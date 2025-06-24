Opportunities and awards

Jump to:

This week’s opportunities

Awards and competitions

Online platform The Music is seeking Australia’s best record store. With over 200 independent record stores now operating across the country, each has developed their own culture, community and vibe, all celebrating music and helping connect the general public to songs and artists that can make their lives better. In order to discover the stories and people behind these stores the public has the chance to vote for their favourite store.

To cast a vote, email newsdesk@themusic.com.au or learn more.

National Arts and Disability Awards

The Creative Australia National Arts and Disability Awards celebrate the work and achievements of d/Deaf artists and artists with disability. The Awards acknowledge the contribution these artists have made to the creative arts and cultural life of the nation. Two prizes are available: for Established Artist: $50,000 and Early Career Artist: $20,000.

Nominations close Tuesday 8 July; learn more and nominate.

Scarlet Stiletto Short Stories Awards

Hosted by Sisters in Crime, the 32nd awards are now open, with a total prize pool of $13,050 up for grabs across 12 awards. Categories include Best Young Writer (under 19), Body in the Library Award, Best Thriller, Best Malice Domestic Story, Best Mystery with History Story, Art and Crime Award, Best Cross-genre Story, Best Story Inspired by a Forensic Clue, Great Film Idea and Most Satisfying Retribution. Entry fee $25, or $20 for Sisters in Crime members. Maximum length 5000 words.

Applications close 31 August 2025; learn more and enter.

Grants and funding

Blacktown Shorts Film Festival

The short film festival is returning for its fourth year and is seeking film ideas to fund and support in 2025. Pitches need to be for films that have a clear connection to Blacktown’s community and culture. This can include shooting on a location in Blacktown or casting local talent. Blacktown Shorts Film Festival is committed to promoting storytelling locally and sustainable creative practice within Blacktown. Artists of all levels and genres are invited to apply.

Applications close Monday 30 June, 11.59pm; learn more and apply.

Helsinki International Artist Programme (HIAP)

Applications are now open for Creative Australia’s three-month residency opportunity, offering $12,500, time, space and support for the development of new work. The HIAP residency is hosted across two locations: Suomenlinna Island, a UNESCO World Heritage Site accessible by a 15-minute ferry from central Helsinki, Finland. The second site is The Cable Factory which is a cultural hub located in the heart of the Helsinki. Only individuals may apply to this category and applicants must be either a practising artist or arts worker and an Australian citizen or an Australian permanent resident. The residency periods are as follows: 5 April to 11 July 2026 and 30 August to 21 November 2026.

Applications close 8 July at 3pm AEST; learn more and apply.

Legacy: First Nations Multi-Year Project Fund

Creative Australia will provide $150,000 over three years to support First Nations communities, elders and established artists and practitioners in identifying areas for younger people to be skilled through models that are appropriate to their community and project. The project start date is Wednesday 1 October.

Applications close 8 July 2025; learn more and apply.

Music Australia Export Development Fund – International Performance and Touring Activity

Up to $25,000 matched funding for international tours and performances by Australian contemporary music artists is available for international performance and touring activity. Grants of $5000 to $25,000 are on offer. To be eligible you must be a current practising solo artist, instrumentalist, band, ensemble, DJ/producer and electronic artist, producer, songwriter and/or composer. And the activity must start between 1 October and 31 December 2025 and be completed within a year.

Applications close Tuesday 8 July 2025; learn more and apply.

Music Australia Export Development Fund – International Professional and Artistic Development

Up to $15,000 matched funding is available to support international professional and artistic development activities. Grants of $3000 to $15,000 are available for current practising solo artists, instrumentalists, bands, ensembles, DJ/producers and electronic artists, producers, songwriters and/or composers. The activity must start between 1 October 2025 and 31 December 2025 and be completed within 12 months.

Applications close Tuesday 8 July 2025; learn more and apply.

Music Australia Export Development Fund – International Market and Audience Development

Up to $10,000 matched funding is available to support international promotional and content creation activities. The activity must start between 1 October 2025 and 31 December 2025 and be completed within 12 months, and amounts of $2000 to $10,000 are available.

Applications close Tuesday 8 July 2025; learn more and apply.

Acme London Residency

Creative Australia is offering an opportunity for artists to develop their visual arts practice and professional networks with $30,000 while living and working at Acme’s East London residency space, the Fire Station. The six-month residency runs from 9 March to 29 August 2026.

Applications close Tuesday 8 July; learn more and apply.

Playing Australia Audience Development Multi-Year Investment Program 2026-2028

This investment program will focus on audience development in regional and remote communities aligned with national touring activity. Up to $300,000 per annum is available for up to three years of activity.

Applications close Tuesday 5 August; learn more and apply.

Plus1

Up to $50,000 in matched funding is available for small to medium arts and cultural organisations to develop fundraising capability, attract private sector support, grow strong and broader networks and build supportive partnerships. The assessment period is Wednesday 6 August to Friday 3 October 2025, and applicants will be notified of the outcome on Tuesday 7 October 2025.

Applications close 5 August; learn more and apply.

MATCH Lab

Creative NSW’s MATCH Lab program supports artists and artist groups to build fundraising skills, increase knowledge of philanthropy and business partnerships and create sustainable sources of revenue into the future.

Applications close Tuesday 5 August; learn more and apply.

Ravenswood Australian Women’s Art Prize Emerging Artist Winner – ‘Ode to Peaches and Cleaning’, by Lilli Strömland. Image: Supplied.

Callouts

Timor-Leste Pavilion at the Venice Biennale 2026

An open call has been announced for artists of Timor-Leste nationality to represent the country at the 61st Biennale. Responding to La Biennale di Venezia’s overarching theme ‘In Minor Keys’, curated by the late Koyo Kouoh, the curatorial framework of the Timor-Leste Pavilion will centre on the reclamation of quiet voices and the preservation of traditions. Loredana Pazzini-Paracciani has been appointed as the curator of Timor-Leste’s second exhibition in Venice and is now inviting Timor-Leste artists based everywhere to submit their portfolios. Applicants must be aged 25 or older, apply in English and those shortlisted will be interviewed.

Open call runs until 15 July; learn more and submit.

OutLoud Poetry Slam

The OutLoud Slam poetry event is a vibrant celebration of young voices and original storytelling. Like an Eisteddfod of English class, it’s a showcase where school teams perform three original poems, created individually or collaboratively, across two divisions: Years 7–9 and Years 10–12. One of the longest running Slams in the country, OutLoud is partnering with The Wheeler Centre for the Finals, Juniors and Seniors: Years 10 to 12 Heats and Finals: Monday 25 August and Years 7 to 9 Heats and Finals: Monday 1 September.

Find out more and register.

Professional Development

Generating Cash Flow for Creative Businesses

Creative Victoria is offering an in-person two-hour workshop in Castlemaine for creative industry business owners and entrepreneurs who want to know how to better manage cash flow in their small business. Guided by facilitator Adrian Jobson, attendees will learn how to spot the difference between profit and cash, follow the business cash conversion cycle, manage suppliers and improve customer collections, control marketing and inventory for healthy cash flow. The workshop runs on Friday 27 June, 9am to 11am at Shedshaker, The Mill, 9 Walker Street, Castlemaine. It is free, but bookings are essential.

Learn more and register.

Practice 101: Traditional Media

Arts Northern Rivers is hosting a free 1.5-hour interactive online workshop led by Leigh McGrane and designed to equip participants with practical public relations and media strategies. This session will cover key aspects of engaging traditional media, crafting effective press releases, and building sustainable media relationships. Workshop Thursday 3 July, 11am-12.30pm.

Learn more and register.

Music licensing 101 for businesses

The Australian Copyright Council and One Music Australia are offering a free Music licensing 101 for businesses webinar, running on Wednesday 30 July from 1-2pm AEST. The live-streamed session is an introduction to the fundamental principles of copyright law and how they apply to businesses using music. It will cover: practical tools for business compliance, what is copyright and what does it protect?, how long does copyright protection last?, exclusive rights of copyright owners including the public performance and communication of music and sound recordings, getting permission to use music in business, infringement, liability and risk management for business.

Find out more and register.

Free coaching service

Create NSW provides a free coaching and advice service aimed at building the fundraising capability of artists and creatives, as well as arts and cultural organisations. Five locally-based State Manager Development and Partnerships deliver one-on-one coaching and advice to artists and organisations at any stage of their fundraising and development journey. The free service is available to those working across all art forms, throughout remote, regional and metropolitan Australia.

Learn more and register.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

Glenn Barkley has been announced as the 2025 winner of the Remagine Art Prize, taking home a cash prize of $5000 for his sculpture Digbabydig (2), made of reclaimed clay, ceramic, glass and lustre. Barkley said the title is a reference to “to contemporary environmental politics and the source and nature of clay”. Hosted by Hornsby Shire Council in partnership with Hornsby Art Society, the prize challenges artists to create works in response to the waste and overconsumption crisis. This year’s theme was ‘Re:Think to Re: Purpose’, with Chrystie Longworth awarded Highly Commended and winning $2000 for her piece, Detritus Sentinels, while the Local Artist Award went to Zac Fenn, who received $1000 for Heavy vehicles. The Youth Award (18-25) was granted to Tania Babic, who picked up $1000 for her drawing Plastic Home. For all the winners and details of the finalists’ exhibition.

The Melbourne Arts Precinct Corporation (MAP Co) and the University of Melbourne have announced the first two visual artists selected for their joint artist-in-residence program: interdisciplinary artist Keg de Souza and sculptor Francis Carmody. de Souza is an architecturally trained artist of Goan ancestry who creates work that explores plant politics, themes of displacement and the stories of plants, while Carmody’s practice traces social and natural networks. The artists are given a studio at the University’s Burnley Campus to create work that is inspired by research for the Melbourne Arts Precinct Plant Trials, a a three-year project at Burnley to stress-test what plant species are best to plant in Laak Boorndap in the future. The artists will work alongside academics, ecologists and botanists during the Trials.

Read: Australian Design Centre loses state and federal funding, faces uncertain future

The winners of the 2025 Ravenswood Australian Women’s Art Prize were announced last week, with winners selected for three main categories: Professional, Emerging and Indigenous Emerging. Out of the 1934 entries received, Janet Laurence won the Professional Artist Prize for her chromogenic print artwork, Moss Water Ice Temperature Rising. Her prize of $35,000 marks Australia’s highest-value professional artist prize for women. Lilli Strömland’s Ode to Peaches and Cleaning won the Emerging Artist Prize and Fiona Pompey from SA won the Indigenous Emerging Artist Prize for Tali Nguru, described by the judges as ‘intriguing and exciting [work] as forms are disguised and revealed through a veil of rhythmic pattern’. For all the finalists and winners.

Performing arts

Musica Viva Australia has revealed the 2025 winners and finalists for Strike a Chord, Australia’s national chamber music competition for school-aged students. In 2025, 675 entrants in 170 groups produced submissions across all states and territories, and its youngest ever entrant. First Prize in the Foundation Section went to Wollongong Conservatorium Junior String Quartet, with JPMS Jammers second and FanTAStic Four third. Twelve ensembles have been selected to perform live at the 2025 National Final on Saturday 30 August at Melbourne Recital Centre. They are: 4 Bartolomey (NSW), Amaryllis Trio (Vic), ATC Trio (Qld), Hale Bravura String Quartet (WA), Ignite Trio (ACT), Imber Trio (SA), Roystead Trio (Vic), The IncrediBows (Qld), Kingussie Trio (Vic), LeBrahm Trio (NSW), LED Trio (Vic), and Quartet Alla Zingarese (Qld). For all the winners and to book tickets to the National Final Live on Saturday 30 August at the Melbourne Recital Centre.

Writing and publishing

At a gala dinner on 15 June, BookPeople announced the winners of the 2025 Book of the Year Awards and the Bookseller of the Year Awards, with Dusk by Robbie Arnott named Adult Fiction winner, Helen Garner’s The Season the Adult Non-Fiction winner. These two books garnered a five- and four-star review from ArtsHub’s reviewers respectively. Other winners were Judith Rossell for The Midwatch (Children’s) and Sally Tabner (Bookseller of the Year).

Creative New Zealand has announced that Pip Adam is the recipient of the $100,000 Michael King Writer’s Fellowship. Awarded biennially, the Fellowship is presented ‘to an established New Zealand writer of literature to work on a major project’. Adam is planning to work on performance pieces during the Fellowship, including an adaptation of her latest novel Audition.

All

Campbelltown Arts Centre has announced that it has received multi-year funding from 2026 to 2028 from Create NSW. The funding will support a range of Campbelltown Arts Centre’s programs, including exhibitions, music, theatre, and dance programs; Little Orange working studio for artists who identity as a person living with a disability; the Movement Movement: Virtual Dance Forum; the Creative Careers education initiative; Burra Bumal in partnership with NAISDA; public art projects and activations; and Aboriginal Cultural Programs including Yirran Miigaydhu Weavers Group, Waridi Barrabarragga Ceramics Group, and Wiritjiribin dance program for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander girls. Learn more.

Emily Duncan of Woods Bagot has won the WA Emerging Architect Prize, with the Jury declaring: “Emily Duncan is recognised for her outstanding contribution to architecture through design excellence, industry leadership and community engagement. Her work on the Morley-Ellenbrook Line and active involvement in professional bodies exemplify her commitment to a future-focused, inclusive profession. Emily represents the next generation of architectural leadership.” Learn more about the winners of the 2025 WA Australian Institute of Architecture.

The winners of the NSW Architecture Awards have also been revealed. Winners included Gabrielle Pelletier, who took home the Emerging Architect Prize. Learn more about the winners.

Contemporary Art Australia has announced that emerging artist and curator Tash Bradley-Curtis will be undertaking the Curatorial Mentorship across 2025 – 2026. Based in Nipaluna/Hobart, Bradley-Curtis’ work explores psychogeography and urbanism through immersive spatial installations using movement, play, performance, photography, video and sound. The biennial program lasts between eight and 11 months. Learn more.

Shortlisted and finalists

Lennox St Gallery has announced the shortlist for its inaugural Lennox St Gallery Art Award 2025. The artists are Tania Babic, Harry Bayston, Matt Blue, Hugh Burry, Martin Claydon, Rhys Cousins, Jasmine Crisp, Jenny Cui, Fiona Davey, Joshua De Gruchy, Alexander Dowthwaite, Hamish Fleming, Symone Ishak, Ruby Li, Daniel McAuley, Dani McKenzie, Rhys Parkinson, Grace Stevenson, Indiana Williams, Geordie Gem Williamson and Tim Wilson. The winner will be announced on Saturday 5 July from 2-4pm, with the winner of the People’s Choice Award announced on Saturday 2 August. The finalists’ exhibition runs from 2 July to 2 August. To see all finalists’ work.

MARION ACT has announced the ACT Literary Awards 2025 shortlist with titles vying for awards in the following categories: Children’s literature (younger and older readers), fiction, non-fiction and poetry. Nominated writers include Jackie French, ArtsHub contributor Barrina South and Theodore Ell. The winners for each category will be announced on 3 July with $500 prize money for each. Find all the shortlisted writers here.

The finalists have been announced for the 2025 Make Award, a biennial prize for innovation in Australian craft and design. An initiative of the Australian Design Centre, which last week received the devastating news that it has lost its state and federal four-year operational funding, the MAKE Award: Biennial Prize for Innovation in Australian Craft and Design was founded in 2023 and is the richest non-acquisitive prize for craft and design in Australia. The winner will receive a cash prize of $35,000, with a second prize of $10,000 awarded too. A total of 197 entries were received with 36 artists shortlisted including Phong Lai, Jennifer Robertson, Blanche Tilden, Dan Elborne and Hugo Rucks. The winner will be announced on Friday 10 October 2025, with the finalists’ exhibition running from 10 October to 22 November at the ADC before touring to JamFactory in Adelaide from 5 December to 12 April 2026. Learn more.

Check out previous Opportunities and Awards wraps for more announcements.