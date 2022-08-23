Opportunities and awards

Jump to:

Bluethumb Art Prize

Taking the prize pool to $250,000, Bluethumb is Australia’s richest art prize and in 2022 will be judged by Archibald winner Blak Douglas and Del Kathryn Barton, alongside Tamara Dean, Kathrin Longhurst and Loribelle Spirovski. The top winner takes home $150,000 alongside categories including abstract, landscape, portrait, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, still life, photography, digital and sculpture.

Entries close 5 September; learn more and enter.

SBS Emerging Writers’ Competition 2022

Emerging writers with bold new voices are invited to respond to the theme ’Emergence’ for this year’s SBS Emerging Writers’ Competition, to be judged by Australian writers Alice Pung and Christos Tsiolkas. Tsiolkas urged entrants to have courage and share their stories, while Pung is looking for good storytelling over perfect English. The winning submission will take home $5,000, with $3,000 for second place, and two $1,000 honourable mentions.

Entries close 13 September; learn more.

Cut Short Film Competition, NSW

Sutherland Shire Council invites filmmakers of all ages, knowledge, skills and experiences to channel their creativity in the $10,000 prize pool of the inaugural Cut Short Film Competition. Themed ’Connected to nature’, a festive film screening and awards night will be held on 24 November to celebrate the entires.

Submissions close 7 November; learn more and enter.

Grants and funding:

Watch This Bursary

In honour of Founder and first Artistic Director Sonya Suares, the Watch This annual Bursary is awarded to a female-identifying First Nations/Indigenous and/or Black and/or woman of colour to assist with the costs of applying to study theatre (including performance, writing, design or production) at tertiary institutions in Australia.

Applications close 24 September; learn more and apply.

Callouts:

Creative Industries Residents, NSW

The Powerhouse Creative Industries Residency Program (located in Ultimo) provides subsidised work space for NSW-based creative industry practitioners and organisations that reflect the diversity of the Powerhouse collection. Residents are provided with spaces between 15 sqm and 25 sqm, along with access to communal facilities, for terms of 3 months or more up to November 2023.

Applications close 2 September; learn more and apply.

Professional development:

First Nations Creators Program

Now in its second year, the First Nations Creators Program will be held at Meta’s Sydney Office with a host of experiences from one-on-one training, practical workshops, mentoring, career connections, equipment and content funding, for up to 10 emerging digital Creators. Creators who successfully complete the program receive $5,000 production funding and equipment to help them create a Reels project series for their Instagram account.

Applications close Thursday 25 August 5pm AEST; learn more and apply.

Australia Council Fellowships

These Australia Council Fellowships of $80,000 will support outstanding, established artists’ and arts workers’ activity and professional development for a period of up to two years. There are nine Fellowships offered in the areas of: Arts and Disability; Community Arts and Cultural Development; Dance; Emerging and Experimental Arts; First Nations; Literature; Music; Theatre; Visual Arts.

Applications close 6 September; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Visual arts:

The Ahead Of The Curve Commissions was a call out for young and emerging artists of colour living around Melbourne to create new digital artworks that responded to social challenges, including COVID-19. The chosen artists for these commissions are: Ana Maria Gomides, Taga Barrio, Isha Menon, Jonathan Homsey, Judy Kuo, Julianne Nguyen, Lauren Mavromati Bourke, Madhubani Dutta, Quynnn, and Sarah Tan. View the digital commissions.

16 South Australian artists will be supported by the 2022 Guildhouse Catapult mentorship program, valued at $5,000 per mentorship. The eight mentorships will each see two artists work together in the roles of mentees and mentors to advance their practices. The 2022 participating artists are: Eleanor Zecchin and William Mackinnon; Heather Kamara Shearer (regional) and Sera Waters; Jonathan Kim and Taerim Claire Jeon (NSW); Kate Kurucz and Tess Martin (Netherlands); Michael Carney and Mark Valenzuela; Naomi Hunter and Michelle Kelly; Oakey and Catherine Truman; and Orlando Mee (regional) and Tim Gruchy.

Adnyamathanha, Narungga and Yarluyandi artist Temaana Sanderson-Bromley has been announced as the winner of the $5,000 Don Dunstan Foundation OUR MOB Emerging Artist Prize during the 2022 OUR MOB awards ceremony at Adelaide Festival Centre. At 18 years old, Sanderson-Bromley is the youngest person to ever win the Emerging Artist Prize and impressed the judges with his multiple artworks including hand painted ceramics, acrylic on wood sculptures and giclee print on archival cotton rag paper. The artworks were inspired by his Country, the Flinders Ranges, and represent the diverse landscapes and colours. This year, the Trevor Nickolls Art Prize went to Gudjula and Girramay artist Kat Bell, and the OUR YOUNG MOB winner is 17-year-old artist Macinta Fowler. In addition, Yamatji Wajarri artist Sherrie Jones took out the Country Arts SA Professional Development Initiative Award and the Ku Arts OUR YOUNG MOB Award went to Kamilaroi (Gamilaraay) 17-year-old artist Zachary O’Donnell.

Six artists have been selected to participate in PICA’s XR Hackathon program which sees artists who do not have a background working in XR (eXtended reality), gain skills in cutting-edge immersive mediums to develop new works. In partnership with Frame Labs, Immerse Australia and XR:WA, Alisa Blakeney, Nazerul Ben-Dzulkefli, Shanti Gelmi, Judith Huang, Sam Huxtable and Julie Ziegenhardt will join the program. An additional nine artists were also selected to participate in a one-day XR Bootcamp, which provides artists with a thorough understanding of XR mediums and how to present their work to a global audience. The resulting projects will be presented at PICA as part of the XR:WA Festival from 15 – 18 September. Learn more.

Central Coast Council has recently announced winners of the Gosford Art Prize with $28,000 in prize money, awarded to artists from across the Central Coast and chosen from more from 133 finalists. The $15,000 First Prize went to Central Coast artist Claire Tozer for her artwork titled Web, who explained: ’Walking through the wetlands in Davistown, early morning, the mist and sun were making the network of spiderwebs shimmer between the reeds and bushes; the colours of the water was the backdrop.’ The work will enter Central Coast Council’s Collection. Second Prize was awarded to Central Coast artist Muamer Cajic for his work titled Inselberg, exploring the body as a resilient carrier, intimately connected to the mind.

Performing arts:

Playwright Ryan Enniss has been announced as winner of the Queensland Premier’s Drama Award 2022-23 with Drizzle Boy, a story about a young autistic man trying to make his way in a world filled with miscommunications, misnomers, and misunderstandings. The Queensland Premier’s Drama award guarantees a professional production of the winning entry, as well as $16,000 to develop the play and a $30,000 cash prize from sponsor Griffith University. Enniss said: ‘This play is of importance to audiences all across Australia, but particularly in Queensland where key figures have made several claims that children on the spectrum or those with a disability should be removed from classrooms. It’s my hope that Drizzle Boy brings to light the absurdity of this way of thinking in an enjoyable and heartfelt way.’

Taking home big wins at the 2022 Australian Production Design Guild are David Ferguson with the Event Engineering Lifetime Achievement Award; and Isabel Hudson’s American Psycho The Musical which won both the Vectorworks Australia Set Design for A Live Performance and the Thelma Afford Award for Costume Design. For the seventh time, Jennifer Irwin took home the Jennie Tate Costume Design For A Live Performance Or Event Award for Wudjung: Not the Past, and Craig Wilkinson is second-time winner of the Technical Director Company Video Design for a Live Performance or Event Award for Boy Swallows Universe. Winners of the emerging categories were Imogen Walsh and Aislinn King. Find the full list of 2022 APDG winners.

Writing and publishing:

The Children’s Book Council of Australia (CBCA) has announced the 2022 Book of the Year Awards with entries across six categories covering topics relevant to the complex world and the lived experience of young readers – including life within a migrant family and juggling relationships with a real desire for self-discovery. Winners include Tiger Daughter by Rebecca Lim, A Glasshouse of Stars by Shirley Marr, Jetty Jumping by Andrea Rowe and illustrated by Hannah Sommerville, and Iceberg by Claire Saxby and illustrated by Jess Racklyeft. Safdar Ahmed’s Still Alive, Notes from Australia’s Immigration Detention system took out the Eve Pownall Award and CBCA Award for New Illustrator went to Michelle Pereira for The Boy Who Tried to Shrink His Name. Find out more.

Shortlisted and finalists

Six books have been shortlisted for the 2022 Margaret and Colin Roderick Literary Award, including short story collections, YA fiction, crime fiction and peotry. The shortlisted titles are:

Tony Birch, Whisper Song (UQP)

Emily Bitto, Wild Abandon (Allen & Unwin)

Rebecca Lim, Tiger Daughter (Allen & Unwin)

Emily Maguire, Love Objects (Allen & Unwin)

Inga Simpson, The Last Woman in the World (Hachette Australia)

Chloe Wilson, Hold Your Fire (Scribner Australia an Imprint of Simon & Schuster)

In similar news, the 2022 Barbara Jefferis Award shortlist has been revealed, the selected titles are:

Bodies of Light by Jennifer Down (Text Publishing)

Ordinary Matter by Laura Elvery (University of Queensland Press)

Benevolence by Julie Janson (Magabala Books)

Revenge: Murder in Three Parts by S.L. Lim (Transit Lounge)

Smart Ovens for Lonely People by Elizabeth Tan (Brio Books)

Bass Rock by Evie Wyld (Penguin Random House Australia)

The Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award 2022 celebrates this year’s 56 finalists from a total of 637 entries with winners to be announced on 17 September. Hosted by Grafton Regional Gallery, the award accepted entries from all artists residing in Australia aged 16 and above, with a first prize of $35,000 and the winning work to join the regional Gallery’s collection. View the finalists.

28 finalists star in Australian Life, showcasing photographic talent from around Australia with images that are ’thought-provoking, joyful, [and] harrowing’ said City of Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore. Bringing back a physical exhibition this year, each image will feature in an outdoor location along St James walkway in Hyde Park from 15 September to 9 October, with the winner of the $10,000 cash prize to be announced at the launch of the exhibition. View the finalist works.

