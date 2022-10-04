Opportunities and awards

Jump to:

Merlyn Myer Music Commission

Melbourne Recital Centre announces applications are now open for Australian female-composer competition. The Merlyn Myer Music Commission enables an Australian female composer to create a new musical work, providing creative freedom and fostering artistic development while providing an opportunity for the composer’s new work to be performed, heard, and recorded in a performance setting at Melbourne Recital Centre. The commission component of this project is $12,000 cash and the Centre covers all costs associated with the presentation and documentation of the performance. Applications close 30 November. Find out more.

Callouts:

The Yalingwa Artist Fellowship

The Yalingwa Artist Fellowship is an untied $60,000 cash grant for a First Peoples artist-based in Victoria to develop and consolidate their practice.

Part of the Yalingwa visual arts initiative, the Fellowship is a one-year program that invests significantly in mid-career and established artists who have demonstrated a high level of commitment to their practice and made an outstanding contribution to creative practice in the Indigenous arts community. Expressions of interest are now invited from artists working across all disciplines of visual arts practice.

The Fellowship is offered to aid career development, without requirement for an exhibition or body of work outcome. However, the Fellow will be required to report on artistic and other outcomes and benefits related to the development of their work, present a lecture or talk while undertaking the Fellowship, and be available for related media and publicity for these events. EOI closes 4 November. Find out more.

2023 Melbourne Design Week

Expressions of interest are now open to participate in the 2023 Melbourne Design Week, Australia’s leading design festival. Now in its seventh year, the celebration of local and international design excellence will take place 18 – 28 May. Participants are to respond to the theme ‘Design the world you want’ encouraging the design industry to utilise creative thinking to address pressing issues facing today’s society. EOI close 26 November. Find out more.

Little Darlings

Little Darlings is the National Gallery portrait prize for young people, with four separate categories across Kindergarten to Year 12. Winners will have their artworks framed and displayed in the gallery, and a special calendar of the winning works will be created as a memento of their achievements. The 2023 theme is ‘Me and my place’, and three winners will be selected from each category. Entry is free and close 14 October. Find out more

Voices of Women: A call out for Women’s Stories

Voices of Women is on the lookout for its next batch of women’s stories. Inspired by the prompt ‘Embellishment’, VOW encourages women of all backgrounds and ages to embellish their stories with rich language and wild imagination. Submissions close February 2023. Find out more.



Testing Grounds Emporium & Market Square are currently accepting EOIs for projects to take place in 2022. Located in the Queen Victoria Market Precinct, Testing Grounds Emporium & Market Square provides infrastructure in a public, urban context for creative practices across art, performance, design and education. Find out more.

Professional development:

Carclew’s Sharehouse 2023 (SA)

Carclew invites applications from South Australian-based Emerging Creative Producers, Artists-in-Residence and Curators to make Carclew House their creative home for the 12-month program which will provide space, resources and mentoring for young creatives.

Age limit for applicants

• Up to 26 years

• Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander applicants up to 30 years

Applications close 28 October. Find out more.

Martin-Lysicrates prize

The competition allows mid-career Australian playwrights to submit a first act of a play for consideration. Three first acts will be chosen and be performed for free before an audience of kids and teachers. The kids vote for their favourite first act and the winner will get $15,000 to develop the play, plus dramaturge support, and the theatre will be given $20,000 to stage it. Applications close 7 October 2022. Find out more.

Visual arts:

2022 Lester Prize

Sophia Alone from Port Hedland WA has won the 2022 Richard Lester Prize for Portraiture for her portrait of her grandfather, Respect Grandfather Kutri Makanykarra. The Indigenous artist’s work is an acrylic on canvas (44.5 x 44.5cm) which won her the $50,000 main prize as well as the $10,000 Minderoo Foundation Spirit Prize. Find out more about the Lester Prize.

Sophie Alone’s winning work for portraiture in the 2022 Lester Prize.

Victorian Museums and Galleries Awards

The Awards, now in their 29th year, are conducted annually to highlight outstanding achievements in the Victorian museum, gallery, and collecting sector. This special event raises awareness of museums and galleries as effective vehicles for engaging ideas and communities, rewards and encourages best practice by individuals and organisations, and recognises the value of museums and galleries within the community. The AMaGA Victoria Award for large organisation was won by Museums Victoria – Safe Management of Hazardous Substances at Museums Victoria. View the full list of winners.

2023 Nicholas and Angela Curtis Cité Internationale des Arts Residency Fellowships

Each year, the Power Institute awards practicing artists, researchers, writers or curators with three or six-month art residencies at the Cité Internationale des Arts in Paris. The winning applications are from Lauren Carroll Harris, Imogen King and Caitlin Langford.

Wollumbin Art Award

Byron Shire-based artist Amber Wallis has been awarded the top prize in the inaugural Wollumbin Art Award with a painting of her daughter entitled Ivy With Eyes. The winning artist also wins a two-week residency at the Gallery’s Nancy Fairfax Artist in Residence Studio.

2022 Windmill Trust Scholarship for Regional NSW Artists

Juanita McLauchlan announced as the recipient of 25th annual scholarship for regional NSW artists. McLauchlan will use the $10,000 scholarship to produce a new body of work which draws upon her Gamilaraay identity and family history to explore family connections through body adornment. The result of this enquiry will be Everywhen, a major solo exhibition at Wagga Wagga Gallery opening in May 2023.

Performing arts:

Sounds Australia Export Stimulus Grant

The third and final round of Sounds Australia’s Export Stimulus (SAES) package has been awarded to more of Australia’s local music industry – artists, producers, songwriters, composers, managers, publishers and crew. The funds will support wide-ranging international activity including touring, songwriting, producing, industry meetings, and tour and technical support.

Over $369,000 was awarded to 29 successful applicants, made up of 104 individuals. View the full list of winners.

Victorian Circus and Physical Theatre project investment program

The Australian Council will this year provide targeted investment of $2.3 million to support circus and physical theatre in Victoria. The Victorian Circus and Physical Theatre project investment program will support 21 recipients, including individual artists, groups and organisations working across circus and physical theatre. Among the highlights, the Flying Fruit Fly Circus will work with emerging and established circus artists to develop original new works through an incubator program. View the full list of recipients.

Writing and publishing:

2022 Barbara Jefferis Award

The winner of the 2022 Barbara Jefferis Award is S.L. Lim for Revenge: Murder in Three Parts.

The Barbara Jefferis Award is one of Australia’s most generous literary prizes, with a total prize pool of $55,000. It is awarded biennially to ‘the best novel written by an Australian author that depicts women and girls in a positive way or otherwise empowers the status of women and girls in society.’

Glenfern Fellowships

Since 2007, Writers Victoria has offered writers the use of a Glenfern writers’ studio for a period of three months. The Fellowships give authors the time and space to write, as well as the opportunity to be involved in a vibrant community of writers in the historic surroundings of the Glenfern mansion in St Kilda East. This year’s Fellowship winners are:

Sarah Berry, who will be working on a currently untitled middle-grade fiction steampunk murder mystery novel.



Benjamin Hickey, who will be working on a short story collection, Common Ruin, which is ‘a collection of interconnected literary short stories that looks at human struggles with obsession, loneliness and morality in an absurd and burning world.’



Mesh Tennakoon, who will be working on a short story collection with the working title, Misplaced, which ‘[examines] the convergence of trauma, shame and brief moments of time in magical realist stories about people of colour.’

Montalto Sculpture Prize 2022

David Wood is a finalist in the Montalto Sculpture Prize 2022 for the fourth time over the last five years. This year’s entry is I Shall Be Whatever I Shall Be. Exploring long held connections he has to fire in his work, he examines the awe and consternation of anyone who inhabits the Australian continent.

The Montalto Sculpture Prize is a $50,000 national acquisitive prize award for sculpture with the 2022 Prize celebrating 20 years of showcasing the best of Australian sculptors.

The exhibition opens at Montalto in Red Hill Mornington Peninsula on 19 November 2022 and winners will be announced on the day. The exhibition will run through until 30 April 2023.

2022 National Jazz Awards Finalists

Five of Australia’s finest young jazz guitarists have been selected as finalists in the 2022 National Jazz Awards. Harry Tinney (VIC), Joshua Meader (NSW), Julius Schwing (TAS), Theo Carbo (VIC) and Peter Koopman (NSW) will compete for the prestigious honour with a live performance at the Award finals to be held at the Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues on Saturday 29 October.

The winner will receive $7000 in prizemoney and a recording session at Pughouse Studios (Melbourne) with second and third placegetters set to receive $4000 and $2000 respectively.



Each year, the National Jazz Awards (NJA) focus on a different instrument – piano, bass, saxophone, brass, drums or vocals with guitar returning to the spotlight this year. The awards were open to high-level guitarists aged 36 or younger. Each entrant was required to submit audio recordings of three pieces – a ballad, a blues and a piece by an Australian composer.

55th Annual AWGIE Awards

Writers of The Newsreader, Heartbreak High, Playing Beatie Bow, Fires, The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson, Ithaka, and Little J & Big Cuz among nominees for the 55th Annual AWGIE Awards. Read the full list of nominees.

2022 Mark and Evette Moran Nib Literary Award shortlist

The Mark & Evette Moran Nib Literary Award is presented annually by Waverley Council with support from Principal Sponsors Mark and Evette Moran. Established in 2002, the Nib remains Australia’s only major literary award of its kind presented by a local council. Judging criteria includes high literary merit, quality of research, readability and value to the community. The winners will be announced on 16 November at Bondi Pavilion Theatre. The shortlisted titles are:

Two Afternoons In The Kabul Stadium by Tim Bonyhady (Text Publishing)

Signs and Wonders by Delia Falconer (Scribner Australia)

The Asparagus Wars by Carol Major (ES Press)

Mafioso by Colin McLaren (Hachette Australia)

Mortals by Rachel E. Menzies and Ross G. Menzies (Allen & Unwin)

Here Goes Nothing by Steve Toltz (Penguin Random House)

Check out previous Opportunities and Awards wraps for more announcements.