply.

Griffith Base Hospital Redevelopment commission

The Cad Factory has partnered with NSW Health and the Murrumbidgee Local Health District to commission three new artworks for the $250 million Griffith Base Hospital Redevelopment. Expressions of Interest are now open and artists with a connection to Griffith and the Murrumbidgee Local Health District are encouraged to apply, with some opportunities specifically for artists who are members of the region’s First Nations and multicultural communities. A drop-in information session will be held on 9 February 2-6pm at Griffith Community Centre.

Submissions close 27 February; learn more and submit.

Grants and funding:

Contemporary Music Touring Program

The Contemporary Music Touring Program (CMTP) supports national touring activity undertaken by Australian musicians performing original contemporary music with grants from $5000 to $50,000. Tours that include regional and remote destinations, or that assist performers residing in regional and remote areas to tour, are a priority for funding. The current round is open for projects beginning 1 December 2022.

Current round closes 7 March for projects beginning after 1 June 2023; learn more and apply.

Callouts:

Griffith Review 80: Creation Stories

Griffith Review is inviting poetry submissions to its 80th edition, which will map Creation Stories from archaeology and astronomy to AI and transhumanism, from the preservation of traditional knowledge to the intricacies of postmodern identity. Though submissions need not be themed, the publication welcome poems that scan the stars above and the earth below for tell-tale signs of where we’ve come from and where we may be headed.

Submissions close 6 February; learn more and submit.

Darebin Homestead Art and Heritage Advisory Panel

Darebin Homestead Art Centre is seeking applications for community members to join its Art and Heritage Advisory Panel. Participants will be part of a team of expert volunteers providing support and advice on the delivery of outstanding, relevant and accessible visual art, public art and heritage services for the community.

Applications close 10 February; learn more and apply.

Professional development:

2023 Tanja Liedtke Studio Residencies

Australian Dance Theatre is partnering with the Tanja Liedtke Foundation to offer creative practice residencies at The Odeon, Norwood, Adelaide. Successful artists will receive a stipend of $2500 and free studio space for two weeks. Residency periods offered in 2023 are 13-24 February, 1-12 May, 28 August – 8 September and 27 November – 8 December.

Applications close 1 February; learn more and apply.

2023 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging)

This Artspace Fellowship program offers a unique opportunity for emerging visual artists to receive curatorial support and mentorship from Artspace to realise works for an exhibition in July 2023, presented at Carriageworks. The recipient will receive $30,000 from Create NSW to undertake a self-directed program of professional development, including but not limited to travel, mentorships, internships, courses, research and the creation of new work.

Applications close 7 February; learn more and apply.

Visual arts:

Yarra Ranges Regional Museum has revealed a major new commission by Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung Elder, activist and artist Aunty Kim Wandin, Chris Joy and Ryan Tews with Lewis Wandin-Bursill, presented as part of the Burrinja Climate Change Biennale. Yerrin biik dhumba (bush Country) weaves together the imagery and sounds of Country, and protests against the continued disregard of First Nations’ practices and voices in the conversation and response to climate change. Exhibition on view until 26 February.

Performing arts:

Belvoir St Theatre has announced Gumbaynggirr and Wiradjuri actor and creative Dalara Williams as the 2022 Balnaves Foundation Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Fellow. The Balnaves Fellowship provides the opportunity to work at Belvoir as a resident artist to create a work for the stage and, this year, has increased to a $45,000 paid residency over an 18-month period. Williams’ new work, As I Was Walking Down Eveleigh Street, follows a family residing in the community of Redfern streets, better known as ‘The Block’. Living on Eveleigh Street, the family learn the ups and downs of being Blackfullas in the city. Dalara Williams was born and raised in Sydney on Gadigal country. She graduated from the National Institute of Dramatic Art in 2017 and made her feature film debut in Top End Wedding, along with being a main cast member for ABC’s Black Comedy. Williams’ stage credits include Winyanboga Yurringa, Malthouse Theatre’s Blackie Blackie Brown, Ilbijerri Theatre Company’s Black Ties and Darlinghurst Theatre’s Rainbows End.

Belvoir St Theatre has also announced Nazaree Dickerson and Brendon Boney as Balnaves Associate Artists, each receiving $5000, which will cover a detailed story outline or first draft of a work, in addition to creative development.

Winners of the 2022 Sydney Theatre Awards have been announced with 30 awards shared between eight productions that played on Sydney stages last year. Belvoir’s The Jungle and the Sea, which took out Best Mainstage Production and Best New Australian Work (S Shakthidharan and Eamon Flack) while Albion from Secret House, New Ghosts Theatre Company and Seymour Centre was named for Best Independent Production and Best Direction of an Independent Production (Lucy Clements). Best Direction of a Mainstage Production was presented to Kip Williams for Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde and Best Musical was presented to Moulin Rouge! The Musical (Global Creatures). Two Sydney Theatre Awards for Lifetime Achievement were presented, one to legendary photographer and performance artist William Yang, and the other to beloved Executive Producer John ‘Robbo’ Robertson. View the full list of winners.

Writing and publishing:

Dan Disney has been announced the overall winner of the 2023 Peter Porter Poetry Prize for his poem periferal, fantasmal. The judges said at the announcement: ‘A tour de force of linguistic estrangements, periferal, fantasmal excavates the colonial history sedimented in the names that litter the landscape of the Gippsland region in Victoria. Through its comic neologisms and deft calibrations of lyric temporality, the poem replays the sanction for mineral extraction provided by exonymic nomination, reminding us of the scotch-soaked nightmare from which we are still trying to awake.’ Disney currently teaches with the English Department at Sogang University, Seoul and is the co-editor of New Directions in Contemporary Australian Poetry (Palgrave 2021).

Meanjin announced Amy McQuire as winner of the 2022 Hilary McPhee Award for her essay ‘The Act of Disappearing: On the silences that shroud the disappearances of Aboriginal women and girls’, published in Meanjin 81.4 Summer 2022. Amy McQuire is a Darumbal and South Sea Islander writer and journalist. She is a postdoctoral Indigenous fellow at the Queensland University of Technology, and recently submitted her PhD in media representations of violence against Aboriginal women at the University of Queensland. She is the co-host of the investigative podcast Curtain the Podcast, and has been working in Aboriginal and independent media over the past 16 years. She has written for New Matilda, BuzzFeed, Meanjin, Griffith Review, Saturday Paper, Vogue, Marie Claire, The New York Times and The Washington Post among others. Her first book Black Witness is due to be published by UQP in the near future.

All:

Artbox and Monash University’s Faculty of Art, Design and Architecture (MADA) announced a new partnership to support and present the inaugural Wonder Cabinette Artists-in-Residence program taking place in regional Victoria this year. Archie Barry, Brett Leavy and Kim Munro will be exploring the natural and built landscapes of the Wimmera Mallee region from 1-16 February, followed by a supported remote development period and a return trip for the presentation of works.

Finalists have been announced for the 2022 Australian Street Art Awards, which celebrate everything from murals to art trails. They include Art Roll Gold Coast, Katherine Arts Trail NT, Perth’s Malls Refresh Laneway Murals, Quorn Silo Light Show, SWELL Sculpture Festival, Pave the Way to Gular and more. Winners to be announced during an online celebration on 10 February. Find the full list of finalists.

Check out previous Opportunities and Awards wraps for more announcements.