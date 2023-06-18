On the move: latest sector appointments

New Artistic Director announced for Adelaide Cabaret Festival

Adelaide Festival Centre has announced the appointment of award-winning Australian stage and screen performer Virginia Gay as Artistic Director of the 2024 Adelaide Cabaret Festival.

Gay’s appointment was announced on Saturday night, with two of the nine co-Artistic Directors of this year’s Adelaide Cabaret Festival, David Campbell and Julia Zemiro, passing on the baton during a late-night show in the Banquet Room.

A popular face on televisions across the country through her roles in Channel 7’s All Saints and Winners and Losers, ABC’s Savage River and A Safe Home on SBS, Gay has also won accolades for her stage roles including the titular role in The Hayes Theatre’s Calamity Jane and most recently in the MTC’s Cyrano, which she also wrote. Gay has also performed at Adelaide Cabaret Festival several times over the years in shows including Dirty Pretty Songs, Songs to Self-Destruct To and Gentlemen Prefer Blokes.

‘Adelaide Cabaret Festival is a place where I have had some of the most extraordinary performance experiences of my life and where I have witnessed, and performed alongside, world-class Australian acts and international stars. I love Adelaide audiences – their openness and willingness to see new work, their warm embracing presence and their response to this beloved festival means there’s an electricity in the foyers, backstage and among the performers,’ Gay said.

‘I’m so excited for 2024 – for the game-changing iconic acts, for the up-and-comers who I know you’re going to love. I’m proud, I’m honoured and I’m so looking forward to delivering a 2024 program that will blow your socks off,’ she added.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO and Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM said: ‘This year has been one of our most successful Adelaide Cabaret Festivals to date with the incredible Cabaret Collective of nine Artistic Directors at the helm. I want to thank our passionate cabaret audiences for attending the many fabulous shows on offer so far and for making the first two weeks so spectacular – we look forward to seeing you around Adelaide Festival Centre for our final week of cabaret. We know Virginia Gay will continue to lead the way as Artistic Director of Adelaide Cabaret Festival next year with her many years of performance experience, and we look forward to her fresh ideas for the 2024 festival.’

This year’s Adelaide Cabaret Festival runs until 24 June. Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2024 will be held from 7-22 June.

Director of the National Gallery of Australia reappointed

The Albanese Labor Government has announced the reappointment of Dr Nick Mitzevich for a second five-year term as Director of the National Gallery of Australia.

Mitzevich has held the position of National Gallery Director since 2018. Under his leadership, the Gallery has delivered several innovative and popular exhibitions – importantly championing Australian artists.

He has also been instrumental in leading a number of significant initiatives for the Gallery to promote inclusion, environmental sustainability and reconciliation. This includes elevating First Nations culture and leadership, particularly in the establishment of a First Nations Advisory Group.

Mitzevich has also implemented the Gallery’s first Gender Equity Action Plan – supported by the Know My Name exhibition highlighting the role and contribution of female artists.

He also played a leading role in the development of the Sharing the National Collection initiative recently announced through Revive, Australia’s National Cultural Policy.

Minister for the Arts, Tony Burke, said strong leadership was crucial to securing the future of Australia’s national cultural institutions.

‘The National Gallery of Australia is a gift to all Australians. It’s critical we safeguard it for generations to come – allowing it to showcase and tell important Australian stories,’ Burke said in a statement.

‘Nick has been a great advocate for the National Gallery, and I look forward to working with him to ensure that it remains a source of pride and inspiration for all of us.’

The Albanese Labor Government recently announced a $535.3 million investment towards the nine National Collecting Institutions over four years, including $119.1 million for the National Gallery, to secure the future of these significant institutions.

New leadership at The Blue Room Theatre

Sukhjit Kaur Khalsa (she/her) has been appointed as the new Executive Director of The Blue Room Theatre, commencing 3 July 2023.

For the past 34 years, The Blue Room Theatre has championed WA artists and provided an independent venue for performance artists to develop their practice and share their stories. The theatre’s next chapter aims to continue this important work, strengthening The Blue Room’s essential role in the WA performing arts sector by fostering the creation of new work and deepening its engagement with WA communities and audiences.

Under Kaur Khalsa’s direction, The Blue Room Theatre will continue to provide more equitable access to the venue, allowing for the sharing of more diverse stories with, by and for the WA community.

As a passionate creative with strong foundations in advocacy, artistic program development and delivery, Kaur Khalsa is well-positioned to grow The Blue Room Theatre’s impact. She will build on the strong foundations secured by outgoing Executive Director Katt Osborne.

Kaur Khalsa will help deliver The Blue Room Theatre’s Equity and Justice Action Plan, expanding the community of people who engage with The Blue Room Theatre through its programs and partnerships.

‘I look forward to nurturing ambitious ideas that foster bold, fresh voices to tell the stories that are important to Boorloo and beyond. Let’s continue to build a future grounded in First Nations history and the full richness of all cultures,’ Kaur Khalsa said.

After a highly competitive recruitment process, with applications from across the country, The Blue Room Theatre Board Chair, Monica Kane, said the recruitment panel was impressed by Kaur Khalsa’s sector leadership experience, multidisciplinary background and strong networks across art forms and communities.

‘The Blue Room Theatre Board is excited to see Sukhjit’s passion and commitment to equity and justice deliver impact for the WA community and national performing arts sector,’ Kane said.

‘The Board and Membership extend their sincere thanks to our tireless and brilliant outgoing Executive Director Katt Osborne for steering the organisation through a challenging few years, including major disruptions during COVID-19,’ she added.

