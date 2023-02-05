On the move: latest sector appointments

Melbourne Recital Centre appoints new CEO

Selected from an outstanding field of candidates, Melbourne Recital Centre’s new CEO, Sandra Willis, is a widely respected, Melbourne-born and raised arts executive.

Willis brings 25 years’ experience in the arts sector to her new role, which she commences in early April. With a career spanning theatrical producing, stage, event and project management, as well as strategic leadership and management, Willis has played a pivotal role in shaping some of Australia’s most noteworthy organisations, including Opera Queensland, Opera Australia, Arena Theatre Company, Oz Opera and Bell Shakespeare.

Melbourne Recital Centre Chair, Andrea Hull AO, said: ‘On behalf of Melbourne Recital Centre’s Board of Directors, we are delighted to welcome Sandra Willis as the organisation’s next Chief Executive Officer. Sandra’s vast experience and distinctive understanding of the sector, combined with her visionary thinking and leadership, will advance the evolution of the Centre and achieve great success.

‘The last three years have been a challenging time for the arts community. However, it has also reinforced the vitality of creative escapism and the enrichment of community, music and performance. I am confident Sandra will lead Melbourne Recital Centre with renewed purpose and cultivate a thriving hive of activity for visitors, artists and the wider industry sector,’ Hull said.

Sandra Willis. Photo: Kristoffer Paulsen.

Willis said of her new role: ‘My love for music and its profound power runs deep. Melbourne Recital Centre is a world-class performance venue, gathering place and home to a diverse range of musicians and audiences. I am thrilled to work with the extraordinary team at Melbourne Recital Centre with Chair Andrea Hull AO and the Board, embracing collaboration and growth. The opportunity to lead the future of this organisation, especially during the extraordinary transformation of the Melbourne Arts Precinct, is an honour that comes with a great responsibility to our First Nations community, artistic community and all who love the Melbourne Recital Centre.’

With a vision to create wonder for everyone in and beyond Melbourne Recital Centre, Willis looks forward to uncovering what is possible with emerging avenues through outreach with schools, digital platforms, the regions, collaborations and commissions, and not letting four walls define goals. Furthering diversity and inclusion, and looking to proactively explore collaborations with First Nations people and multicultural communities, are key elements of her agenda.

‘The universal language of music enriches the lives of all of us and our communities. Through artistic and musical expression, our culture is celebrated and advanced. Being immersed in a live musical performance can be a truly life-changing and awe-inspiring experience,’ Willis said.

Victoria’s Minister for Creative Industries, Steve Dimopoulos MP, welcomed the appointment.

‘Melbourne Recital Centre is one of the many gems in Melbourne’s arts precinct and Sandra’s appointment brings extensive leadership experience, a strong track record in the arts industry and an exciting vision for the Centre,’ he said.

‘With our $1.7 billion Melbourne Arts Precinct Transformation underway, the opportunities are boundless, and we look forward to the role Sandra and the Melbourne Recital Centre team will play.’

ATYP appoints Artistic Associate

Australian Theatre for Young People (ATYP) has announced Hayden Tonazzi as Artistic Associate in 2023.

The Artistic Associate position is an artist-in-residence program designed to support an exceptional creative to develop the range of skills required in leading a professional theatre company, with a specific focus on delivering programs in regional communities.

‘I was first contacted by Hayden in 2019 when he was a student at NIDA… I was deeply impressed with his interest and approach to theatre-making,’ said ATYP Artistic Director Fraser Corfield.

‘Hayden Tonazzi is an emerging creative leader who is demonstrating he has the talent, aptitude and work ethic required to sustain a career in theatre leadership. He is a gifted director who understands the importance of work that connects professional artists with young people, regionally, in schools and in disadvantaged communities,’ said Corfield.

The position will see Tonazzi spend 2023 collaborating with every department at ATYP to extend his knowledge in the operations of a theatre company, assist in the delivery of productions and extend the company’s engagement regionally through new training and workshops programs.

‘ATYP provided me with my first professional experience coming out of NIDA,’ said Tonazzi. ‘I have experienced first-hand ATYP’s generosity and care for young artists, and I am honoured to be able to extend upon this and develop further opportunities for young people around the country.’

Tonazzi is a graduate of NIDA’s Master of Fine Arts (Directing) program and an Associate Artist at the Kings Cross Theatre. He commenced in the Artistic Associate’s role in January 2023.

New Executive Director joins Australasian Dance Collective

Delivering an ambitious, world-first dance performance with drones is the first major project for Australasian Dance Collective’s new Executive Director, Sarah Kirkham.

With her early experience as a classical and contemporary dancer, combined with recent doctoral research on dance company sustainability, Kirkham brings a unique and fresh perspective to the 39-year-old organisation.

‘Sustainability is an important consideration in the context of disruptive trends and in the environment we operate in today,’ she said.

‘I’m excited to be working alongside the ADC team to build a culture of sustainability across economic, environmental, social and cultural dimensions.’

Commencing her tenure on 30 January, Kirkham said she would draw on the leadership and project management experience gained across her extensive professional career to ‘embrace change and drive growth’ for the Brisbane-based contemporary dance company.

‘I’m excited to help shape the organisation’s future vision and pursue opportunities, inclusion and nurture the shared values of ADC,’ she said.

Kirkham joins ADC Artistic Director Amy Hollingsworth, the driving force behind choreographing dancers and the movement of micro drones in the upcoming production, Lucie In The Sky, which will explore the relationship between humans and autonomous machines programmed to emulate emotions.

ADC Chair, Alan Scott, said it was a pivotal year for the Brisbane-based collective as it pushed the boundaries of what could be achieved through a fusion of art and technology.

‘Lucie In The Sky is choreographed with Verity Studios (Zurich), which has delivered projects for some of the world’s most established stage performers. This is only the beginning of our cutting edge projects, and we look forward to unveiling other ventures as the year progresses,’ he said.

‘We’re also powering on with our innovative community programs, which engage young people and older adults in our youth and mature ensembles, each delivering performance seasons every year.

‘ADC has an exciting future with Sarah and Amy at the helm, leading an extraordinary team of staff, artists and partners,’ he said.

Patch Theatre announces new Chair

Patch Theatre has announced the appointment of Liz Hawkins as Chair of the Patch Theatre Board, taking over from current chair, Janet Worth, from February 2023.

Liz Hawkins. Image: Supplied.

Hawkins, the Executive Director of Advancement at the University of Adelaide, brings extensive experience in theatre, most recently from her role as Director of Programming, Development and Venue Sales at Adelaide Festival Centre up until 2021.

‘I am delighted to join the Patch Board and support the talented team to continue to grow and strengthen the company. The work that Patch creates is exceptionally engaging and the impact they have on children is immeasurable. Every child deserves to experience the magic of Patch,’ Hawkins said.

Janet Worth stepped down as Chair in January 2023 after a nine-year tenure. As Chair, Worth oversaw key company changes including the departures of long-term Artistic Director Dave Brown and General Manager Christine Schloithe in 2016, the move from Odeon Theatre in 2017 under the direction of Naomi Edwards, and the appointment of the new leadership team, Geoff Cobham and Teena Munn, in 2018. She also guided the company through funding changes, the development of an innovative program model and the challenges of a global pandemic.

During Worth’s time at Patch, the company completed 50 tours, created 10 new works, won multiple awards, performed to more than 360,000 attendees and celebrated its 50th anniversary.



General Manager Penny Camens said: ‘Janet has led a very effective Board to strategically support the operations of Patch Theatre during the last nine years. Janet’s generosity with her time and passion for Patch Theatre is so appreciated, and I’m personally very grateful for her support as I was learning the ropes as General Manager over the last two years.’



Retiring Chair Janet Worth said: ‘It has been a privilege working with the talented Patch staff and generous board, as such important work for young audiences is created and presented. Patch Theatre has shown extraordinary resilience and recovery in challenging times and in 2022 delighted over 56,000 children and families. I feel confident handing the leadership on to the highly accomplished Liz Hawkins. Her knowledge and experience will be vital in supporting the organisation as it continues to flourish.’

Two new appointments at Australian Dance Theatre

Australian Dance Theatre (ADT) has welcomed two new dancers as it continues to expand and evolve under the leadership of Artistic Director, Daniel Riley.

Karra Nam is a movement artist of Kaurna, Narungga and Chinese ancestry and a recent graduate of the Adelaide College of the Arts. In 2022, Nam enjoyed a hugely successful year, working with Bangarra Dance Theatre under the direction of Stephen Page and Frances Rings in productions of SandSong (2022) and Terrain (2022). Throughout her continuously developing practice, Nam’s focus is to communicate knowledge and experiences learned from the exploration of ancestral lineage and culture.

‘Joining ADT and having the opportunity to work with Daniel and alongside artists within multidisciplines is a real career highlight for me,’ said Nam.

‘I’m also very proud to be the first Kaurna dancer at the company in several years and I’m hoping I can use this background, supported by my ancestors’ spirit, to strengthen connection to culture and community and share important stories.’

Joining Nam at ADT is guest artist Patrick O’Luanaigh, an emerging talent from Melbourne with a Bachelor of Fine Arts (Dance) from the Victorian College of the Arts (VCA).

During his time at the VCA, O’Luanaigh performed works by ADT dancer Brianna Kell and Artistic Director Daniel Riley, Gregory Lorenzutti, Lucy Guerin and Julie Ann Minaai; he has also choreographed short works including Sublimation, Clipped, Chundering Waves and co-choreographed Hire Us with Cora Hughes.

O’Luanaigh is the recipient of the Next Platform Award (Mudfest) and Paul and Donna Dainty Award for Excellence (VCA) and has commenced work with ADT for The Hum.

‘I’m super excited to join the company at ADT and to learn from such an inspiring group of artists who bring so much experience, energy and expertise,’ said O’Luanaigh.

‘To be able to work with Daniel again is also a dream come true.’

ADT has five full-time dance artists and five current guest artists supported by a creative and executive team based at ADT’s national headquarters and performance space at The Odeon in Adelaide, South Australia.

More recent appointments