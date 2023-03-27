Collective effort programs 23rd Adelaide Cabaret Festival

To honour the Adelaide Festival Centre turning 50 in 2023, each of the Centre’s in-house festivals – including OzAsia, DreamBIG and Adelaide Guitar Festival – are doing something a little special this year.

In the case of Adelaide Cabaret Festival, a composite program reflecting the individual tastes of nine former artistic directors has been created – with several of the directors in question claiming their own moment in the spotlight.

‘It’s an absolutely wild experiment, as so often happens in the world of cabaret, which has really paid off in spades,’ explains Adelaide Cabaret Festival Executive Producer, Alex Sinclair.

The 2023 Festival has been jointly programmed by Julia Holt, David Campbell and Lisa Campbell, Kate Ceberano, Eddie Perfect, Ali McGregor, Julia Zemiro, Alan Cumming and Tina Arena, who collectively have been dubbed The Cabaret Collective.

‘They are the most wonderful bunch of people and what really was so obvious to me from the outset, when we floated this idea, was just how much each of them loves the Festival and loved their time when they were the bespoke artistic directors,’ Sinclair says.

Rejecting the “too many cooks” argument, Sinclair argues that there’s a risk with any festival that the program will feel too scattered and won’t cohere. What’s emerged for the 2023 Adelaide Cabaret Festival, she says, is a festival program that celebrates the many different facets of cabaret as a result of the individual passions of each artistic director.

‘What became really evident was that each of these brilliant individuals really has their own wheelhouse and things that they’re really passionate about. So for Eddie [Perfect] it’s very much about new work. For Kate [Ceberano] it’s really about contemporising jazz, that’s something that she’s really passionate about. And so those sorts of distinctive voices really came through and we were very lucky that they were also really complementary. So I’m very excited about the program; I think there’s something for everybody,’ Sinclair tells ArtsHub.

‘The Cabaret Collective’ – Artistic Directors for 2023 Adelaide Cabaret Festival. Image: Supplied.

Among the former artistic directors performing in the festival, Julia Zemiro’s RocKwiz honours the musicians and bands of Adelaide, ranging from Cold Chisel and Paul Kelly to Sia and Hilltop Hoods; Kate Ceberano performs her favourite songs from her 40-year career with the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra; Ali McGregor presents an equally personal show, Fool’s Gold; and founding Festival Director Julia Holt (2001 – 2008) will interview many of her successors at an in-conversation event on Saturday 10 June.

The Festival also looks to the future with the long-running Class of Cabaret initiative (introduced by David and Lisa Campbell in 2010), a SACE-accredited program that sees a new group of Year 10 and 11 students exploring and celebrating the art of cabaret every year.

‘We see about 15 or 16 students every year develop world-class cabaret performances with mentors that we have here – theatre and vocal coaches, fantastic musicians and accompanists. They work together to create group songs and then their own individual cabaret shows that then are performed on the closing night of the Cabaret Festival. So it is a feather in our cap and it is a real delight to have that program here,’ says Sinclair.

International guests return to the festival in force in 2023, including US cabaret great Mark Nadler performing two shows, Hootenanny and The Old Razzle Dazzle; Grammy Award-winning artist Lady Rizo; social media sensation Broadway Barbara; and UK artist Sarah-Louise Young, whose An Evening Without Kate Bush taps into the legendary British artist’s renewed popularity thanks to the Netflix series Stranger Things.

‘Sarah-Louise Young has performed in Adelaide Cabaret Festivals previously under the directorship of David and Lisa Campbell and also Ali McGregor,’ says Sinclair. ‘I saw this show that she is doing, An Evening Without Kate Bush, when I was fortunate enough to be in Edinburgh last year. It is a beautiful, beautiful show that cleverly turns the tribute show on its head and focuses really on Kate Bush fans, as well as Kate Bush herself.’

Australian artists are also well represented, including Geraldine Quinn’s critically acclaimed Broad, the cleverly controversial Reuben Kaye with enGORGEd, a stripped back Paul Capsis in Dry My Tears and the inimitable Ursula Yovich in a deeply personal exploration of culture and connection.

Significantly, given current attacks on drag performers and queer culture both nationally and internationally, the Festival also includes a strong focus on the art of drag – including this year’s Frank Ford Commission, Brag Drunch, an immersive dining and performance experience looking at the intersection of queer history and food, and featuring a spread of South Australian drag artists.

‘Cabaret has its roots in politics and we obviously are great allies of all forms of art – it’s art for all at the Adelaide Festival Centre. And so certainly, to showcase as much art as we possibly can, from all walks of life is very, very important to us and it is terrific to be able to provide that platform,’ Sinclair concludes.

Adelaide Cabaret, Festival runs from 9-24 June 2023.