On the move: latest arts sector appointments and departures

New Director of the Art Gallery of NSW announced

Maud Page has been appointed as the 10th Director of the Art Gallery of NSW (AGNSW), making her the 154-year-old institution’s first-ever female Director. She commences in the role this Friday 28 March.

Page is currently AGNSW’s Deputy Director and Director of Collections and was appointed following a global search for the best candidate to take the Gallery forward. She brings more than two decades of experience in major public art galleries in Australia and internationally to the new role and is known for her exceptional curatorial vision, operational expertise, and breadth of experience in collections and exhibitions.

Since joining AGNSW in 2017, Page has been driving the Gallery’s expansion and reach beyond its home in the Domain. Through innovative programming – ranging from community outreach initiatives to international blockbusters like Magritte – she has played a key role in engaging new audiences, particularly in Western Sydney and regional NSW.

Under her leadership, AGNSW has ensured a strong First Nations voice and a focus on engaging children in art, with the opening of the Children’s Art Library and popular Hive Children’s Festival.

“I congratulate Maud Page on her appointment to the role. She has already been a driving force to help grow its annual visitation to two million per year, ranking it 28 out of 100 in the world’s most visited art museums in the annual international Art Newspaper survey,” said NSW Minister for Arts, John Graham.

“I look forward to Ms Page’s leadership and programming that engages new audiences from across Western Sydney, young and old.”

Maud Page is the new Director of the Art Gallery of NSW. Photo: Anna Kucera.

Outgoing ninth AGNSW Director, Dr Michael Brand, who announced his impending departure in October 2024, leaves an important legacy for the people of NSW. Initially announcing his tenure would end in July this year, Brand now finishes up at AGNSW this Friday.

Brand joined the Gallery in June 2012. Under his 13-year leadership the institution experienced remarkable growth in its programming, visitor numbers and cultural influence. From leading the largest cultural development in the city since the Sydney Opera House with the completion of the Sydney Modern Project and opening of the Naala Badu building, Brand oversaw a significant transformation in the institution into a globally significant art museum, to securing major international exhibitions including Matisse and Rembrandt.

Graham paid tribute to Brand’s tenure and achievements, saying, “I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Dr Brand for his exceptional contribution to the institution and to the broader arts community. I wish Dr Brand the best for the next chapter of his career.”

Michael Rose, President of the Art Gallery of NSW Trust, said he was “delighted to welcome Maud Page to the role of Director of the Art Gallery of NSW”.

“With over two decades of experience in art galleries, Maud is highly respected both nationally and internationally for her exceptional curatorial vision and financial acumen. Throughout her career, she has been dedicated to community engagement, broadening cultural perspectives and attracting new audiences to public institutions for the benefit of all.

“This is an exciting appointment for the Art Gallery, and the Trustees and I look forward to working with Maud,” Rose continued.

“I’d also like to extend my sincere thanks to outgoing Director Dr Michael Brand, who has led the organisation through an incredible period of change and growth,” he said.

Incoming Art Gallery of NSW Director, Maud Page said in a statement: “I am delighted to have been appointed as the 10th Director of the Art Gallery of NSW, and the first woman to lead this prestigious and vibrant public institution.

“I strongly believe in the transformative power of art and look forward to working with artists and colleagues at my neighbouring cultural institutions and in Greater Sydney, as well as further afield with regional galleries and museums across the state, to welcome new audiences and families.

“I would also like to extend my deep gratitude to Michael Brand for his collegial leadership. Working alongside him for the conceptualisation and realisation of our new building, Naala Badu, was extraordinary and a highlight of my professional career,” Page concluded.

German theatre festival appoints Australian co-curator

Simon Abrahams, Creative Director and CEO of Melbourne Fringe, has been announced as one of nine international co-curators for the next iteration of Theater Der Welt (‘Theatre of the World’), arguably Germany’s most significant international theatre festival, in Chemnitz, Saxony in June-July 2026.

“It’s a bold and exciting new curatorial model, which reflects the festival’s vision to truly showcase theatre of the world, and I can’t wait to get to work (from Melbourne, with lots of travelling and many a 2am Zoom meeting), while still continuing my role at Melbourne Fringe. It’s going to be a busy 18 months!” Abrahams announced in a public post on LinkedIn.

The festival’s curatorial team, consisting of Abrahams (Australia), Joshua Dalledonne (Canada), Rodrigo González Alvarado (Colombia, Argentina), Faye Kabali-Kagwa (South Africa), Nikos Mavrakis (Greece), Aya Nabulsi (Jordan, Saudi Arabia), Srishti Ray (India), Ndèye Mané Touré (Senegal) and Yuan Zhang (China) has already convened in Chemnitz and begun its work.

The festival’s core values – partnership, equality, sustainability, interdisciplinarity and digitality – will guide the development and exploration of new collaborative models. At the heart of the festival team’s work is the belief that art is created under different conditions. Globally, the festival will seek to recognise commonalities, understand differences, and make them artistically and aesthetically tangible in an interdisciplinary and individual way.

Yvonne Büdenhölzer, President of the International Theatre Institute, German Centre/ITI, said, “With this new curatorial approach, we are further developing the long-standing festival Theater Der Welt. I am delighted to entrust the curatorial responsibility to a group of transnationally active curators who bring their diverse local perspectives to global issues and will present shared artistic visions for Theater der Welt 2026 in Chemnitz.”

For the first time in the festival’s history, its organisation will be handled by a five-genre theatre, an international training and networking organisation and a local cultural producer. Together, Theater Chemnitz, The Festival Academy and the European Capital of Culture Chemnitz 2025 gGmbH will host Theater Der Welt in Chemnitz from 18 June to 5 July 2026.

Theater Der Welt is organised by the German Centre of the International Theatre Institute e.V. and has been held every three years in a different German city since 1981. The festival program is expected to be announced in March 2026.

Federal Government appointments to National Maritime Museum Council

The Albanese Government has appointed Dr Kevin Fewster AM and Dr Bülent (Hass) Dellal AO as members to the Council for the Australian National Maritime Museum for three year terms.

Tony Burke, Minister for the Arts, said the appointees’ industry knowledge would contribute greatly to the Board.

“Kevin has many years of experience working within cultural institutions, as well as a deep passion for maritime history, which will be a great asset to the council,” the Minister said.

“Bülent is an accomplished academic, who has a keen interest in exploring Australia’s multicultural stories, which is something our incredible cultural institutions do with pride.”

The Australian National Maritime Museum is dedicated to exploring Australia’s maritime history through topics of migration, archaeology, ocean science, commerce, culture and lifestyle, and honours the stories of First Nations peoples’ living cultural connection to ancestral waters.

Dr Kevin Fewster AM has held a number of senior maritime heritage sector positions since 1984, particularly in Australia and the UK. He was previously Director of the Royal Museums Greenwich (2007-2019), the Powerhouse Museum (2000-2007), Australian National Maritime Museum (1989-2000) and South Australian Maritime Museum (1984-1988). He is currently a Patron of the Melbourne Maritime Heritage Network and the Friends of Gallipoli Inc, and a Board member of The Mariners’ Museum in Newport, Virginia.

Fewster was previously the President of the International Congress of Maritime Museums, the world peak body for maritime museums, as well as a former Chairman of the Council of Australasian Museum Directors. In 2001 he was made a Member of the Order of Australia for service to museum administration and the preservation of maritime history, later becoming a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the New Year’s Honours List in January 2020.

Dr Bülent (Hass) Dellal AO is Chair of the Australian Multicultural Foundation, and Adjunct Professor at Deakin University’s Alfred Deakin Institute for Citizenship and Globalisation. Dellal’s other Board memberships include: Chair of Alfred Deakin Institute of Citizenship and Globalisation’s Advisory Board, Board of Directors of the Scanlon Foundation, Board of Directors of The Huddle and Board of Directors of the Penington Institute. Dellal has given decades of service to multicultural organisations, the arts and the community, promoting a multicultural Australia. In 2015, Dellal was appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia for distinguished service to the multicultural community. He has extensive Board and Council experience, contributing 10 years of service on the Board of Directors of SBS Television and Radio. In 2024, Dellal served as Panel Chair for the Commonwealth’s Multicultural Framework Review.

Adelaide Festival CEO bows out

Kath Mainland CBE (Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, awarded to Mainland in June 2014 for her Services to Culture in Scotland) has quietly left her role as CEO at Adelaide Festival after three years and two months in the position.

The 2025 Festival closed on Sunday 16 March, with a media statement released on Friday 14 March – in which Mainland was still credited as Chief Executive – projecting a six-figure surplus for Adelaide Festival this financial year.

According to InDaily, Mainland announced her impending decision in an internal email to staff prior to the opening of the 2025 Festival, saying it was “time for me to move on and pursue new challenges”. She also noted that, with recruitment for a new Artistic Director then underway (a role that was subsequently filled by theatre-maker and director Matthew Lutton OAM), “I feel this is a natural moment to step aside and allow fresh leadership to build on the Festival’s continued success”.

Mainland, who joined Adelaide Festival in April 2022, told InDaily that her resignation was “entirely my decision”. Adelaide Festival has not put out a formal statement acknowledging Mainland’s departure.

Mainland came to Adelaide Festival from RISING, where she had served as the Melbourne winter festival’s Executive Director and co-CEO, and before that as Executive Director of Melbourne Festival (RISING’s precursor) from February 2016 to May 2020. Prior to moving to Australia, Mainland had served as Chief Executive of the world’s largest arts festival, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and Administrative Director of the Edinburgh International Book Festival.

National Young Writers’ Festival 2025 team announced

The National Young Writers’ Festival (NYWF) has announced the team who will develop the 2025 Festival which will be held from 3-6 October 2025 on the land of the Awabakal and Worimi peoples in Newcastle, NSW.

The 2025 NYWF team consists of Festival Coordinator Thirangie Jayatilake, Creative Producer Lay Maloney, Creative Producer Huyen Hac Helen Tran and Marketing and Digital Coordinator Monique Wallace. Recruited following the Festival’s hiatus in 2024, the new team will be responsible for bringing this year’s NYWF to life and engaging young writers between the ages of 18 and 35 (inclusive).

“We’re delighted to share the 2025 Festival team – an impressive cohort of emerging leaders who are passionate about writing and literature, and who will present a stellar Festival program this October,” said Jessica Alice, Chair of the NYWF Board.

In the coming weeks, the 2025 NYWF team will be issuing a call-out for young writers and artists keen to participate in the Festival.

Adelaide Fringe announces new Chair

Adelaide Fringe has announced that Paul Hamra will be appointed as the new Chair of the Adelaide Fringe Board; the official announcement took place at the Lord Mayor’s Reception in Adelaide on 20 March.

Hamra steps into the role following the tenure of Kate Costello, who has provided invaluable leadership and guidance over the past five years. Under Costello’s leadership, Adelaide Fringe has continued to grow, cementing its reputation as Australia’s biggest arts festival and driving economic and cultural impact across South Australia.

Hamra brings extensive experience in media, publishing and governance to the role. As the Managing Director of Solstice Media, publisher of InDaily, The New Daily and SALIFE, Hamra has played a vital role in supporting national and South Australia’s arts, culture and business sectors; he was previously Deputy Chair of the Australian Film Commission (now Screen Australia).

Hamra said in a statement, “I’m honoured to take on the role of Chair for the iconic Adelaide Fringe and be its custodian. The Fringe is an essential part of South Australia’s identity, bringing communities together and showcasing the incredible talent of artists from around the world. I look forward to working alongside the Adelaide Fringe team to continue its success and expand its reach.”

Outgoing Chair Kate Costello reflected on her time in the role, saying, “It has been an incredible privilege to serve as Chair of Adelaide Fringe. Over the past five years, we have seen Fringe continue to grow into a powerhouse festival that not only entertains, but creates real economic and social benefits for South Australia. I am confident that Paul’s expertise and passion for the arts will help take Adelaide Fringe to new heights.”

Adelaide Fringe CEO Heather Croall said, “Kate Costello has been an excellent Chair, guiding Adelaide Fringe through significant milestones, including our record-breaking ticket sales and economic impact. We are thrilled to welcome Paul, who has been a long-time supporter of Fringe and the arts and understands the importance of a thriving creative sector in South Australia.”

Directors appointed, reappointed to the Bundanon Trust Board

The Albanese Labor Government has announced the reappointment of Philip Bacon AO and the appointments of Bill Gammage AM and Elizabeth Pakchung as Directors to the Bundanon Trust Board for three-year terms.

Minister for the Arts, Tony Burke, said the trio of experts brought a well-rounded set of skills to the Board.

“Philip has many years of experience in the arts sector, as well as serving on some of our cultural institution boards and it’s to Bundanon’s benefit that he’s agreed to serve a second term,” Burke said.

“I’d also like to welcome Elizabeth and Bill whose backgrounds in business and the humanities will be of great benefit to the leadership team at Bundanon.”

Bundanon Trust is an Australian cultural institution and living arts centre that supports the arts through its residency, education, exhibition and performance programs. Bundanon is committed to the stewardship of its natural environment and built heritage, and promotes the importance of art and the Australian landscape.

Bacon is Director of Philip Bacon Galleries, one of Australia’s leading commercial art galleries. Since 2000, he has been Deputy Chair of the National Gallery of Australia (NGA) Foundation and a member of the Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA) Foundation. He has also been Deputy Chair of Major Brisbane Festivals since 2007. Bacon has expertise in the arts sector, philanthropy and governance.

Gammage is an Emeritus Professor at the Humanities Research Centre, Australian National University and the co-author of Country: Future Fire, Future Farming and The Biggest Estate on Earth: How Aborigines made Australia. He previously served on the National Museum of Australia Council from 1995 to 1998. Gammage’s appointment provides Bundanon with expertise in the field of education and Indigenous land management practices.

Pakchung is a Member of the National Portrait Gallery of Australia Board and Deputy Chair of 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art and of Contemporary Asian Australian Performance. She was previously a lawyer and Partner with Ashurst law firm (formerly Blake Dawson). She brings extensive experience in business management and the law to the Board.

The Bundanon collection and properties were gifted in trust to the Commonwealth in 1993 by renowned Australian artist Arthur Boyd and his wife Yvonne.

AMPAL appoints inaugural Communications and Development Officer

The Australasian Music Publishers’ Association Limited (AMPAL) has appointed Kylie Martin to the newly created position of AMPAL Communications and Development Officer, effective immediately.

The new consultancy position was made possible through Music Australia’s Core Contribution Funding scheme, and will see Martin drive AMPAL’s efforts in areas as diverse as communications, website and social media management, grants, funding and sponsorship, memberships and event coordination.

Martin brings 30 years of expertise in communications, publicity and brand strategy to AMPAL. As Director of Martini Media, she led high-impact campaigns, orchestrated red carpet events and built strong industry relationships. Her work with top-tier talent – including Kylie Minogue, Emma Watkins and the ARIA Awards – has cemented her as a leader in PR, talent management and media relations. With a sharp focus on sponsorships, stakeholder engagement and audience growth, Martin is dedicated to championing music publishers and strengthening the wider industry.

AMPAL CEO Damian Rinaldi said of her appointment: “We feel incredibly fortunate to have someone of Kylie’s remarkable pedigree ready to energise AMPAL. Many in the Australasian music community will have seen Kylie’s extraordinary work ethic during her label years with EMI/Virgin, Festival Mushroom and Warner Music, and we look forward to Kylie now having the same impact for the music publishing industry. Kudos also to Music Australia, whose Core Contribution Funding is a game-changer for organisations like AMPAL as they go to the next level for their constituents.”

Kylie Martin, AMPAL Communications and Development Officer, said in a statement: “After 30 years working in the Australian music industry across comms, events and management, the opportunity to join the superstars in the music publishing arena has finally become a reality with the planets aligning to join the small but mighty team at AMPAL. Huge thanks to the legends at Music Australia for making this dream role a reality!”

New Government appointments to a range of arts institutions

In addition to those previously listed, the Albanese Labor Government has made a range of appointments to arts bodies and cultural institutions in recent weeks to ensure they remain under strong leadership.

Tony Ayres has been appointed as a member of the Council of the National Museum of Australia for a three-year term.

Sue Hampel OAM has been reappointed to the National Archives of Australia Advisory Council for a three-year term.

John Barrington AM has been reappointed as Deputy Chair to the National Portrait Gallery Board for a three-year term.

Greatly respected and multi award-winning actor Deborah Mailman has been reappointed to the Screen Australia Board for a three-year term.

Ian Booth has been reappointed to the Australian Children’s Television Board for a three-year term.

Sarah Davies AM has been appointed as a member of the Board of Old Parliament House, which manages the Museum of Australian Democracy, for a three-year term; her tenure commences on 9 April 2025.

Andrea Laing and Jane Hamilton have been appointed as members of the National Library of Australia Council, both for a three-year term.

Federal Minister for the Arts Tony Burke said the appointees would lend a deep well of expertise to guide the administration of these important organisations.

“Each appointee brings years of dedication and experience across the arts and public sectors that positions them well for these roles,” he explained.

“Protecting our beloved cultural institutions for future generations means having the best leadership in place to safeguard them.”

Ayres is an award-winning Australian director, producer, showrunner, screenwriter and editor with more than 33 years’ experience in film and television. Ayres’ feature films and television shows have been nominated for over 100 Australian and international awards, and have won more than 60 of these awards – including an International Emmy, a BAFTA, a Golden Horse, six AACTA awards and six Logies. Ayres is Executive Producer at Tony Ayres Productions, a Member of the Advisory Board of Australians in Film and a Company Director at Big and Little Films.

Hampel has been a member of the National Archives Advisory Council since 2019. She is working as a teaching associate and research assistant at the Australian Centre for Jewish Civilisation at Monash University and is a well-known public speaker and lecturer. She holds a Masters degree in Holocaust and Genocide Studies and is the co-President of the Melbourne Holocaust Museum. Hampel has been recognised for her teaching and community service by receiving numerous awards including a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in 2014, for Service to the community through the promotion of understanding and tolerance.

Hampel is a representative of the Australian delegation to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA). She is an expert in Holocaust education and served as the International Chair of the Education Working Group in 2021.

Barrington has served as Deputy Chair on the National Portrait Gallery of Australia Board since May 2022. He is co-founder and previously Managing Director of Artificial Intelligence (AI) company Artrya Ltd, developing AI solutions to improve the diagnosis of heart disease, and is Managing Director of Barrington Consulting Group. He is Chair of John Curtin Gallery and Harry Perkins Institute of Medical Research and a Director of Health Translation Group Ltd. Barrington was previously Chair of Perth International Arts Festival, Deputy Chair of Creative Partnerships Australia, Deputy Chair on the Federal Government’s Creative Economy Taskforce and was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Commerce from Curtain University in 2022. In 2019 he was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia for significant service to the community of Western Australia

Mailman, a proud Bidjara and Māori (Ngati Porou and Te Arawa) woman, is a multi award-winning actor and one of Australia’s most highly respected performers on stage and screen. Her feature credits include Radiance, Rabbit Proof Fence and the internationally acclaimed The Sapphires. On television, Mailman has created some of Australia’s most enduring characters including her award-winning portrayals in Total Control, Mystery Road, Redfern Now, Mabo and The Secret Life Of Us, as well as voicing Big Cuz in the award-winning animation Little J & Big Cuz. In 2017, Mailman received the Order of Australia Medal for Services to the Arts and as a role model for Indigenous performers. Mailman has served on the Board for Screen Australia since 2019.

Booth is currently the CEO of the Black Swan State Theatre Company. His previous roles include CEO of Screenwest and lawyer with Mills Oakley + Croftbridge. Booth led the Screenwest team that financed hundreds of film and television projects, with some highlights including Red Dog, Satellite Boy, Looking for Grace, Paper Planes, Bran Nue Dae, Australia, Breath, Cloudstreet, Mystery Road, Outback Truckers, SAS: The Search for Warriors, Who Do You Think You Are? and many more. Booth is currently a director of a number of companies in the film and television sector, including production company Indian Pacific Pictures Pty Ltd and Home Fire Creative Industries Pty Ltd. He has previously been a Board member of national screen agency Ausfilm, Awesome Arts Festival and the Spare Parts Puppet Theatre. Booth has served on the ACTF Board since 2019.

Davies is currently the Chief Executive Officer of the Alannah and Madeline Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to keeping children and young people free from violence and trauma. Davies’ career of nearly 40 years has been wide-ranging, encompassing executive roles in the tertiary education sector, private sector consulting, philanthropy and social justice. She sits on various boards, including as the Chair of the Australian Charities and Not-for-Profits Commission Advisory Board and as Deputy Chair and Non-Executive Director of Social Ventures Australia. In 2020, Davies was made a Member of the Order of Australia for significant service to the community through a range of executive roles.

Laing has many years of experience in taxation, working in the Australian Taxation Office, Chartered Accounting and the energy industry. She is a part-time member of the Board of Taxation. She spent more than two decades at Shell in various roles, specialising in indirect tax, employment tax and tax policy. Laing was Head of Tax for Shell Australia for five years and led a global project on the tax ramifications of Energy Transition and Climate Change. Laing was a member of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development task team that developed International VAT Guidelines published in 2014. She spent four years on the Corporate Tax Association Executive and is a member of Certified Practising Accountants (CPA) Australia.

Hamilton has over 30 years of experience in the property, education and government sectors. Until recently, she was the Chair of the University of Essex Council, the Chair of the Committee of University Chairs in the UK, the Chair of NHS Property Services Ltd, a Non-Executive Director of the Government Property Agency and a previous member of the Board of Trustees at the Institute of Cancer Research.

New Patron appointed for the Australian Museum

The Australian Museum (AM), Sydney, has announced that Her Excellency the Hon Sam Mostyn AC, Governor-General of Australia, has been appointed as the Museum’s new Patron.

A long-time advocate for the Museum and the natural sciences, Mostyn previously served as President of the AM Trust from 2010 to 2011 and, prior to that, as a Trustee from 2003 to 2010. She joins the multi award-winning Sir David Attenborough, the AM’s esteemed Lifetime Patron, as a prominent ambassador and advocate for the Museum’s invaluable contributions to scientific discovery and understanding.

Brian Hartzer, President of the Australian Museum Trust, said the appointment underscores the AM’s significance to natural history and culture in our region.

“Her Excellency’s deep connection to both the cultural sector and the AM as a former Trustee and President, alongside her outstanding experience as a business leader, community advocate and now Governor-General, uniquely position her as an important champion for the AM, both locally and internationally,” Hartzer said.

Kim McKay AO, Director and CEO of the Australian Museum, highlighted the Governor-General’s strengths as a communicator and advocate for science who will be invaluable in advancing the Museum’s mission.

“Her Excellency’s transformative influence in promoting science and supporting women in this field is truly extraordinary. I have personally gained from her guidance and wisdom, and I am so pleased that as we approach the significant milestone of the AM’s 200th anniversary in 2027, we will all benefit from the Governor-General’s insights and expertise,” McKay said.

Mostyn said returning to the AM as Patron was an honour and a privilege: “I am thrilled to once again be a part of the Australian Museum, particularly at such a pivotal moment in its history. I look forward to collaborating with Brian Hartzer and Kim McKay, alongside the hard-working AM team, as we focus on expanding the Museum’s impact and strengthening its position as one of the nation’s most important cultural institutions, which reflects the shared history of all Australians.”

The Australian Museum (AM) was founded in 1827 and is the nation’s first museum. It is internationally recognised as a natural science and culture institution focused on Australia and the Pacific. The AM’s mission is to ignite wonder, inspire debate and drive change. The AM’s vision is to be a leading voice for the richness of life, the Earth and culture in Australia and the Pacific.

Appointments in brief

Circus performer, director, ‘professional unusualist’ and Creative Director at Oozing Future, Mitch Jones (aka Captain Ruin) has joined the Board of Circus Nexus (previously known as Westside Circus).

“It is a real privilege to join this community-minded organisation who are doing such important work by supporting our Victorian circus sector with training and performance space, as well as regular employment for their teaching staff. I look forward to doing my part towards their ongoing success!” Jones said on LinkedIn.

