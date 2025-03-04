Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards and competitions

Little Sydney Lives

Photographers aged five to 12 are invited to enter the annual photographic exhibition with an OM System camera prize pack worth $1299 up for grabs for each winner and runner-up. The show will feature 20 junior photographers at Customs House, Circular Quay, from 24 July.

Entries close 2 April; learn more and enter.

2025 NSW History Awards

The State Library of NSW welcomes nominations for the NSW History Awards worth $85,000, including the Australian History Prize, General History Prize, New South Wales Community and Regional History Prize, Young People’s History Prize, Digital History Prize and the Anzac Memorial Trustees Military History Prize. All works nominated for the NSW History Awards 2025 must be first published, screened, broadcast or made publicly available between 1 April 2024 and 31 March 2025.

Entries close 3 April; learn more and enter.

2025 Annual Banjo Paterson Writing Awards

This year there will be no entry fees to the annual Banjo Paterson Writing Awards for short story, contemporary poetry and a dedicated children’s section for entrants 16 years old and under.

Entries close 2 May; learn more and enter.

2025 Olive Cotton Award

The $20,000 Olive Cotton Award is celebrating its 20th anniversary of supporting photographic portraiture. This year’s judges include Cotton’s daughter and the inaugural Award Judge, Sally McInerney, Glenn Iseger-Pilkington from the Aboriginal Cultural Centre project WA, Museum of Australian Photography’s Angela Connor and National Gallery of Australia’s Shaune Lakin.

Submissions close 13 May; learn more and submit.

Best in Show 2025: Australian Photographic Dog Prize (SA)

David Roche Gallery in Adelaide has launched a biannual prize to celebrate Australian dogs and pay homage to the legacy of its founder, David Roche AM, whose dogs won Best in Show from the 1950s to the early 2010s. The competition is open to amateur and professional photographers, with a first prize of $5000. The Young Photographer (12-18 years old) category offers a first prize of $500 and the People’s Choice Award $500.

Entries close 19 May; learn more and enter.

Commissions

2026 ACMI + Artbank + MAF Commission

An inaugural moving image commission worth $60,000 will support an Australian artist or group to break new ground on screen practice. The resulting commission will premiere at the 2026 Melbourne Art Fair and receive a dedicated exhibition at ACMI, before being acquired by both Artbank and the ACMI Collection.

Submissions close 7 April; learn more and submit.

Grants and funding

Maritime Museums of Australia Project Support Scheme (MMAPSS)

This scheme provides grants of up to $15,000, as well as museological training opportunities valued at up to $3000 and in-kind support from Australian National Maritime Museum experts to museums and other not-for-profit organisations to help preserve or display objects of national and historical maritime significance. It also supports staff or volunteers, including from remote or regional organisations across Australia, to spend time learning specific skills and making valuable connections.

Applications close 25 March; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

City of Sydney Design and Public Art Advisory Panels

Nominations are open to join City of Sydney’s Design Advisory Panel, Design Advisory Panel Residential Subcommittee and Public Art Advisory Panel. Successful candidates will enter a pool. Future members will be appointed from the pool for a term of up to three years.

Applications close 21 March; learn more and apply.

Margaret River Region Open Studios (WA)

Artists from Busselton to Augusta can register for Australia’s largest open studios art event, set to run across 16 days in September. Artists living in the City of Busselton or Shire of Augusta Margaret River are invited to participate. The 2024 event saw around 12,200 visitors.

Registrations close 31 March; learn more and register.

Professional development

Cultivate Mentorship Program (NSW)

Up to five emerging writers from Indigenous or culturally diverse backgrounds will be given the opportunity to work on a short piece of fiction or non-fiction under the guidance of Huyen Hac Helen Tran and with support from Writing NSW. The aim of the program is to ready the works to be submitted to journals or other platforms for publication.

Applications close 24 March; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

Monash University Museum of Art (MUMA) has unveiled The Birds by artists Jen Berean, Callum Morton and Linda Tegg, together with Monash Art Projects, as the Ian Potter Sculpture Court 2024-25 Commission. Tegg explains, “Taking inspiration from the humble birdbath, The Birds explores how public art can contribute to the health of the flora and fauna of the sites within which it sits. Crafted from rock types that have come from places that the nomadic bird species may have once travelled from, the works hold water and, in some instances, provide shelter, fostering a closer relationship between built environments and urban ecologies.”

Design

MECCA x NGV Women in Design has announced the 2025 recipient as Mumbai-born London-based designer Nina Doshi, who will create a new piece of conceptual furniture, titled A Room of My Own. The work, a multidimensional cabinet that serves as both a shrine and a dressing table, will be unveiled on 25 September at NGV International, before entering the NGV’s permanent collection. Drawing inspiration from portable Indian shrines known as Kavad, the cabinet is a space for personal ritual and care, while paying homage to the multigenerational women who have profoundly shaped Doshi’s life and career. Doshi will be in Melbourne for an in-conversation talk at NGV International at 11am on 8 March, International Women’s Day.

Performing arts

British comedian Kate Smurthwaite has won the 2025 Fringe World overall award for Best Children’s Event with Evolution Revolution, a science show for the whole family that involves the audience themselves. The show is an adaptation of Smurthwaite’s adult show, The Evolution Will Be Televised, which appeared at Edinburgh Fringe in 2024. ArtsHub gave the show four stars, check out our review. The show tours to Adelaide Fringe and Newcastle Fringe in March.

Shortlisted and finalists

The 2025 Book of the Year Notables list featuring children’s literature has been revealed by Children’s Book Council Australia (CBCA). This year, the CBCA theme is ‘Book an Adventure’, and the Notables list provides a map for navigators to guild young readers on myriad voyages. The Notables List features the top 100 Australian Children’s books published in 2024, selected from 730 entries.

The 16 finalists for QMusic’s 2025 suite of scholarships have been selected, bringing them one step closer to winning one of four $15,000 cash prizes, to be presented at the Queensland Music Awards on 25 March. Finalists include 18-year-old indie-pop star ixaras, hip-hop artist Miles Nautu, songstress Cloe Terare, Butchulla songman Fred Leone and soundscape architect Sampology. Scholarships offered include the Grant McLennan Fellowship, the Dennis ‘Mop’ Conlon Scholarship, Billy Thorpe Scholarship, and the Carol Lloyd Award. View the full list of finalists.

