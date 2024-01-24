Opera Australia and Pinchgut Opera announce inaugural collaboration

George Frideric Handel’s penultimate oratorio Theodora, will be staged in concert at Sydney Opera House in February, in the first ever collaboration between Opera Australia (OA) and baroque specialist Pinchgut Opera.

The new partnership marks the first time in 10 years that OA has programmed an opera by George Frideric Handel, as well as Pinchgut Opera’s Sydney Opera House debut.

Pinchgut Opera is renowned for presenting rarely performed 17th and 18th century works, and Pinchgut co-Founder and Artistic Director, Erin Helyard, will conduct the concert production, with the score performed by the Orchestra of Antipodes on period instruments.

Helyard himself will play the harpsichord, while experienced opera director Lindy Hume will provide creative oversight for the production.

The cast includes Australian soprano Samantha Clarke in the titular role of Theodora and US countertenor Christopher Lowrey as Didymus.

Lowrey previously sang the role of Didymus with Pinchgut in its fully staged opera performance of Theodora in 2016; this new production marks his Opera Australia debut.

Helpmann Award-nominated Australian mezzo soprano Helen Sherman will make both her role and OA debuts as Irene, with Melbourne tenor Michael Petruccelli and ARIA-nominated baritone David Greco, who have both performed with OA and Pinchgut in a variety of productions across Australia, singing the roles of Septimius and Valens respectively.

They will be joined by Pinchgut’s Chorus, Cantillation.

Theodora, described as a contemplative work with a melancholy ending, premiered in London in 1750 and dramatises the circa 304 AD martyrdom of Saint Theodora, a Christian Alexandrian, and Saint Didymus, a Roman who had recently converted to Christianity.

Handel began composing the score in 1749, while the libretto – in English – was written by Thomas Morell. While unsuccessful in its day, receiving only three performances upon its premiere, it has since been widely recognised as one of Handel’s great works.

OA and Pinchgut Opera’s Theodora in Concert will be staged in the Joan Sutherland Theatre, Sydney Opera House on 8-9 February 2024.