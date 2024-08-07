Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards and competitions

Glover Prize (Tas)

Entries are now open for the annual landscape art prize. Local, state and international artists are invited to submit a contemporary landscape painting of Tasmania, with the winner receiving $80,000 and a bronze maquette of colonial artist John Glover valued at $5000. All entries are also eligible for the People’s Choice Award, the Children’s Choice Award and the Hangers’ Choice Award.

Entries close 24 January 2025; learn more and enter

34th National Jazz Award

As part of the Wangaratta Festival of Jazz & Blues, the National Jazz Award Final will see six of the Best Australian saxophonists under the age of 36 competing for the prize. The 2024 backing band includes Mark Fitzgibbon (Award winner 1991, Piano) Ben Robertson (Bass) and Danny Fischer (Drums), and the Awards will be judged by Angela Davis, John Mackey and Julien Wilson (Award winner 1994). Prizes include: first place $7500 and a recording session at Pughouse studios, second place $5000 and a recording session at Free Energy Device Studios and third place $2500. The six finalists will be announced in September.

Entries close 6 September; learn more and apply

Peter Porter Poetry Prize

Entries are open now for prizes worth $10,000, which will be judged by Sarah Holland-Batt, Paul Kane and Peter Rose. The prize is open to all poets writing in English, with the winner receiving $6000 and four other shortlisted poets receiving $1000 each. Entries must be original, unpublished, single-authored and not more than 60 lines, with the five shortlisted poems also republished in the January-February issue of the Australian Book Review.

Entries close 7 October; learn more and apply

Woolahra Digital Literary Award (NSW)

Entries close soon for this national award supporting literature initially published online. Prizes for Fiction ($2500), Non-Fiction ($2500), Poetry ($1000) and a special Digital Innovation category ($1500) are on available.

Entries close 15 August; learn more and enter

Grants and funding

Adelaide Fringe Fund (SA)

Applications are now being sought from artists and venues planning to participate in the 2025 Adelaide Fringe (21 February to 23 March 2025). The grants will be available in two categories: Australian First Nations – $5000, and Participant – $5000. They will fund operational, development and marketing costs, access providers and regional touring. First Nations, emerging, and diverse artists are particularly encouraged to apply.

Applications close 10 September; learn more and apply

Create NSW (NSW)

The first round funding of Create NSW’s new Regional Arts Touring fund has now opened.

Funding in two categories – up to $60,000 for Small Tours and up to $120,000 for Large

Tours – are available to deliver arts and cultural experiences to people in NSW. Both individuals and organisations, from many art forms – from First Nations NSW arts and culture, to performing arts, visual arts, literature, history and museums, to digital and immersive arts – are eligible for both small and large tour funding.

Applications close 9 September; learn more and apply

Revive Live program

Applications are now open for the Federal Government’s new $8.6 million program aimed at addressing the current pressures facing the music industry. Grants are available in one round of funding for established live music venues and contemporary music festivals that showcase Australian artists. Organisations must be majority-Australian owned, and can be located anywhere in Australian suburban, metropolitan, regional and remote regions.

Applications close 23 August; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2025 (SA)

Expressions of interest are now being sought for show creators and performers to submit their works and acts for consideration in three categories: Development Works, Established Works and Roving Performances. Submissions are also being sought from students in Year 10 or 11 interested in participating in the Class of Cabaret Program for 2025, which offers mentorship and tuition prior to performances at the Festival. Regional students are able to apply for the Nathaniel O’Brien Class of Cabaret Scholarship.

New and Established works applications close 29 September 2024, Class of Cabaret applications close 19 September 2024, other deadlines vary, learn more and apply.

AFF Expand Lab 2024 (SA)

The Adelaide Film Festival’s moving image commission invites established creative practitioners to meet and develop new moving image project ideas. The Lab will be held alongside the November film festival and one project developed there will be awarded the $100,000 Expand Moving Image Commission, with two others selected for mentoring by the Art Gallery of South Australia and Illuminate Adelaide.

Expressions of interest close 8 September; learn more and apply

Bangarra Dance Theatre

Bangarra Dance Theatre’s Russell Page Graduate applications – for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander dance graduates or early career artists between the ages of 18 and 23 – are now open for dancers to join in 2025, with auditions to be held at Bangarra’s studio on Gadigal Country in Sydney’s Walsh Bay Arts Precinct on Tuesday 17 September. Bangarra is also accepting applications for professional contracted dancers to join the ensemble next year (open to applicants above the age of 18).

Applications close 2 September; learn more and apply

Blindside 2025 Open Call

The artist-run initiative in Melbourne’s CBD is inviting proposals for its 2025 Open Call program. Two streams for applications are available: a four-week gallery exhibition period or a gallery activation slot of one to 10 days. Blindside welcomes applications that emphasise creative development and experimentation. Artists at any stage of their career are welcome to apply with proposals that explore new dialogues in the contemporary arts ecology. An open call information session will be held on Tuesday 13 August at 6.30pm.

Applications close 1 September; learn more and apply, or register for the information session.

Time to Live: A Terminal Exhibition

Expressions of interest are sought for guests who would like to apply for the opportunity to engage in one-on-one time with Emily, a 27-year-old living with terminal cancer. In Time to Live, an exhibition launched by the Australian Cancer Research Foundation, members of the public can pledge an amount they’re willing to donate to the charity in order to experience a ‘profoundly human and fleeting’ encounter with terminal illness.

Applications close Wednesday 7 August; learn more and apply

Vivid Sydney 2025

Expressions of Interest to be part of the program for the southern hemisphere’s largest multi-art form festival are now open. Artists, musicians, thought leaders and food creatives are encouraged to submit EOIs that align with a program centred on the theme of ‘Vivid Sydney, Dream’. The 2025 Festival dates are 23 May to 14 June.

Light and Cross Art Form EOIs close on 2 September 2024; Ideas, Music and Food EOIs close on 27 September 2024; learn more and to submit

Youth Soundcheck survey

Port Phillip Council has launched a survey aimed at discovering how to encourage more young people to attend live music. Prizes are available for survey respondents, including passes to M.I.C.S on Youth music forum, an over 18s showcase at the Prince Bandroom and various all-ages gigs. The survey takes 10 minutes to complete and respondents need to go online and share how they find and listen to music and what they are looking for in a live gig.

Survey closes 16 September; learn more and participate

This week’s winners

Performing arts

In acknowledgement of her decades-long dedication to choral performance and music development in Australia, choral pioneer Lyn Williams will receive the Richard Gill Award for Distinguished Services to Australian Music in the 2024 Art Music Awards. Presented by APRA AMCOS and the Australian Music Centre, the Awards will be held on Wednesday 14 August at Melbourne’s Malthouse Theatre. Williams said, ‘I am delighted to be the recipient of this prestigious honour. Richard Gill had such an incredible impact on young musicians, and it is a great pleasure to be associated with such a strong and enduring legacy. I share this recognition with the thousands of wonderful singers, choral conductors and music educators who have contributed so much to the musical voice of our country through their involvement in the Sydney Children’s Choir and the Gondwana Choirs, encompassing Gondwana Voices, Gondwana Chorale, Gondwana Indigenous Children’s Choirs and the Indigenous women’s choir, Marliya.’

Writing and publishing

Maya Mulhall has been announced as this year’s Reading Australia fellow for teachers of English and literacy and teacher librarians. The Blackburn, Victoria high school teacher receives $15,000 to assist her in undertaking a career-enhancing project that will benefit both her and the education sector. Her project will use the anthology, Guwayu – For All Times as inspiration and aspires to create shareable resources and pedagogies, so that fellow educators can move forward with confidence and respectfully position First Nations’ perspectives at the centre of their teaching.

Creative Australia has announced that Sarah Firth, Omar Sakr and Chris Gooch are among a group of writers who will be supported by the International Travel Fund to travel to promote and publish works internationally. Publishers including Hachette Australia, Hardie Grant, and Allen and Unwin, as well as literary agents, such as Melanie Ostell, will receive support through the Rights Fund for Literature to attend international markets such as book fairs to sell rights in Australian works and the Translation Fund for Literature will support the international translation of titles by living Australian authors, including: Shaun Tan’s Tales from the Inner City, Richard Flanagan’s Question 7 and Jennifer Down’s Bodies of Light. The Fund will also support the translation to English of international titles, such as Jente Posthuma’s People with No Charisma, by Australian translators. View the full list of recipients.

The Dick and Joan Green Family Award for Tasmanian history has been won by Robbie Arnott for his third novel, Limberlost. The $25,000 biennial award recognises works that make a significant contribution to an understanding of Tasmania’s past. Limberlost, published by Text in 2022, is the first work of fiction to win the award, having previously made the shortlist for the 2023 Miles Franklin Award and winning The Age Book of the Year for Fiction. View a list of the shortlisted writers.

Visual arts

Penalty Shootout by Henry Paul has been announced as the winner of the annual Australian Life photography competition, in a ceremony held during the launch of the outdoor Australian Life exhibition. Paul was selected from 28 finalists and takes home $10,000 for a photograph capturing the moment during a wedding party when the guests were riveted by the penalty shootout in last year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup quarter final between the Matildas and France. Little Sydney Lives, for photographers aged between five and 12, was won by Massimo Moraro Tabbò, with Ruby Menzies the runner-up. View all the finalists of Australian Life and all the finalists of Little Sydney Lives.

The Brisbane Portrait Prize winners have been revealed, with local artist Imogen Corbett announced as the winner of the $50,000 Lord Mayor’s Prize, for her oil on canvas portrait The Artist’s Studio, depicting fellow artist and muse Natalya Hughes. Other category winners were Seth Green (Next Gen), Dennis McCart (Digital Prize), Stevie O’Chin (Performing Arts and Music), Bill Platz (Packers Prize), James Randall (Metro Arts), Michelle Vine (Female Artist) and Hamish Wilson (Emerging Artist).

The winners have now been announced for the Margaret Flockton International Award for Contemporary Scientific Botanical Illustration, with French artist and botanist François Sockhom Mey taking home first prize for his depiction of the newly found Nepenthes limiana – a tropical pitcher plant from the northern Titiwangsa Range in Peninsular Malaysia. Indonesian artist Yuanito Eliazar has been awarded second prize for his depiction of Scurrula ferruginea – a parasitic mistletoe from China used traditionally to treat various illnesses. Selected entries are being featured in the annual Margaret Flockton Award exhibition running until 25 August in the Garden Gallery at the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney.

PICA (Perth Institute of Contemporary Art) has announced the award recipients of the Hatched: National Graduate Show 2024 Dr Harold Schenberg Arts Awards – totalling $50,000. The winners were Lily Trnovsky of Adelaide Central School of Art for her ceramic works I loved the weight I had to bear and Sweet and bitter in a breath, Vedika Rampal of the University of New South Wales for her installation Pilgrimage II and Kate McGuinness of Sydney College of the Arts, the University of Sydney for her video work I like long walks on Parramatta Road. PICA’s Hatched: National Graduate Show 2024 exhibition is now open until 13 October.

Zoe Grey has been announced as the winner of Australia’s richest landscape art prize, the Hadley’s Art Prize, taking home $100,000, while also being named as the winner of the Packing Room Prize. Read ArtsHub‘s profile of the artist below. View the online gallery of winners, honourable mentions and finalists.

Read: I’m an artist in my twenties, and I don’t want to leave Tasmania

The winners have also been announced for the biennial Kate Derum and Irene Davies International Tapestry Awards, with 137 finalists selected from 206 entries, spanning 29 different countries. Anna Dunnill won the Kate Derum Award for established tapestry weavers with more than five years’ experience, while Manjari Murugesan took out the Irene Davies Award for early career weavers in their first five years of practice. Misako Nakahira and Tony Busch were both highly commended. Voting for the $500 People’s Choice Award is available online, with the winner to be announced on 5 October. View full list of finalists and catalogue.

All

Following a competitive application process, the Copyright Agency Cultural Fund has announced the successful applicants in its latest funding round. Twenty-five Australian organisations will share $428,835 with a further $100,000 shared between five writers and visual artists. Projects that will be supported by the organisation funding include the black&write! editor training at the State Library of Queensland, Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair Foundation’s (DAAF) Open Studios, the UNSW Press Bragg Prizes for Best Australian Science Writing and the Australian Publishers Association BookUp Conference. Of the 42 applications received for Create Grants, three writers (Sharlene Allsopp, Sam Carmody and Evelyn Araluen) and two visual artists (Georgia Banks and Hop Dac) were selected and will receive funding of $20,000 each. See the full lists of successful applicants.

Shortlisted and finalists

The finalists for the Queensland Literary Awards have been announced, with Graham Akhurst, Melissa Lucaschenko and Ellen van Neerven among them. A prize pool totalling $276,000 is available and will be awarded across 12 categories, including fiction, non-fiction, poetry, and published and unpublished work. The winners will be announced in a ceremony hosted by Sarah Kanowski on Thursday 5 September and live streamed. Public voting for the Courier-Mail People’s Choice Queensland Book of the Year Award is now open and closes on Thursday 15 August. View all the shortlists and finalists.

Naomi Hobson (Qld), Miranda Free (WA), Peter Gardiner (NSW), Chee Yong (Tas), Siobhan Kelley (Vic), Richard Knafelc (Vic), Sarah Kottek (Vic), Dean Linden (Vic), Tony Lloyd (Vic) and Rosie Lloyd-Giblett (Qld) are among the finalists announced by Gippsland Art Gallery for this year’s $30,000 John Leslie Art Prize for landscape painting. A total of 52 paintings have been shortlisted out of 403 entries from all states of Australia. Artists had the option to enter up to two paintings each. They will be vying for the $30,000 acquisitive first prize, which will be announced at Gippsland Art Gallery’s Spring Season Launch on Friday 6 September, with a second, non-acquisitive prize of $1000 awarded to the Best Gippsland Work. View selected artworks.