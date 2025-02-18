Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards and competitions

Australian Theatre Festival NYC 2025 New Play Award

Now in its sixth year, the Australian Theatre Festival NYC 2025 New Play Award will celebrate two new plays or musicals with distinct Australian voices. The award offers a total cash prize of US$20,000 (AU$31,650) for two unproduced, full-length plays or musicals written by Australian writers, over the age of 18, alongside development work and staged reading.

Submissions close 24 February; learn more and submit.

Gallipoli Art Prize

Australian artists are invited to enter one piece of original work produced in oil, acrylic, water colour or mixed medium in the $20,000 prize that stays true to The Creed – highlighting peace, freedom, community, loyalty, respect, love of country, courage and comradeship.

Entries close 12 March; learn more and enter.

2025 ABR Elizabeth Jolley Short Story Prize

Australian Book Review welcomes original short stories for the annual prize worth a total of $12,500. The Prize is open to all writers writing in English, with stories of between 2000 and 5000 words on any subject and in any style.

Entries close 5 May; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding

Aboriginal Arts Program (Tas)

A one-off funding uplift of $80,000 has been added to this round of the Aboriginal Arts Program, bringing total available funds to $120,000 to support Tasmanian Aboriginal people to share their culture, stories and heritage. Two grants of $40,000 will be allocated to Tasmanian organisations, with the remaining $40,000 for individual artists and groups.

Applications close 17 March; learn more and apply.

Live Music Festivals Fund (Vic)

The Live Music Festivals Fund by Music Victoria is open to established operators of festivals with more than 1000 attendees with grants of up to $50,000.

Applications open 25 February-25 March; learn more.

Call-outs

Thoughts invited on Australian Children’s Laureate selection

The Australian Children’s Laureate Foundation is inviting suggestions on who you would like to see selected for the role in 2026 and 2027, as well as what focus areas should be considered. All submissions will be kept confidential.

Submissions close 23 February; learn more and submit.

Open Casting for Flight (SA)

State Opera South Australia is looking for local actors to feature in the contemporary opera, Flight. Ten non-speaking roles are available to actors of all nationalities and ages to perform as passengers, crew and airport staff. An online audition with director Stephen Barlow will be scheduled in early March.

Submissions close 24 February; learn more and submit.

Adelaide Festival Centre Dreaming Big (SA)

Adelaide Festival Centre is calling out for memorabilia for 50 Years of Dreaming Big, a retrospective exhibition on display in The Galleries, Festival Theatre from 7-31 May. People who have been involved in DreamBIG Children’s Festival (previously Come Out Festival) are invited to submit objects, costumes, photos and art to this special exhibition, exploring the history of the world’s longest running curated children’s festival.

Submissions Close 3 March; learn more and submit.

Sonic Souls DJ & Music Production 2025

Sonic Souls Syndicate offers free DJ and music production workshops at ACE Parramatta, where participants will learn from industry professionals on how to DJ and produce on Ableton. Participants aged 16-25 from Western Sydney can apply, with priority for women and LGBTQIA+ participants.

Registrations are now open; learn more and register.

Professional development

Young and Emerging Artist Professional Development Program (Tas)

The Young and Emerging Artist Professional Development Program provides grants of $16,000 for artists and art workers who are either aged 25 or under, or are in their first five years of professional practice at the time applications close.

Applications close 17 March; learn more and apply.

Georges Mora Fellowship

The Georges Mora Fellowship is awarded each year to a contemporary artist who has demonstrated excellence in their artistic field. The Fellowship provides financial support of a $10,000 cash grant, residency opportunities and access to organisations and individuals with specialist knowledge to support the artist to research, experiment and create.

Applications close 21 March; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

South Australian multidisciplinary artist Thomas Buchanan is the inaugural Brown Falconer Artist in Residence, announced by Guildhouse and Brown Falconer Architects. The opportunity is designed to foster meaningful exchange and support the creation of new works, with a presentation outcome at Brown Falconer Architects’ Adelaide Studio during History Festival 2025. Buchanan’s practice interrogates ideas of the physiological ramifications of built and natural environments. He will undertake six months of artist-led research through the residency.

Adelaide Central School of Art’s 2025 scholarship winners have been announced, with 11 places offered in the competitive round. They are: Oriana Julie Winston, Sarah Aylett, Madeleine Coates, Tresma Strelan, Susan Richter, Susan Loechel, Anastasia Luczak and Grace Morgan.

Performing arts

Former Queensland Ballet Artistic Director Li Cunxin AO has received the Prix de Lausanne 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award in Switzerland, recognising his exceptional career. Known as one of the most prestigious ballet competitions in the world, the Prix de Lausanne has been presenting the Lifetime Achievement Award to a dancer or choreographer who has made an outstanding contribution to the ballet world since 2017. Other notable recipients include Wayne McGregor and Alessandra Ferri. Dancing since he was 11 years old, Li was a Principal Artist with Houston Ballet and then The Australian Ballet, before gaining skills in finance and management, which allowed him to later take the Queensland Ballet to great heights. Under Li, Queensland Ballet grew from a company of around 20 dancers to 60, and embarked on the $100 million renovation of the Thomas Dixon Centre. Li’s autobiography, Mao’s Last Dancer, was published in 2003 and adapted into film.

Australian Festival of Chamber Music (AFCM) has secured $525,000 in funding from The Ian Potter Foundation, described as a “game-changing line in the (North Queensland) sand for the event”. The funding will be distributed over four years for the expansion of the AFCM Pathways Program. Executive Director, Ricardo Peach says, “This funding from The Ian Potter Foundation is a phenomenal vote of confidence in regional Australia, with a nationally significant initiative now solidifying its presence in Townsville/Gurambilbarra. AFCM is beyond thrilled and excited!” An immediate employment announcement was made following the funding grant, with previous part-time AFCM Production and Administration Assistant Nick Duff now taking up a full-time role as the Pathways Program Manager.

La Mama will host 76 residencies across 2025, with artists taking up HQ, Courthouse and Rehearsal Hub. They include Pauline Sherlock, Solomon Rumble, Keegan Bell, Robert Lewis, AYA, Natalie Frija, Flick, Glenn Shea, Ryan Stewart, Cole Mckenna, Zack Lewin, Jem Lai and Ben Grant. Each artist will have the opportunity to develop their new works for two weeks, with public showings at the end of each of the developments held every second Friday beginning 14 February.

The 2025 APRA Professional Development Awards celebrates 13 songwriters and composers, each of them taking home $10,000 to invest in their careers through workshops, music education courses, composer seminars and co-writing sessions. The winners are BARKAA, Becca Hatch, Cassie Hamilton, Denvah, Josten Myburgh, Kee’ahn Bindol, KIAN, Marlene Cummins, Romy Vager, Samuel Marks, Skeleten, Solune and Wild Gloriosa. A playlist featuring the work of all of this year’s finalists is available now on Spotify and Apple Music.

Australian musician David Bridie has been honoured by Deakin University with an Honorary Doctorate. Bridie’s Pacific journey began in the 1980s with a musical collaboration with Papuan music legend George Telek. The album, Tabaran, was released on Papua New Guinea’s anniversary of independence in 1990.

Read: Music review: Not Drowning, Waving & George Telek: Tabaran, City Recital Hall, Sydney Festival

Bridie was just half a unit away from completing his arts degree when his band My Friend the Chocolate Cake took off in 1989, with hit albums Brood (1994) and Good Luck (1996) both reaching the ARIA Albums Chart top 50 and winning ARIA awards for Best Adult Contemporary Album. Bridie says, “I never got my arts degree completed much to my mum and dad’s chagrin. They passed a few years ago, so this makes me feel quite emotional. They would’ve loved to have seen this.” He adds, “I am accepting the doctorate on behalf of all the wonderful artists I’ve worked with in PNG over the years. It’s theirs as well.”

Design

Kristi Simpson, Woods Bagot’s Global Leader of Workplace Interiors and Brisbane Studio Executive Chair, will be inducted into the 2024 Design Institute of Australia Hall of Fame on 20 February. Simpson is one of 45 Australian interior designers to have been inducted into DIA’s Hall of Fame since 1996, and joins a small group of women to receive this honour. Internationally recognised, Simpson was Hassell’s first female partner and also an adjunct professor at The University of Queensland’s School of Architecture. Simpson joined the Woods Bagot design team in 2022 to meet the growth in Brisbane expected ahead of the 2032 Olympic Games.

Writing and publishing

The Dismissal: An Extremely Serious Musical Comedy has taken out the $100,000 David Williamson Prize for Excellence in Writing for Australian Theatre at the 57th annual AWGIES. It’s the second win for writers Blake Erickson and Jay James-Moody (book) and Laura Murphy (music and lyrics), who also received the AWGIE Award for best script in Musical Theatre. Academy Award-winner Adam Elliot’s Memoir of a Snail won in the Animation category, while Becca Johnstone’s debut feature Addition triumphed in Feature Film – Adapted. Charles Williams’ prison drama Inside took home the Award for Feature Film – Original. In the Stage – Adapted category, Verity Laughton was acknowledged for her adaptation of The Dictionary of Lost Words, while Hilary Bell was awarded the Stage – Original prize for her comedy triptych Summer of Harold. View the full list of winners.

All

The 2025-26 cohort of Arts House Developments has been announced, including a diverse range of creatives such as Riana Head-Toussaint, Crystal Nguyen, Tommy Misa, Jackie Sheppard and Feras Shaheen. Find the full list of recipients and their projects.

Shortlisted and finalists

The nominees have been revealed for the 2024 Matilda Awards, honouring Queensland’s theatre sector across 20 categories. Standouts include Straight From The Strait by Opera Queensland, Yumpla Nerkep Foundation and QPAC, with six nominations. Receiving five nominations each are Ready or Not (Ainslee Palmer supported by HOTA), Scenes from a Yellow Peril (The Reaction Theory and BIPOC ARTS AUSTRALIA, and 37 (Queensland Theatre and Melbourne Theatre Company). AI May (Embodi Theatre) follows with four nominations alongside Dido and Aeneas (Opera Queensland and Circa), GRIMM (Shake & Stir Theatre Co, QPAC and Brisbane Festival), and Blue (Thomas Weatherall, Belvoir Street and La Boite Theatre). The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on 24 February; find out more.

Countrytown has revealed the nominees of its inaugural Countrytown Awards, giving country music fans across Australia a chance to vote in a nationwide country music poll. This year’s nominees are headed by Casey Barnes with five nods, including Male Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Australian Tour and the coveted RATU Signature Entertainer of the Year award. Barnes is followed closely by ç, Taylor Moss, Troy Cassar-Daley and The Wolfe Brothers, who received four nominations each. Voting is now open and closes 5 March.

The Australian Wearable Art Festival has announced its 38 finalists for 2025, bringing together a boundary-pushing collection of designers at the intersection of fashion, sculpture, innovation and performance, including American Grace DuVal who was awarded supreme winner of World of Wearable Art in 2024. Festival co-Founder and Curator Wendy Roe says, “Audiences should prepare for a jaw-dropping spectacle of avant-garde designs with a strong focus this year on repurposing and recycling of materials. The line-up is nothing short of extraordinary – think wearable pieces that move, light up, transform and tell powerful stories through material and movement. We have designs featuring live growing grass, intricate handwoven natural fibres and even robotic elements that bring garments to life on the runway.” The Australian Wearable Art Festival runs from 8-9 August in Sunshine Coast, Queensland.

The Tom Malone Glass Art Prize 2024 has shortlisted 17 Australian glass artists, who are now in the running for $20,000. The finalists are Gabriella Bisetto, Scott Chaseling, Erin Conron, Eliana Della Flora, Mel Douglas, Sabrina Dowling Giudici, Kevin Gordon, Rita Kellaway, Laurel Kohut, Jessica Loughlin, Nick Mount, Jessica Murtagh, Brenda Page, Denise Pepper, Jeffrey Sarmiento, Jason Sims and Drew Spangenberg. The winner will be announced on 6 March at the exhibition opening at Linton and Kay Galleries, Cottesloe.

In addition, Scott Chaseling has been shortlisted for the LOEWE FOUNDATION Craft Prize 2025. Chaseling is one of two Australian finalists in the international award, alongside Margaret Rarru Garrawurra. An expert panel has selected a total of 30 works as finalists (representing 18 countries and regions), which will take part in the LOEWE FOUNDATION Craft Prize 2025 exhibition in Madrid in Spring 2025. The winner takes home €50,000 (AU$82,480).

