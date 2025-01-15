Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Commissions

Powerhouse Photography Commissions

Powerhouse invites photographers to submit Expressions of Interest for the First Nations Right of Reply Photography Commission and the Powerhouse Photography Architectural Commission. The First Nations Right of Reply Commission invites Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander photographers to respond to and engage with the Powerhouse Collection. The successful applicants will receive a $20,000 artist fee, with travel and accommodation costs covered by Powerhouse. The Powerhouse Photography Architectural Commission aims to develop new perspectives on Australian architecture and the built environment and seeks applications from photographers with experience producing architectural photographs and/or lens-based architectural projects with a focus on construction, urban development, housing, infrastructure and sustainability. Successful applicants will receive $20,000 for the delivery of the commission.

EOIs close 17 January; learn more and apply.

Bridgewater Bridge Project (Tas)

Arts Tasmania and the New Bridgewater Bridge Project team invite expressions of interest from Tasmanian artists to create a significant artwork for the Bridgewater foreshore. The artwork will incorporate repurposed material from the old Bridgewater Bridge and should be engaging for a wide audience. A $1000 shortlist fee will be offered for up to four artists, with a budget of $149,000 for the selected artist to design, fabricate and install the artwork.

Applications close 10 February; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding

International Travel Fund

Creative Australia’s International Travel Fund offers $5000 to $20,000 to support travel costs associated with attending key market development and cultural exchange platforms and gatherings. The fund is open to individuals, groups and organisations, including small businesses. Art forms supported include community arts and cultural development, emerging and experimental arts, First Nations arts and culture, literature, music, visual arts, theatre, multi-art form and dance.

Applications close 4 February for activity from 1 April to 1 July 2025; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

Cairns Indigenous Art Fair 2025 showcase (Qld)

Art centres, commercial galleries, independent artists and artist groups, artist collectives and artist-run initiatives (ARIs) are invited to submit EOIs for the 2025 Cairns Indigenous Art Fair (CIAF). Running from 11-13 July, the Art Fair provides an opportunity to showcase artworks and connect with collectors and the broader industry. The Art Fair showcase is open to First Nations artists at any career stage, including emerging, mid-career, and established artists.

EOIs close 31 January; learn more and apply.

Cairns Indigenous Art Fair 2025 Fashion Performance (Qld)

CIAF’s Fashion Performance is an artistic platform which celebrates Indigenous culture through art, fashion, modelling, dance and performance. In 2025, CIAF’s creative team extend the opportunity to all First Nations designers living in Queensland who are interested in pushing the boundaries of fashion, art and culture to submit an EOI. The successful applicants will be working with the CIAF curatorial team to ensure that their collection is showcased at the highest possible level.

EOIs close 24 January; learn more and apply.

Wit script call-out

Wit Incorporated, a Melbourne-based professional theatre community for diverse creatives, is calling for playwrights and storytellers to submit play scripts for potential production in one of the company’s upcoming seasons. Wit is looking for original unpublished works that are suitable for stage performance.

Submissions close 10 February; learn more and submit.

National study of education concert designs survey

Researchers at the University of Southern Queensland are looking for survey participants for ‘A national study of education concert designs: A view to share the music’. The project aims to empirically document the work orchestras do in programming concerts for children and young people in Australia and their collaborations with industry and teaching artists to support future dialogue and spark new creative projects. Teaching practitioners who curate these concerts are invited to share their work and experiences, and contribute towards this research.

Submissions open until end of February; learn more and take part.

Professional development

2025 ABR Science Fellowship

The Australian Book Review (ABR) Science Fellowship is intended to advance the careers of science writers and to augment ABR’s coverage of science and the history of science. The chosen Fellow will be able communicate sophisticated ideas in lucid and engaging language for a general audience. The Fellow will receive $5000 and contribute three reviews essays or commentaries over 12 months in the field of science and/or the history of science.

Applications close 20 January; learn more and apply.

Adaptable: Turning the Page to Screen

Queensland Writers Centre’s Adaptable program forges creative connections between the literary and screen communities. Applications from around Australia are sought from writers seeking the opportunity to have their manuscripts pitched to leading and emerging Australian producers, showrunners and screen industry professionals in 2025. One-on-one feedback sessions to receive reader feedback on the submitted manuscript and discuss next steps (regardless of the application outcome) are available as an add-on for all applicants with an unpublished manuscript.

Applications close 21 January; learn more and apply.

galang residency 2025 (Paris)

Applications are open for the third year of the galang residency, a program that supports Australia-based First Nations creatives to undertake work in Paris through two, three-month residencies between June to August and July to September 2025. The fully supported residency hosted by the Cité internationale des arts is aimed at First Nations creatives working across disciplines including, but not limited to, visual arts, weaving, performance, poetry, dance and music. The galang program will provide opportunities for practitioners to enhance connections across industry, individual creative practice through research and the development of new work.

Applications close 31 January; learn more and apply.

2025 Frank Van Straten Fellowship

The Frank Van Straten Fellowship offers creatives and researchers the opportunity to access the Australian Performing Arts Collection, along with $15,000 to undertake research aligned to key areas including circus, dance, music, opera and theatre. The aim of the Frank Van Straten Fellowship is to tell stories of performance and performers through objects from the Australian Performing Arts Collection that will resonate with diverse audiences.

Applications close 23 March; learn more and apply.

Schizy Inc Dedicated Arts Space (Vic)

Schizy Inc is offering studio residencies at Abbotsford Convent for creatives with complex/diverse mental health needs. Mediums accepted include writing of all genres, and in the visual arts, drawing, painting, design, small-scale sculpture, craft and illustration.

EOIs now open; learn more and apply.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call-outs.

This week’s winners

Performing arts

Music Australia has announced the recipients of its inaugural Core Contribution Fund, investing over $2 million to 17 organisations in the contemporary music industry, in a program designed to strengthen core operations and staffing, administrative and running costs and professional skills development for artists and arts workers. The two-year investment is spread across festivals, grass roots live music businesses, producers and engineers, publishers and crew, spanning music genre including electronic, country, folk, jazz, musical theatre and more. Of the 17 successful organiations, 16 are national. The recipients include:

Australian Music Industry Network (AMIN)

Australasian Music Publishers’ Associated limited (AMPAL)

Australian Festival Association (AFA)

Australian Guild of Screen Composers (AGSC)

Australian Live Music Business Council (ALMBC)

Australian Music Association (AMA)

Australian Women in Music

Black Music Alliance Australia (BMAA)

Country Music Association of Australia (CMAA)

CrewCare

Electronic Music Conference (EMC)

Folk Alliance Australia (FAA)

Home Grown Musicals Aus

Major Minor Music Australia (MMMA)

Music Producer and Engineers’ Guild (MPEG)

One of One

Sydney Improvised Music Association (SIMA)

Shortlisted and finalists

Memoir of a Snail and Better Man are among the nominees for the 57th annual Australia Writers’ Guild Awards (AWGIE), which will be presented by Australian Writers’ Guild next month in Sydney. Over 80 new works are celebrated across 22 categories, including feature film, television, documentary, theatre, interactive and gaming, audio, animation and children’s television. Adam Elliot’s Memoir of a Snail will compete in the animation category alongside Isabella Spagnolo’s short film My Jumper, It Roars! and an episode of the hit sci-fi children’s show Space Nova by Thomas Duncan-Watt. In the feature film categories, the Robbie Williams biopic Better Man (Michael Gracey, Oliver Cole and Simon Gleeson) is up against Audrey (Lou Sanz), Inside (Charles Williams), Stubbornly Here (Taylor Broadley) and Windcatcher (Boyd Quakawoot). In the adaptation category, Becca Johnstone’s debut feature Addition is nominated alongside Robert Connolly’s Force of Nature. The Australian theatre category sees 10 nominations across the two stage categories, with Verity Laughton’s The Dictionary of Lost Words, Patricia Cornelius’ My Sister Jill, Tommy Murphy’s On the Beach, and Campion Decent’s Unprecedented competing in Adapted. Plays by Ron Elisha (Anne Being Frank), Challito Browne (Beyond the Break), Lewis Treston (Hubris & Humiliation), Michelle Law (Miss Peony), Nicholas Brown (Sex Magick) and Hilary Bell (Summer of Harold) round out the Stage – Original category. View the full list of nominees.

