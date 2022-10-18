Opportunities and awards

Jump to:

Arts and Culture Priority Needs Program

Arts Northern Rivers is encouraging organisations (including service organisations and local councils), groups and individuals that have been impacted by the flood events to consider applying for the current Arts and Culture Priority Needs Program funding round.

As a result of the record-breaking flooding that occurred across the state, Create NSW is delivering the program to aid the recovery of damaged arts and culture community infrastructure assets, inclusive of studio repairs, flood proofing and planning.

The program is designed to help rebuild, recover, and support arts and cultural facilities / venues / assets that are crucial to community wellbeing. Funding (requests can be between $5,000 and $500,000) is available to assist with damage, planning, design and options for repair and rebuild, as well as the replacement of arts and cultural infrastructure assets that consider flood mitigation strategies to support future resilience.

Funding also covers the protection and safe keeping of works and collections to ensure arts and cultural infrastructure assets are not further damaged; and urgent small capital works on arts and cultural infrastructure assets to enable creative activity to continue. Applications close 30 November. Find out more.

Monash Gallery of Art TOPshots

Monash Gallery of Art (MGA) is n inviting 2022’s VCE students of Art, Media and Studio Arts, as well as IB Visual Arts students to submit their photographic work for consideration for next year’s TOPshots exhibition. 2023 will mark the 15th anniversary of this annual award and exhibition, which has been celebrating emerging photomedia artists since 2008. Entries close 4 December. Find out more.

Incinerator Gallery: Bright Sparks

The Incinerator Gallery invites Prep to Year 10 students who live, work or study in Moonee Valley to enter their art or design posters into the Bright Sparks 2022 poster exhibition. This year’s theme is ‘show me a hero’. Students may submit works that express their appreciation for a hero – real or imagined – who has inspired and motivated them.

Bright Sparks is a chance for budding young artists and designers to gain exposure by showcasing their works in a professional gallery space. Entries close 31 October 2022. Find out more.

SAM Open: Shepparton Art Museum’s annual open-call exhibition

SAM Open is Shepparton Art Museum (SAM)’s annual open-call exhibition that celebrates and showcases the creativity of the artistic community across Greater Shepparton, the Goulburn Valley and the Hume Region. The gallery invites local artists working in any medium, and at any experience level or career stage, to submit work for inclusion in SAM Open. The selected submissions are then exhibited collectively in the SAM Community Gallery.

The theme for the upcoming SAM Open is ‘Home’, and may be approached from a personal, social, or cultural perspective. Applications close 6 February 2023. Find out more.

Visual arts:

2022 Woollahra Small Sculpture Prize

Bruce Reynolds has been announced as the winner of the 2022 Woollahra Small Sculpture Prize. The 21st anniversary finalist exhibition at the Woollahra Gallery at Redleaf, showcases Australia’s pre-eminent prize for small sculpture, and the first national acquisitive prize for an original sculpture of up to 80cm, presented by Woollahra Council. Bruce Reynolds has been awarded the $25,000 award, for his work, Animal Kraters.

Sculpture by the Sea Helen Lempriere Scholarship

Indigenous artist Patricia Marrfurra McTaggart AM will receive this year’s $30,000 Helen Lempriere Scholarship. The Scholarships are designed to enable artists to further their artistic development through travel, study and the purchase of important new equipment ,while supporting their inclusion in Sculpture by the Sea, Bondi, which opens this weekend.

Fish trap by Patricia Marrfurra McTaggart, winner of the Helen Lempriere Scholarship.

McTaggart will exhibit a Merrepen fibre sculpture titled Fish Net (Walipan), based on nets traditionally used for fishing in the community of Nauiyu, situated on the Daly River, one of the largest rivers in the Northern Territory. The fish nets are now made to remind local people of their history and culture, to teach young local woman how to weave and dye Merrepen fibre, and to teach others about traditional indigenous culture.

2023 Anne & Gordon Samstag International Visual Arts Scholarship

Inneke Taal (SA), Lauren Burrow (VIC) and Sam Mountford (TAS) have been awarded a 2023 Anne & Gordon Samstag International Visual Arts Scholarship. Each artist will receive a scholarship that provides institutional fees for one academic year of study, a $70,000 tax-free allowance, and travel expenses to a leading international art school of their choice.

The annual scholarships enable Australian artists to develop their artistic capacities and skills outside Australia through a dedicated period of practice-based learning.

Calleen Art Award 2022

The winner of the Calleen Art Award 2022 is Canberra based artist Derek O’Connor for his painting Weather Report. The Calleen Art Award was founded in 1977 by Cowra art patron and collector, Mrs Patricia Fagan OAM. Since its early beginnings the Award has developed significantly and is now worth $25,000 through the support of the Calleen Trust.

Brisbane Portrait Prize

Martina Clarke has won The Courier Mail’s People’s Choice Award for 2022 in The Brisbane Portrait Prize. In the winning colourful portrait, Martina Clarke has captured Greens Councillor Jonathan Sri in his trademark colourful clothing. The Brisbane Portrait Prize is all about celebrating Brisbane portrait artists and their sitters, while encouraging public engagement with the arts. Any artist with a connection to Brisbane is eligible to enter.

Art supporters across Australia have been divided after Brisbane Portrait Prize’s controversial announcement crowning Melbourne’s Darren McDonald and his artwork, ‘Like a Bridge’ as this years $50,000 Lord Mayors Prize winner. Chief Judge Dr Lisa Slade stands by what she has described as a ‘brave’ work.

2022 First Nations Creator Program Recipients

Ten of the top emerging First Nations social media talent are being recognised this week by Instagram and Screen Australia in the second edition of its successful First Nations Creator Program. These recipients will receive $5,000 in production funding, in addition to training sessions and workshops with leading First Nations creatives

The Program is an initiative in partnership between Screen Australia’s First Nations department and Instagram Australia for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander social media Creators, aimed at accelerating up-and-coming local talent and amplifying diverse voices to help create long-term career prospects in social media and digital content creation.

The ten selected recipients of the 2022 First Nations Creator Program are:

Desirai Saunders (desirai.art)

Jade Goodwin (jadey.draws)

Tobiasz Millar (tobiaszrodney13)

Brandi Salmon (brandisalmon.artist)

Jalen Sutcliffe (jalen_sutcliffe)

Tom Dyer (uncle_mot)

Kaylene Langford (startupcreative)

Jahvis Loveday (Jahvisloveday)

Marley Morgan (marleymorganphotography)

Milisont Sailor (Milisont)

Performing arts:

Festival Management CEO of the year

Adelaide Fringe Director and CEO, Heather Croall has been awarded the Female CEO of the year in the Festival Management category for 2022. This is the first time CEO Monthly has created an exclusively female awards category for CEOs, and will now become an annual event offering a dedicated platform to recognise standout female leaders across various industries.

Australian National Piano Award

The first prize has been awarded to Alex Zhang, with Paul Cheung taking out the second prize and Yasmin Rowe taking out third prize. Open to Australian and Australian-based pianists aged 21 to 35 years, the Award embodies the highest national and international music standards and recognises the pursuit of professional excellence, technical brilliance and extraordinary flair. The Prize went ahead this past weekend despite torrential rains.

NGV’s Rigg Design Prize

A blood donation campaign driven by the power of emotional response has been announced as the winner of NGV’s Rigg Design Prize 2022. Leo Burnett Australia has been awarded $30,000 for their concept of Can creativity make you bleed? The 2022 Rigg Design Prize highlights the creativity underpinning the work of eight leading Australian-based agencies.

For the exhibition, each agency developed a suite of campaign assets – including billboards, street posters and moving image – to celebrate how creativity can shape who we are and the world we live in. Can creativity make you bleed? tests the power of creativity to evoke emotion and motivate action. Spotlighting the community’s need for blood donation, each campaign asset is designed to trigger an emotional response – anger, joy, fear, or disgust – that could prompt Australians to commit to giving blood.

Now in its ninth edition, the triennial Prize is Australia’s highest national accolade for contemporary design bestowed by an Australian public gallery and seeks to profile a different field of design practice every three years. This is the first exhibition of communication and advertising design in the Prize’s history and highlights the wealth of design talent in these sectors.

Writing and publishing:

Silver Gull Play Award for 2022

The Silver Gull Play Award is a competition open to NSW-based writers over the age of 18 for an unpublished and unproduced original play of 60 minutes or more duration that speaks to New Theatre’s ethos of ‘Plays With a Purpose’. This year’s winner is Xavier Coy for his play Fighting, an exploration into the mind of one man as he traverses the highs and lows of Bipolar over the course of a day, and we witness his battles with both the people in his life and the voices in his head.

Neilma Sidney Literary Travel Fund Recipients

In partnership with the Myer Foundation, the travel fund opened in 2017 to emerging, mid-career and established Australian writers and literary sector workers. This includes writers, editors, agents, publishers, librarians, booksellers, employees and associates of literary organisations and journals and other literary professionals currently living in Australia.

The seven recipients are: poet, artist and musician Daniel Ward (VIC); writer and editor Katrina Trinh (NSW); writer, editor and researcher André Dao (VIC); poet, librarian and cultural worker Eunice Andrada (NSW); writer, editor, arts worker and educator Hasib Hourani (VIC); music journalist and essayist Simone Jordan (NSW); novelist and short fiction writer Eugen Bacon (VIC).

2022 Varuna fellowships

The 2022 Varuna fellowships have been awarded to Lucy Nelson and Hajer Al-awsi. Awarded annually, the Writing NSW Varuna Fellowships are for members of Writing NSW who have a work that is ready for the next stage of development. Two fellowships were available this year, with one place reserved for a writer under the age of 30. Through this initiative, the winners will receive a week-long residency at Varuna, the National Writers’ House, and the runners up will receive a book pack from Hachette Australia and the opportunity to submit their manuscript to Hachette for assessment.

Check out previous Opportunities and Awards wraps for more announcements.