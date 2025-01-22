Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards and competitions

Lester Prize 2025

The Lester Prize for portraiture returns in 2025 with more than $130,000 in prize money for the winning finalists. Entries are welcome from everyone, with the finalists’ exhibition featuring established artists alongside those who may only be at the beginning of their careers. In addition to its Main Awards, The Lester Prize also runs a Youth Awards category, open to all high school students across Australia.

Early-bird applications close 18 March for the main prize, and entries close 5 March for the Youth Awards; learn more and apply.

Remagine Art Prize 2025 (NSW)

Hornsby Shire Council’s environmental art prize Remagine is open for entries with $11,000 in total prize money. The prize challenges artists to create works in response to the waste and over-consumption crises, with this year’s theme ‘RE:THINK TO RE:PURPOSE’. Entries are open to Digital Stills, Sculpture, Mixed Media, Ceramics, Painting, Drawing, Printmaking and Photography.

Entries close 1 May; learn more and enter.

Grants and funding

Online Grant Writing Workshop

Auspicious Arts Projects is offering free online grant writing workshops for artists who are either new to grant applications or seeking to brush up on their skills. This session on 23 January 5.30-7pm will be specifically centred on Creative Victoria’s Creative Projects Fund.

Registrations now open, free; learn more and register.

Storytelling and Recording: First Nations Project Fund

The Storytelling and Recording: First Nations Project Fund supports First Nations media organisations and individuals in creating and sharing culturally significant arts and cultural content. This includes community-based radio and television broadcasting, cultural recordings, community storytelling and technical media training. Activities and projects must be completed within a 12-month period, running from 1 May 2025 to 1 May 2026. Funding between $10,000 and $50,000 is available per project.

Applications close 4 February; learn more and apply.

Creative Projects Fund (Vic)

The 2025 round of the Creative Projects Fund has two focus areas: Uncovering Talent with grants of $5000 to creatives at any career level who haven’t received a Creative Victoria grant before, and Projects with grants of between $10,000 and $20,000 to creatives with a proven track record. Previously funded projects include developing an immersive art walk event along the Boolarra Rail Trail in Gippsland and the Neurokin Festival, a regionally-based live and online neurodiversity arts festival.

Applications close 13 February; learn more and apply.

10,000 Gigs: The Victorian Gig Fund (Vic)

If you run a licensed live music venue anywhere in Victoria or operate a venue that can host live performances in outer metropolitan or regional Victoria, the 10,000 Gigs: The Victorian Gig Fund can provide grants of up to $11,000 to go towards Victorian artists’ fees for gigs. The 2025 round of the program is supporting gigs taking place from from 1 July 2025 until 1 July 2026.

Applications open from 30 January to 27 February; learn more and apply.

City of Parramatta Community Grants Program (NSW)

Applications are now open for the City of Parramatta Community Grants Program. Among these is the $20,000 Parramatta Artists Studios Creative Fellowship for artists and the $20,000 Creative Projects Fund for organisations. Information sessions for both opportunities will be held online and in-person through February.

Applications close 3 March; learn more and apply.

Playing Australia Project Investment

Playing Australia Project Investment supports organisations to undertake performing arts tours to reach regional and remote communities across Australia. There is no limit on the amount that can be requested. Touring activity must be confirmed prior to seeking investment through this category.

Next round closes 4 March for projects starting after 1 June 2025; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

Tamworth Mental Health Unit (NSW)

Arts North West has partnered with Hunter New England Local Health District to deliver the Tamworth Mental Health Unit Art Project, seeking proposals of existing artworks that will inspire and comfort patients, visitors and staff in clinical spaces. Artists with a connection to the Peel, Mehi and/or Tablelands regions are invited to submit works for consideration.

EOIs close 14 February; learn more and apply.

PHOTO 2026 (Vic)

Emerging, mid-career and established artists and photographers from any country are invited to participate in the PHOTO 2026 International Festival of Photography and have their work presented as part of the official program with the theme ‘Show Me Love’. Successful applications will have their work presented as large-scale public artworks, set to transform Melbourne’s streets, laneways and parks into an outdoor gallery.

Submissions close 27 February; learn more and submit.

Goulburn Regional Art Gallery seeking local artists (NSW)

Goulburn Regional Art Gallery is seeking applications for its dedicated space, Gallery 2, for 2025-26. This exhibition opportunity is open to artists living within a 120-kilometre radius of the Gallery. Artists at all stages of their career working in any media are encouraged to apply. Gallery 2 provides a dedicated space to exhibit new work, innovate and develop practices and ideas in a professional context.

Applications close 14 March; learn more and apply.

Professional development

Yellow Wheel 2025 auditions (Vic)

Australian youth dance company, Yellow Wheel, is inviting young groovers and emerging artists aged 14 and over to audition for its 2025 program, spanning from terms one to three. The course offers training in contemporary technique and the opportunity to attend and perform at the Australian Youth Dance Festival 2025.

Next audition on 26 January 10am-2pm in Naarm/Melbourne; learn more and register.

Circus and Physical Theatre Artist Residency (Vic)

Expressions of interest are now open for a Circus and Physical Theatre Artist Residency to be held in regional Victoria from 11-13 April 2025. For over 12 years, Performing Lines has been delivering off-grid residency experiences that connect artists with industry leaders to develop and create pathways for new work. Travel, accommodation, catering and an artist stipend of $500 is provided. There are 12 places available to emerging, mid-career or senior artists; and individuals or collaborators (maximum two per group) working on a single concept.

EOIs close 31 January; learn more and apply.

Seeding Storytellers

Seeding Storytellers is a note-taking training program for emerging and early-career First Nations Screenwriters, supported by Screenrights Cultural Fund, and delivered by Screenworks in partnership with the Australian Writers’ Guild. The program involves three day-long online workshops on 3, 10 and 17 May, delivered by working writers Sara Khan, Catherine Kelleher and Terence McCarthy.

Applications close 28 February; learn more and apply.

Churchill Fellowships

Churchill Fellowships offer people in the arts and trades sectors the opportunity to travel internationally, investigate global best practice in an industry/sector and apply it on return. Study tours are normally for four to eight weeks. An information session will be held on 5 February 6-7pm for interested applicants.

Applications open from 28 February to 1 May; learn more.

Fresh Off The Books: The Pasifika Australian Literary Initiative

Sweatshop has launched a new initiative that will culminate in an anthology of Pasifika-Australian writing – marking the first collection by Australian writers of Tongan, Samoan, Fijian, Māori, Hawaiian, Torres Strait Islander and many other South Pacific cultures. Under the direction of Tongan-Australian author, editor and arts worker, Winnie Dunn, Fresh Off The Books will invite 12 successful applicants to participate in Pasifika-led mentoring, workshops and publication outputs. The online writing workshops will be delivered from May 2025 to May 2026 with an honorarium of $1000 for participating in the workshops and developing an original work of fiction/non-fiction.

Applications close 28 February; learn more and apply.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call-outs.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

Palawa and Warlpiri woman Nunami Sculthorpe-Green has been awarded Shotgun 11, a Contemporary Art Tasmania (CAT) development opportunity that supports new work, industry access and critical engagement. Sculthorpe-Green works across text, performance and visual arts, focusing on seasonality and Palawa perspectives of place. Through the program, she will undertake a creative exploration of the waterways of Lutruwita/Tasmania – looking at fresh water and coastal water sources – and creating works in relationship and collaboration with these systems.

Artist Sara Nejad will embark on her year-long residency at the Museum of Brisbane from 31 January, engaging with local communities and drawing on the mandala as a motif to explore themes of identity and belonging. Mandalas, the geometric configuration of symbols, have a rich history in Persian art and architecture. During her Museum of Brisbane residency, Nejad will be inviting audiences to collectively create a series of mandalas that celebrate the beauty of the multicultural city and encourage its citizens to stand together in their differences. Over several months, these collaborative works will be added to and displayed in the Museum of Brisbane as an unfolding installation. Visitors are invited to meet the artist in residence on 9 February at the Museum.

Sara Nejad, ‘Persiaustralia’, 2018, installation view. Photo: Courtesy the artist.

Performing arts

Yuwaalaraay actor, screenwriter and playwright Hannah Belanszky has been announced as the latest Balnaves Foundation Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Fellow, and will receive $45,000 over an 18-month period to create a new work, CLAIR, as a resident artist at Belvoir in 2025/26. Belanszky’s writing credits include don’t ask what the bird look like, which premiered at Queensland Theatre in 2023, and Saplings, commissioned by Australian Theatre for Young People. She also co-wrote Tight in the Bud (QUT Acting). Her cabaret, The Wives of Wolfgang, took out best in art form at the Adelaide Fringe weekly awards. Her new work will centre a woman who develops a secret addiction to phone readings with her clairvoyant. Belanszky says, “I want to see black women on stage being complicated and flawed and making mistakes and living in our world, now. And I want to write my truth.”

The winners of the 2024 Sydney Theatre Awards have been announced with 28 Awards shared between 16 productions that played on Sydney stages during 2024. Best Mainstage Production was awarded to Belvoir’s August: Osage County, which also took home Best Direction of a Mainstage Production for Eamon Flack, and Best Performance in a Leading Role in a Mainstage Production for both Tamsin Carroll and Pamela Rabe (tied vote). Best Independent Production went to The Inheritance from Shane Anthony, Daniel Cottier Productions, Sugary Rum Productions and Seymour Centre, which was also awarded Best Direction of an Independent Production (Shane Anthony) and Best Ensemble Cast. Best Performance in a Leading Role in an Independent Production was given to André de Vanny (The Lonesome West). Best Musical was presented to Zombie! The Musical (Hayes Theatre Co), the director of which Darren Yap was awarded Best Direction of a Musical. The Judith Johnson Award for Best Performance in a Leading Role in a Musical went to Michael Paynter (Jesus Christ Superstar). Daniel R Nixon (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) took home Best Newcomer and Best New Australian Work was awarded to Emmanuelle Mattana for Trophy Boys. The Award for Lifetime Achievement was presented to veteran theatre and opera director Jim Sharman, who has more than 70 productions to his credit.

Music Australia has announced the recipients of the Record Label Development Scheme, an initiative that aims to support Australian labels actively nurturing and promoting Australian talent. The $1,732,000 investment will support 23 record labels, varying from local independents to major label Australian subsidiaries, for the creation of new professional recordings, digital content and artwork, marketing and promotional campaigns, production, manufacturing and freight, artist development and staffing. In addition to supporting labels, the artists featured in the project activities will also receive support through a mandatory non-recoupable 10% artist creation fee. Awarded labels include Anti Fade Records, Bad Apples Music, College of Knowledge Records, Chugg Music, Future Classic and ONELOVE.

Australian Dance Theatre (ADT) has received a $500,000 donation – the largest philanthropic gift in its 60-year history – from Professor Ruth Rentschler upon completing her eight-year tenure on the ADT Board. Rentschler is a long-term advocate for arts organisations in Australia, and in 2012 received an OAM for her efforts. She is a Professor, Arts and Cultural Leadership, at University of South Australia. The gift comes at a time when ADT is celebrating its 60th anniversary, which will see the premiere of Artistic Director Daniel Riley’s A Quiet Language at Adelaide Festival in February-March this year. ADT Executive Director, Nick Hays, says, “It’s been an immense privilege working alongside Ruth; her generosity, passion and rigour have enriched ADT during her time on the Board. It’s rare to find a chair that has such a deep understanding across all areas of management and governance, alongside such a broad range of experience in the arts. To have her support the company in perpetuity with her bequest is extraordinary and illustrates her commitment to seeing our company, and the arts in this country, flourish.”

Writing and publishing

Wen-Juenn Lee has been announced as the 2025 Liminal x Hyphenated Projects Writing Fellow and will use the opportunity to work on something coiled, then flickering, a poetry manuscript exploring domesticity, distance, desire and God. Lee’s work has been published in Meanjin, Cordite Poetry Review, and Going Down Swinging, among other outlets. She was a Wheeler Centre Hot Desk Fellow and was awarded the Tina Kane Emergent Writer Award. She is working on her debut poetry collection and will complete her residency at the Hyphenated Projects house. In addition, Panda Wong, Huyen Hac Helen Tran and Lucy Van were highly commended with a week-long self-directed residency to further develop their projects.

Shortlisted and finalists

The shortlist for the 2024 Novel Prize features five literary fiction titles from around the world. They are: How to Live Together by Rey Conquer, Touch Me Now by Neal Amandus Gellaco, Porcupine by Nick Holdstock, Ruins, Child by Giada Scodellaro and Moss House by Hollen Singleton. The Novel Prize offers US$10,000 (AU$16,050) to the winner and simultaneous publication in Australia and New Zealand by the Sydney-based Giramondo, in North America by the New York-based New Directions, and in the UK and Ireland by the London-based Fitzcarraldo Editions. The winner will be announced in February. Find out more about the shortlisted books and authors.

Nine Australian writers have been shortlisted for the 2025 Hazel Rowley Literary Fellowship, worth $20,000. The submissions reflect a diverse range of approaches to biographical writing in Australia today, with detailed scholarly research. The winner of the 2025 Fellowship will be announced on 5 March at Adelaide Writers’ Week. The nine shortlisted writers are:

Yen Tran, writing a memoir of her Vietnamese family who came to Australia as refugees.

Jennifer Martin, writing about Australian journalist Eva Sommer, inaugural winner of the Walkley Award.

Jo Oliver for a biography of Australian artist Isobel Rae.

Julienne van Loon for a series of biographical essays about contemporary women scientists, Women of the Future.

Lucas Jordan, writing Touching the dream-time, a biography of two Arrernte and Irish-Australian families in the Northern Territory.

Melanie Saward, writing With the Feathers, a memoir and family history exploring connection to Country and culture, family, motherhood and grief.

Michelle Scott Tucker for a biography of Louisa Lawson, newspaper proprietor, poet, suffragist and mother of Henry Lawson.

Michelle Staff for a joint biography of feminist activists and sisters Bessie Rischbieth and Olive Evans.

Monique Rooney for a biography of Australian writer Ruth Park.

The 2025 APRA Professional Development Award finalists include Australia rising stars like hip hop artist BARKAA, R&B hitmaker Becca Hatch, country musician Charlie Collins, indie pop artist Gabriel Strum (Japanese Wallpaper) and electronic artist Harvey Sutherland. The finalists are now a step closer to taking home one of 13 awards, each with a $10,000 cash prize. The winners will be announced at the Professional Development Awards in Sydney on 13 February. View the full list of finalists.

Check out previous Opportunities and Awards wraps for more announcements.