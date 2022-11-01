Opportunities and awards

Jump to:

This week’s winners

Shortlisted and finalists

This week’s opportunities

Awards:

2023 Queensland Music Awards (QMAs)

The Queensland Music Awards will be returning on 28 March 2023 to shine a light on fresh talent and celebrate the local music industry. Artists who have released songs and music videos between 1 December 2021 and 30 November 2022 are eligible to nominate across more than 20 wide-ranging award categories. Venues and festivals are also invited to nominate for the People’s Choice Awards, to be decided by public vote, as well as judged by an expert industry panel. Also open for nominations are the Billy Thorpe Scholarship and the Carol Lloyd Award.

Nominations close 28 November; learn more.

2023 Dorothy Hewett Award

Welcoming submissions from writers across Australia who have completed a manuscript and are seeking publication, the 2023 Dorothy Hewett Award offers a cash prize of $10,000 to the top winner and a publishing contract with UWA Publishing. Genres accepted include fiction, narrative non-fiction and poetry, inclusive of hybrid genres such as verse novels or memoir. This year Thuy On (ArtsHub’s very own Reviews Editor) and Kate Pickard will be joining the judging panel.

Submissions close 30 November; learn more and submit.

Commissions:

VACS Major Commissioning Projects

These grants deliver investment to individuals and groups as part of the Visual Arts and Craft Strategy. Each year a designated number of grants are available to each state or territory reflecting the population spread of the country of which the Strategy is based. Grants of $100,000 are available. The new commission proposed must be presented to audiences by 31 December 2024.

Applications close 6 December; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding:

Four Year Investment for Organisations

Four Year Investment provides multi-year investment for arts and cultural organisations by the Australian Council. This will enable organisations to plan with longer-term certainty and increase their capacity to leverage other support and collaborations. Organisations must demonstrate a high degree of artistic achievement, along with a compelling four-year vision for the period 2025-2028. To be competitive, organisations will also need to show they are well governed, effectively managed and generate diverse income streams. An online webinar will be held on 16 November, 1-2pm. AEDT, register.

EOIs close 14 February 2023; learn more.

Professional development:

Bunurong Fieldwork Residency

McClelland is calling for expressions of interest from First Nations artists to join a residency program aimed at developing skills and capacity in public art and delivering major creative outcomes. Four First Nations artists or artist teams will reside in McClelland’s studio cottage over a period of six to 12 weeks each, developing detailed concept proposals for a permanent site-specific public artwork. All Australian First Nations artists or groups at any stage in their careers are welcomed to apply.

EOIs close 24 November; learn more and submit.

2023 ANAT Synapse Residencies

Applications from artists and scientists are welcomed for the 2023 Synapse Residency program, which aims to generate new knowledge, ideas and processes beneficial beyond both fields. Residencies take place over 16 weeks full-time (or part-time equivalent) at a host organisation. ANAT will pay a fee to participating artists and contribute towards project material costs, accommodation expenses and return travel to the destination of the residency if required.

Applications close 16 February 2023; learn more and apply.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call-outs.

This week’s winners

Visual arts:

The 24th Brett Whiteley Travelling Art Scholarship has been awarded to six young Australian painters with the scholarship providing two types of residencies for the first time. Bill Hawkins from Coburg, Victoria received a three-month residency at the Cité Internationale des Arts in Paris and $40,000 in funding. Five artists have been offered a two-week residency at Shark Island Institute Kangaroo Valley, NSW. The recipients are: Mark Maurangi Carrol (NSW), Sarah Drinan (Vic), Miranda Hine (Qld), Drew Connor Holland (NSW) and Flin Sharp (NSW). Each recipient will receive $10,000 as part of the scholarship.

Bill Hawkins (age 30, Coburg, Vic), Recipient Cité internationale des arts residency, Metamorphosis 2022, oil, eggshells and modelling paste on wooden board, 20 x 28 cm. Image supplied.

Reflecting on Hawkins’ winning body of work, 2022 guest artist judge Mitch Cairns said: ‘I found the works to be utterly compelling, alive in their surface quality and capacity to destabilise my painting mind. The works are at once rich and reserved; both sensitive to the historical lineages of painting, while remaining at peace with their own personal artistic entanglement.’

Lauren Starr from Bendigo (Vic) was the overall winner of the 2022 Bluethumb Art Prize, taking home $150,000 as well as an additional $10,000 for winning the Photography category. Starr was also the winner of the Photography category last year. This year she presented Midas’ Daughter II, a lavish work inspired by the Greek mythology of King Midas. The photo is of Starr’s own daughter, with the set entirely spray-painted by hand. Starr said of winning the major prize: ’This is really life changing. It may even enable me to become a full-time artist.’

Judge Tamara Dean said: ’The fairytale reference in [Midas’ Daughter II] is potent, reminding the viewer of the true sense of what can be lost in the pursuit of possessions. It take us into a different world, a world steeped in symbolism. This photograph is beautifully staged and executed down to the finest details.’

The Bluethumb Art Prize category winners are Peter Tankey (Still Life), Shaz Spannenburg (Digital), Donovan Christie (Landscape), Jodi Steward (Sculpture), John Reid (Abstract), Monika Dia’k (Portrait), Martha Protty (Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander) and Konstantinos Missios (Founders Award). Find out more.

SALA School Awards celebrates visual art in South Australian Schools, supported by Credit Union SA. The program places practising visual artists in schools to create dynamic learning opportunities with the students’ works displayed during the SALA Festival. The 2022 winners are Berri Regional Secondary College, Valley View Secondary School, Woodcroft College and Woodville Gardens Primary School. Commendations were awarded to Christies Beach Primary School and Urrbrae Agricultural High School.

Performing arts:

Australian composer and conductor Nigel Westlake has received the Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen Award at the 2022 Screen Music Awards. Westlake’s career has spanned more than four decades. Born in Perth, Western Australia, from the age of 17 he was touring the world as a freelance clarinettist, bass clarinettist and saxophonist with ballet companies, a circus troupe, chamber music ensembles, fusion bands and orchestras. He composed his first film score in 1989, and later was widely recognised for his score for the Oscar-nominated film Babe. Other film scores he has composed include the feature films Ali’s Wedding, Paper Planes, Miss Potter, Babe: Pig in the City, Children of the Revolution and The Nugget, plus Imax films Antarctica, The Edge, Imagine and Solarmax.

Westlake’s compositions have earned numerous accolades, including the Gold Medal at the New York International Radio Festival, 11 APRA awards in the screen and classical music categories, two ARIA Awards and five AGSC Awards. He is a two-time winner of the prestigious Paul Lowin Orchestral Prize and in 2013 was awarded an honorary doctorate in music by the University of NSW. In 2008 Westlake founded the Smugglers of Light Foundation with his family in memory of his son Eli, to promote cultural awareness and empowerment through music and film in Indigenous communities.

Screen:

Dr Sian Mitchell has been named 2022 Annual Natalie Miller Fellowship Recipient. Currently Festival Director at the Melbourne Women in Film Festival and lecturer in Screen and Design at Deakin University, Mitchell is an avid lover of sharing stories for the screen and revels in the opportunity to work with next generation storytellers.

Achieving a PhD in Film Studies and a Masters in Cultural Heritage and Museum Studies, Mitchell has had her research in areas of Australian and women’s screen practice published in journals and industry blogs, including Historic Environment, Peephole Journal, NFSA and the AFI Research Collection. She also sits on the Board of Alliance Française de Melbourne and is a member of the International Advisory Committee for the Seoul International Women’s Film Festival.

Read: Dr Sian Mitchell receives the Natalie Miller Fellowship

Shortlisted and finalists

For the past six months, 2022 entries to the Music Victoria Awards have been whittled down by a team of more than 200 acclaimed judges to arrive at a strong list of ‘best in category’ nominations including Confidence Man, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Mo’Ju, Kutcha Edwards, Lance Ferguson, Nikodimos and Zretro. Best Folk Work sees a strong nominations list, with Above The Bit, Austral, Charm of Finches, Kerryn Fields and Ruby Gill, as does the Best Reggae and Dancehall Work category, with Jah Tung, JahWise, Nicky Bomba and Shottaz all vying for the top spot. The Archie Roach Foundation Award for Emerging Talent has brought forward Bumpy, Carissa Nyalu, Jess Hitchcock, MpathSoul (Monica Jasmine Karo) and Pirritu. And, returning in 2022, the Arts Access Amplify Award nominees include Batts, Between Mirrors, Evelyn Ida Morris, Nat Bartsch and Saint Ergo.

The MAV Diasporas Award (previously Best Global/Intercultural) is an award created for, by and with culturally and linguistically diverse creatives as an artistic intervention to increase visibility, participation and equity in the music scene towards a new music ecology. A long list of artists, including Ajak Kwai, Black Jesus Experience (BJX), Charles Maimarosia, Hand to Earth and Vanessa Estrada have been nominated for the revised category. Find out more about the 2022 Music Victoria Awards.

The Poem Forest Prize blooms in its second year with nearly 6000 new seedlings planted – one for each poem entered. A shortlist of 80 young poets have been revealed, spanning eight prize categories for teachers and students years K-12 from each state and territory across Australia. Winning entries will be announced on 17 November 2023 from the 2022 shortlist. Judges select one winner and one highly commended place in each of the eight prize categories. Read the shortlisted poems.

Check out previous Opportunities and Awards wraps for more announcements.