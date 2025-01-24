Operating across borders: one gallery, three countries

Unlike other Australian galleries that have opened secondary spaces away from our shores, Ames Yavuz is based in Singapore and has chosen to place its expanded market in Australia.

However, in an earlier interview Turkish-born founder, Can (pronounced Jan) Yavuz, described himself to the Australian Financial Review as “an Australian gallery,” adding, “and I’m incredibly proud of that”.

A private banker who found himself located in Singapore, Yavuz became intrigued by the art of Southeast Asia, and started his collecting journey. He opened Yavuz Gallery in 2010, at the Singaporean cultural hub, Gilman Barracks (where Australian galleries Sullivan + Strumpf and Future Perfect were also located for a period).

While Gilman Barracks has continued to shift and change over the years, so too has Yavuz Gallery, renaming last February to Ames Yavuz to reflect partner Glen Ames’ shared vision.

Art dealers, Can Yavuz and Glen Ames. Image: Supplied.

The gallery chose Sydney as its second home in 2019 – the first Asian gallery to do so – locating first in Redfern, before moving to Reservoir Street, Surry Hills and expanding in 2024 with a second warehouse-style space just down the road on Commonwealth Street.

“The first gallery is more of a ‘white cube’ commercial space,” Yavuz explained to AFR, “while the new gallery is more of an experimental platform with a mixture of works. The idea is to add significantly to the cultural conversation in a free-spirited yet ambitious manner,” he said.

Last year, the gallery announced it would continue its global ambitions with its first European space in Mayfair, London (UK), slated to open on 3 April.

ArtsHub catches up with the Sydney space’s Managing Director Owen Craven, to better understand what this expansion means for Australian artists.

How art fairs are a key part of the global gallery story

Installation view Ames Yavuz Art SG 2025, with Aquilizan installation overhead. Image: Supplied.

Craven is speaking to ArtsHub after Art SG 2025 – the region’s newest art fair, which was “hugely successful … with lots of great sales and incredible collectors. It was close to a sell-out!” he says.

Central to the booth was an installation of 96 bird cages by artist couple Alfredo and Isabel Aquilizan, who will present the inaugural exhibition in the Mayfair gallery.

Craven says their show will be all new work, “continuing the themes around home, migration, belonging in all of their works, and some new kinetic pieces in there as well. Without giving away too much, there are two things that we are signalling by launching the London space with their work. One is they are one of our longest standing represented artists with those foundations in Southeast Asia.

“The other is that we have been long committed to expanding out of Singapore, taking our artist family into new locations, and using that as the impetus to then grow the profile of the artist and to new audiences.”

The new gallery will also present exhibitions in 2025 by Vincent Namatjira OAM, Brook Andrew and Patricia Piccinini, as well as Thai artist Pinaree Sanpitak and Thania Petersen from South Africa.

Craven adds, “The gallery’s focus, in terms of the artists that we present in London, will evolve over the next couple of years and continue to expand beyond what we’re currently showing.”

A peep inside the new London space

The newly refurbished 240-square metre gallery will be situated in the heart of Mayfair on Grosvenor Hill, close to the Royal Academy of Art. It will be led by Managing Director Ananya Mukhopadhyay.

Craven says that it wasn’t the easiest task to find the right space. “Real estate is a premium in all of these big cities, but Glen and Can had a very clear perceived vision of what they wanted, and where they wanted to be.”

Yavuz described the gallery in a formal statement: “London continues to be the beating heart of the art world, and felt like a natural home for Ames Yavuz. We are excited to present pioneering contemporary artists from the Asia-Pacific in this context, in conversation with voices from Europe, Africa and the Americas. We must celebrate now, more than ever, our global interconnectedness and shared histories.”

The gallery is located in a blue-chip area alongside gallery giants the likes of Pace, Gagosian and White Cube – all of which have spaces in New York. Perhaps that is next on the cards for the Australian gallery, following Melbourne dealer D’Lan Contemporary which opened a space there in 2023.

Learnings from operating internationally

Expanding is always a dream for a gallerist – to grow bigger and bolder and to take your artists further afield. However, there’s also a scale of economy to run and manage several spaces and a stable of artists that is prohibitive. Getting the balance right is key.

Craven explains: “Frankly, it’s part of the reason the role that I have here in Australia was created, and each of the galleries has a managing director in those places and operates its program independently, operating in that specific market, managing our presence in the regional fairs, but with Can and Glen at the helm.

“The three managing directors then come together to, I suppose, compose the rhythm of the program, ensuing a coherent global context. Collectively, the art fairs are a fantastic space for us to come together to co-curate projects and highlight artists in certain ways,” continues Craven.

“Ultimately, each gallery, from an operations perspective, is independent to ensure that it’s responding to the market locally, to the artists, and then the senior leadership team brings that together globally.”

Craven says they are less likely to move or tour exhibitions between spaces, with artists responding rather to the different spaces.

Why is that international badge important on home turf?

Craven makes the point that while Ames Yavuz is not the first Australian gallery to venture abroad with permanent spaces and full programming, noting that history has largely been by Australian founded galleries.

“This gallery was found offshore and came into Australia, which is, I think, an interesting perspective. I think this ambition would be true of all of our peers – the art that has been created in Southeast Asia and in Australia is of global standing, and the only way that we can continue to promote, advocate and celebrate the work and the practice of artists here is for them to be exhibited alongside their peers internationally, and in the market in those locations.”

He continues to ArtsHub: “I think one of the reasons that we like having multiple gallery spaces in locations, is that we can curate within our own stable of artists as well, and we can accelerate that even more quickly. It’s not just about taking an artist from here in Australia and showing them in London or Singapore. It’s actually about conversations, and the dialogue between those artists and curators within our spaces across those various geographies, and that then exposes them to new audiences in unique ways.

“It’s a truly global perspective,” concludes Craven.

Ames Yavuz UK opens its doors 3 April with a new exhibition by Australian-Philippine artists Alfredo and Isabel Aquilizan. View the full 2025 program.