Opportunities and awards

Jump to:

This week’s winners

Shortlisted and finalists

This week’s opportunities

Awards:

Commissions:

New public artwork commemorating the late Hon Susan Ryan AO to be commissioned

The late Honourable Susan Ryan AO will be celebrated as the subject of a new public artwork in Canberra. Ryan dedicated her life to public service through many different roles, both in public office as a senator for the ACT and minister in the Hawke government, as well as in senior roles across in the private and public sector.

The location of the artwork will be determined in consultation with Ryan’s family. The artwork will be unveiled in mid 2023.

Expressions of Interest for this project will be opened in coming weeks. For further information please email artsact@act.gov.au.

Grants and funding:

NSW Government’s Createability Internship Program

The internships are open to any NSW-based person with disability who has been actively engaged in or seeking a career opportunity in the arts, screen and culture industries.The program includes customised training for up to 10 participants, followed by paid internships for up to 160 hours at participating arts, screen and cultural organisations. Applications close 26 September. Find out more.

National Regional Arts Fellowships

The National Regional Arts Fellowships Program is an investment in the development of artistic and creative practice for artists practicing, working and living in regional, rural and remote Australia. It is designed as an applicant-led approach, addressing the needs of the individual in that time and place; offering a guaranteed income (for a short period) for an artist/ practitioner to develop their work, skills and networks or research. Applications close 30 September. Find out more.

Callouts:

Adelaide Fringe

Established and emerging artists are invited to explore opportunities provided by Australia’s biggest arts festival, Adelaide Fringe.

This year, there will be a new genre, Eat & Drink, aimed to encourage South Australia’s hospitality scene to partake in Fringe while increasing the ability for regional venues such as wineries, restaurants and eateries to get involved.

Registrations for 2023 Adelaide Fringe events and venues are open now, with the print

deadline to have events listed in the Adelaide Fringe guide closing on 20 October. Find out how to register your show. For more information

National Jazz Awards (NJA)

The closing deadline for Australia’s most prestigious jazz performance competition, The National Jazz Awards (NJA) has been extended to 7 September.

The prize pool includes a recording session with Pughouse Studios and $7000 for the winner with second and third place-getters receiving $4,000 and $2,000 respectively.

High-level Australian guitarists aged 36 or younger are invited to submit three recordings – one piece by an Australian composer, another ballad and also a blues standard or original.

This year’s five finalists will be announced in late September with the 2022 National Jazz Award finals held in Wangaratta on Saturday 29 October. Applications close 7 September. Find out more

Professional development:

ACE’s 2023 Studio Program 12 month residency (SA)

Applications are now open for ACE’s 2023 Studio Program 12 month residency – three rent-free CBD-based studio spaces, with professional development support.

The ACE Studio Program provides professional development opportunities, including studio visits with Australian and international curators; participation in public programs; mentorship by ACE staff; and prominent profiling and promotional opportunities.

It is the only program of its kind in the state and is an invaluable pathway for artists to gain national recognition. Working as part of a cohort of fellow artists, the Studio Program gives residents the space to experiment with their practice and grow their professional careers.

Applications close 11 October. Find out more.

2023 FUSE Glass Artist Residency (NSW)

Awarded biennially in alternate years the FUSE Glass Prize, the FUSE Glass Artist Residency aims to create opportunities for established, mid-career artists working in glass. Valued at more than $20,000 the residency provides studio access in JamFactory’s Glass Studio and a solo exhibition at Historic House Museum and Garden, Carrick Hill.

Applications Close: 30 September. Find out more

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call outs.

This week’s winners

Visual arts:

churchie emerging art prize

The churchie emerging art prize 2022 guest judge Sebastian Goldspink tonight

announced Emmaline Zanelli as the recipient of this year’s $15,000 prize.

Goldspink said, ‘The winning video work is a choreographed

montage of the artist with her Nonna in suburban Adelaide. Drawing on the

aesthetics and politics of Italian Futurism, Zanelli evokes memory through movement

and intergenerational knowledge through exchange’. Find out more



2022 Perth Royal Art Prize for Landscape winners



The 2022 Perth Royal Art Prize for Landscape was awarded to Lori Pensini of Boyup Brook, South-West WA for her painting titled Ascension – Wattle Spirit Landscape.

2022 Perth Royal Art Prize for Landscape Winner Lori Pensini’s work Ascension – Wattle Spirit Landscape

The return of the Prize after a two year hiatus saw 60 finalists vying for a cash prize of $20,000, with all artists having the opportunity to show and sell their work at the exhibition.

Two new awards were added to this year’s format that included a new Aboriginal Art Award and Emerging Artist Award. The Art Prize is the only one of its kind in Perth committed solely to landscape. Find out more.

South Australian Living Artists (SALA) Festival Awards

The SALA Awards recognise South Australian creatives doing exceptional work in their field, the artists, curators and venues that support them. Find out the full list of winners.

Mosman Art Prize

The winner of the Mosman Art Prize: Jacobus Capone, with his ethereal work Spring, 2021.

Other award winners were: Dianne Tchumut from the Northern Territory with her work Turtles Hibernating received the Margaret Olley Commendation award. Sydney-based Eliza Gosse’s work Almost Kareela, received the Allan Gamble Award (for the built environment) and Sebastian Galloway from Hobart, received the Guy Warren Emerging Artists’ Award for his oil on copper work Summer Arrangement in suspended animation.

Mosman Art Prize is the oldest and most prestigious municipal art award.

Final Artbank + ACMI Commission winners announced

Mparntwe (Alice Springs) Arrernte and Southern Luritja artist Sally M Nangala Mulda and Arrernte and Western Arrarnta artist Marlene Rubuntja are joint recipients of the third and final $70,000 Artbank + ACMI Commission for their proposed new animation Two Girls.

Established in partnership with Artbank, the federal government’s flagship support program for Australian contemporary artists, the Artbank + ACMI Commission is a three-year commissioning program that enables Australian artists and filmmakers to create new works that are conceived at the intersection of art and cinema. This is the third and final commission in the series.

Performing arts:

JPMS Ensemble Volante Winners of Musica Viva Australia’s Strike a Chord 2022

Hailing from Queensland, the ensemble has been awarded the Robert Salzer First Prize, worth $5,000.

Strike A Chord is a national chamber music championship for secondary school ensembles. The competition was created to encourage the next generation of Australian musicians to experience chamber music. Find the full list of winners.



Impact Awards

The annual awards, previously known as the Drover Awards, celebrate performing arts leadership, new thinking, and best practice, with a focus on lasting impact in communities, and in 2022 were rebranded the Impact Awards. Eight awards were bestowed across four categories at the national event.

The highest achievement in the awards, the Wendy Blacklock Industry Legend Award, recognises the outstanding contributions and exceptional, long-time service to the performing arts industry from an individual or organisation. This Award honours the illustrious career and the services of Wendy Blacklock AM, who was a pioneer of national touring and founder of Performing Lines.

The 2022 Wendy Blacklock Industry Legend Award winner was Stephen Page AO, Artistic Director of Bangarra. Find the full list of winners.



2022 Art Music Awards Announced

The winners of the 2022 Art Music Awards have been announced, recognising some of Australia’s finest established and emerging artists, excelling in their fields. This year’s awards marked a return to an in-person event after two years of online announcements.

Presented annually by APRA AMCOS and the Australian Music Centre (AMC), the Art Music Awards acknowledge the achievements of composers, performers, educators and leaders in the genres of contemporary classical music, jazz, improvisation, sound art and experimental music. Find the full list of winners.

Writing and publishing:

Australian Catholic University (ACU) Prize for Poetry

Meredith Wattison has won the 2022 Australian Catholic University (ACU) Prize for Poetry.

The 59-year-old from the Macarthur Region of NSW has been awarded the $10,000 first prize for The Loose Wild Grace Of It, her response to the Prize’s theme of ‘Hope’. Find out the full list of winners.

NSW Premier’s History Awards

The 2022 winners are:

Australian History Prize ($15,000)

French Connection: Australia’s Cosmopolitan Ambitions by Alexis Bergantz (NewSouth)

General History Prize ($15,000)

The Filipino Migration Experience: Global Agents of Change by Mina Roces (Cornell University Press)

NSW Community and Regional History Prize ($15,000)

The Winter Road: A Story of Legacy, Land, and a Killing at Croppa Creek by Kate Holden (Black Inc. Books)

Young People’s History Prize ($15,000)

The Dunggiirr Brothers and the Caring Song of the Whale by Aunty Shaa Smith, Neeyan Smith, Uncle Bud Marshall, with Yandaarra including Sarah Wright, Lara Daley and Paul Hodge (Allen & Unwin)

Digital History Prize ($15,000)

The Last Outlaws by chief investigator Professor Katherine Biber and First Nations family and cultural advisor Aunty Loretta Parsley (Impact Studios, the University of Technology Sydney). Find out more.

All:

Sydney WorldPride recognises 12 Rainbow Champions across Australia

Ahead of the first WorldPride festival in the Southern Hemisphere in 2023, Sydney WorldPride is honouring 12 members of the LGBTQIA+ community in Australia as Rainbow Champions.

The 12 Rainbow Champions hail from across Australia and touch all corners of the LGBTQIA+ community, with trans activists, actors, performers, classical musicians and community leaders. They are: Lawrence Bing, Caroline Bowditch, Deborah Cheetham, Kerry Chin, Jessica Johnson, Keiynan Lonsdale, Steph Lum, Crystal Love, Jane Marsden, Steven Oliver, Katherine Wolfgramme, William Yang. Find out more.

Six arts projects supported by $50,000 from The Chamber of Arts and Culture WA and Lotterywest

This devolved funding initiative was part of the project funding from Lotterywest to support partnerships with arts organisations to deliver capacity-building activities. The total devolved amount was $50,000, spread among six projects.



The recipients are: Aboriginal Art Centre Hub of WA (AACHWA) for Oral history workshop, Regional Arts WA for creative leadership program for the regions, West Australian Music (WAM) for networking and workshops for the music industry, The Blue Room Theatre for pilot independent artists connection events, Australian Museums and Galleries Association (AMaGA) for Practical advocacy toolkit and training for galleries and museums and Community Arts Network (CAN) for An immersive day of wellbeing in the arts. Find out more.



Shortlisted and finalists

Portia Geach Memorial Award finalists

A list of 58 finalists has been announced for the country’s most distinguished portrait prize

for female artists, the Portia Geach Memorial Award. The $30,000 annual prize is administered by the award trustee, Perpetual. Established in 1961, the Award recognises an Australian female artist for the best portrait painted from life of a man or woman distinguished in art, letters or the sciences.

The winner will be announced on Thursday 15 September. Find out more

The Silver Gull Play Award shortlist

The shortlist for The Silver Gull Play Award 2022 is:

Inside Out by Christopher Bryant

Fighting by Xavier Coy

God in Space by Jeanette Cronin

Miriam by James Elazzi

All speak to New Theatre’s ethos of ‘Plays With a Purpose’, engaging with contemporary society and the challenges that we face, and demonstrating the strength and diversity of playwriting in this country. The shortlistees will share a total prize pool of $7000.

Check out previous Opportunities and Awards wraps for more announcements.