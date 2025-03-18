On the move: latest arts sector appointments and departures

New appointment and a contract extention at The Australian Ballet

David Hallberg has signed a new, five-year contract and been reappointed as Artistic Director of The Australian Ballet through to 2030. Initially appointed in January 2021, Hallberg’s extended contract will ensure the consolidation and growth of his artistic impact.

Now well-known in Australia, Hallberg is one of the most renowned dancers of his generation. Trained at the Paris Opera Ballet School and joining the American Ballet Theatre in 2001, he became a Principal Dancer in 2006. In 2011, he made history as the first American to join The Bolshoi Ballet as a Principal Dancer. Hallberg had a long-standing relationship with The Australian Ballet as a guest artist before becoming its eighth Artistic Director in 2021. He has collaborated with esteemed choreographers such as Alexei Ratmansky, Christopher Wheeldon, and Twyla Tharp, and his accolades include the Benois de la Danse and the Princess Grace Statue Award.

“My time at The Australian Ballet has been incredibly rewarding, and I am honoured to lead the Company through to 2030. Bringing both classical and contemporary works to stages around the country, we have created world premieres specifically for The Australian Ballet, while embracing new creative possibilities and continuing to define what an arts organisation is in today’s time,” Hallberg said in a statement.

“I look forward to continuing to engage with Australia’s loyal audiences, showcasing the Company globally, developing our dancers’ artistry, and building on the Company’s remarkable legacy.”

The Company also welcomes Claire Spencer AM as its new Executive Director. Spencer has previously served as CEO at Arts Centre Melbourne from 2014 – 2022, in a variety of roles at Sydney Opera House for almost 12 years (including Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer) and most recently at London’s Barbican Centre (which she left unexpectedly in July last year after two years and four months in the role; that November, Arts Council England axed the Barbican Centre’s funding completely).

Spencer said, “It is a true privilege to be appointed Executive Director of The Australian Ballet. The Company has been a significant presence in my life since the 1990s, and I have been consistently impressed by the Company’s ambition, beauty, strength and determination, especially during and after the pandemic.

“I look forward to working with David Hallberg, the talented artists and the dedicated staff to build on the Company’s extraordinary legacy and uphold its exceptional standards of ballet for audiences across Australia and beyond,” she concluded.

Spencer joins The Australian Ballet on 24 March 2025.

The Australian Ballet’s Chair, Dr Richard Dammery said: “The Australian Ballet is one of Australia’s leading cultural institutions, and we continue to build on the Company’s international reputation. David Hallberg has continued the Company’s long tradition of exceptional artistic leadership, and we are thrilled to secure David for another five years. His passion, energy and creative vision has thrilled audiences, with much more to come!

“We are also delighted to appoint Claire Spencer AM as Executive Director at a crucial time, as we plan an ambitious and sustainable future. Her skills, experience and collaborative leadership stood out as we navigate a changing cultural and audience landscape, as well as time away from our State Theatre home in Melbourne.

“The Board also wants to thank and acknowledge Sally Underwood, who returned to us from taking a career break as the Interim Executive Director. We are incredibly grateful to Sally for everything she has done in the past six months,” Dammery said.

New Head of Performing Arts Programming joins Bunjil Place

Brad Spolding has been appointed Head of Performing Arts Programming at multi-arts venue Bunjil Place in Melbourne’s Narre Warren (located some 38 kilometres south-east of the Melbourne CBD).

Spolding was most recently at Brisbane Powerhouse, where he served as Arts Program Director; previously he was the Artistic Director and CEO of The Substation in Melbourne’s western suburbs.

Reflecting on his new role, Spolding said: “Created as a meeting place, creative hub and centre for arts and culture in the south-east of Melbourne, Bunjil Place is a one-of-a-kind venue in Australia. I’m grateful to be working under the leadership of Emily Clarke and alongside a brilliant team. I look forward to curating a program at Bunjil Place that builds audiences, showcases the incredible local community and connects the south-east to the rest of Melbourne and the world.”

Emily Clarke, the Manager of Creative Communities at the City of Casey, said, “I am delighted to share that Brad Spolding has joined the City of Casey’s Creative Communities team as Head of Performing Arts Programming. Brad will lead the delivery of the performing arts program at Bunjil Place and, more broadly, in the City of Casey. Brad comes to us with extensive national and international experience leading and curating innovative programs for organisations including Brisbane Powerhouse, The Substation, ILBIJERRI Theatre Company and Asia TOPA. I’m looking forward to working closely with Brad and the rest of the team as we usher in an exciting new era of performing arts programming at Bunjil Place.”

Spolding has already commenced in his new role.

La Boite strengthens Board with three key appointments

Brisbane’s La Boite Theatre has appointed three new Non-Executive Directors, expanding its Board to a full complement of 10 as the company builds momentum towards its landmark centenary in July 2025.

Hannah Barr, Grace Loyden and John Nicholas Saunders bring a wealth of expertise in philanthropy, education and the arts, strengthening La Boite’s strategic leadership at a pivotal time in the company’s history.

Chair Adam Brunes said the appointments reflect La Boite’s commitment to deepening its industry and community engagement while driving sustainable growth.

“La Boite is entering an exciting new chapter and, as we prepare to celebrate 100 years in July, it’s critical that our Board reflects the expertise, networks and leadership required to ensure a strong and sustainable future,” Brunes said.

“Hannah, Grace and John bring extensive experience in philanthropy and education, two key areas of focus for La Boite as we continue to build meaningful partnerships, grow our audience engagement and invest in the next generation of artists, creatives and theatre-lovers.”

Barr is a philanthropy and fundraising professional who currently serves as Program Manager at the Tim Fairfax Family Foundation, overseeing its arts and culture portfolio. With previous development roles at Queensland Theatre, she brings a deep understanding of arts philanthropy and regional engagement. In addition to her professional experience, Barr has a long-standing connection with La Boite, representing the company as a tertiary student ambassador in 2013.

Loyden is an education leader with 16 years of experience in the sector, currently serving as Dean of Learning and Teaching at St Laurence’s College. She has held leadership roles at Brisbane Boys’ College and Townsville Grammar School, with experience spanning remote, regional and metropolitan education. A curriculum writer for QCE (Queensland Certificate of Education) English and QCE Literature, Loyden is an active member of the Australian Council for Educational Leaders and the English Teachers Association of Queensland.

Saunders is a nationally recognised leader in education and youth engagement, with two decades of governance experience across the sector. Currently a lecturer at ACU National School of Education, he previously served as Director of Education and Community at Sydney Theatre Company from 2013 to 2020. Saunders has held board positions with Australian Plays Transform, Drama Australia and Drama Queensland, bringing extensive expertise in curriculum development, arts education and industry advocacy.

La Boite Artistic Director and CEO Courtney Stewart said the new Directors will play an active role in shaping La Boite’s future as the company continues its mission to present bold, contemporary and inclusive theatre.

“Our centenary is a moment to celebrate La Boite’s rich history, but it’s also an opportunity to set the stage for our next 100 years,” Stewart said.

“We are thrilled to welcome these exceptional leaders to our Board and look forward to their contribution in this exciting milestone year.”

La Boite is Australia’s oldest continuously running professional theatre company. The company’s 2025 centenary season, designed to reflect La Boite’s legacy, innovation and commitment to fostering new voices in Australian theatre, opened with a new adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, directed by Courtney Stewart and Lisa Fa’alafi, which is now showing until 22 March 2025.

Camerata announces next Executive Director

Camerata – Queensland’s Chamber Orchestra has announced the appointment of well-regarded arts leader, producer and educator Dr Jay Byrnes as Camerata’s new Executive Director.

Byrnes joins Camerata from his current position as Executive Producer at Piano Plus Australia (Sydney International Piano Competition) and after five years as producer of the Orange Chamber Music Festival.

Camerata Chair Dr Pamela Greet said the appointment was an exciting and innovative one: “We are very excited for the addition of Dr Jay Byrnes’ experience, talent and creative energy to our great team.

“With Jay Byrnes joining Brendan Joyce at the helm, you can expect only more wonderful, adventurous, and innovative music and experiences from Camerata – Queensland’s Chamber Orchestra.”

Throughout Byrnes’ work as an arts leader, event producer, musician and educator – with a career spanning performance, arts administration and cultural development – he has delivered festivals, competitions, tours and recitals, and is perfectly poised to take up the role of Executive Director as Camerata prepares for its fifth decade in 2027.

Joyce said that he was delighted by the appointment and looking forward to Camerata’s future with Byrnes alongside him.

“I’m super happy that Jay happens to be somebody we’ve met previously through our performance with him as soloist at the Orange Chamber Music Festival in 2023,” he said.

“I saw first-hand then his passion, hard work and wonderful manner with people.

“He and his wife Carmen are also pioneering types, which I think aligns well with Camerata as a trailblazing idea and ensemble.

“Jay is a fine musician, an experienced producer and a talented and fearless leader, and I’m optimistic about the next chapter at our beautiful company,” Joyce concluded.

An excited Byrnes said he can’t wait to work with the orchestra and team. “I am honoured to be appointed Executive Director of Camerata – Queensland’s Chamber Orchestra,’ he explained.

“I look forward to working alongside Brendan Joyce, our Artistic Director, and the talented orchestra and team with continued ambition to empower artists, inspire audiences and enrich communities through music.”

Media Manager farewells Sydney Writers Festival

Media Manager and literary agent Benython Oldfield has left the Sydney Writers Festival after 11 years managing the Festival’s media campaigns, in order to focus on Zeitgeist Agency, a literary management company Oldfield co-founded in 2006.



Since 2013, Oldfield generated more than $15 million worth of media coverage annually for the Festival ($15 million being the Advertising Space Rate each year assigned to Sydney Festival by Media Monitors), and managed media communications through a number of dramatic events and crises associated with the Festival over his tenure. This included Yassmin Abdel-Magied’s hounding by the media (2017), the Festival move from Walsh Bay to Carriageworks (2018), Junot Díaz leaving the Festival (2018), the COVID cancellation (2020), the death of CEO Chrissy Sharp (2021), the wars in Palestine and Ukraine (2024) and media attacks on Laura Tingle (2024).

“I was immensely lucky to work with four brilliant Artistic Directors who brought their own style and flair to each Festival. Jemma Birrell (2013 – 2016), Michaela McGuire (2017 – 2020), Michael Williams (2021 – 2022) and the past two Festivals with Ann Mossop, who has curated a monumental Festival in May,” Oldfield said.



“It’s been a remarkable decade working across literature, publishing and media at one of the world’s largest literature festivals in terms of scope and audience numbers. It’s time to focus 100% on our 60 talented writers at Zeitgeist Agency – selling their work to the world, and continuing to adapt their writing for stage and screen.”



Entertainment PR company Original Spin is promoting the Sydney Writers Festival in 2025 following Oldfield’s departure

New Senior Producer WA joins Performing Lines

National production and presentation body Performing Lines has announced the interior promotion of Jen Leys, who will soon step into the role of Senior Producer in the company’s WA office, following seven years as a producer with the organisation.

Leys has extensive experience working in the national and international performing arts sectors, having worked in Perth, Tokyo, London and Sydney. She holds a wealth of producing experience across art forms, and an incredible passion for the WA sector and its potential within the Asia Pacific and Indian Ocean Rim.

During her time with Performing Lines, Leys has led numerous projects, new works and tours with West Australian artists, including Laura Boynes (Equations of a Falling Body), Mararo Wangai (Black Brass), Emma Fishwick (From Here, Together – in development), Jo Pollitt and Maitland Schnaars (The Simmering – in development), Ian Wilkes and Poppy van Oorde-Grainger (Galup) and Katt Osborne and Tarryn Gill (Unheimlich). She has also taken the lead on producer development initiatives, including the Singapore Producers Platform (2018/19), Producer Lab (2020), Local Giants Regional Producers Platform (2022) and the Kolyang Program of Industry Development Initiatives (2024 and ongoing). Leys is particularly interested in the development of sector partnerships and capacity building.

“I’m thrilled and humbled to step into the Senior Producer role within the PLWA team of our national network. Following in the footsteps of amazing forebears in Jeremy, Rachael and Fiona, I’m excited to champion the representation of independent WA artists and projects with our sector partners and stakeholders,” Leys said in a statement.

“We’ve long been a producing engine house for the creative development of new WA works, supporting emerging artists and producers into professional practice, and driving responsive initiatives that connect our ecosystem and fosters industry growth. As a team we’ll continue this legacy while exploring new opportunities for collaborative presentation models and expanding the profile of WA artistry through reciprocal relationships.”

Leys will commence handover and transition with outgoing Senior Producer Jeremy Smith shortly, and officially step into the role from 7 April, with Smith departing just before Easter.

Geelong Gallery appoints new Gallery Director and CEO

The Board of Geelong Gallery has announce that Humphrey Clegg has been appointed as the new Gallery Director and CEO, following the move of Director and CEO Jason Smith to the Art Gallery of South Australia on 21 February 2025.

Clegg brings a wealth of experience in the visual arts sector to his new role, and a distinguished career in the arts industry, where he is highly regarded for his leadership, fundraising and curatorial expertise.

Announcing Clegg’s appointment, Geelong Gallery President Eliza Holt said: “After a rigorous search, the Board is delighted to announce that Humphrey Clegg will be the next Director and CEO of Geelong Gallery.

“Humphrey’s vision for the Gallery and his proven ability to fundraise for transformational projects makes him an outstanding choice to lead the Gallery into its next chapter. Humphrey’s experience and curatorial background will be invaluable as the Gallery continues to build on its rich legacy of artistic excellence through the growth of its collection and delivering excellent exhibition programs.

“Humphrey is a leader in the arts industry and has exceptional strategic and philanthropic acumen. The Board looks forward to working with Humphrey as he leads the Gallery at this exciting time in its history,” Holt said.

Clegg joins Geelong Gallery from the Art Gallery of Ballarat, where he has served as Assistant Director – Engagement since 2021. During his tenure, Clegg led major initiatives that significantly increased visitation, secured substantial funding for programming and collection development, and forged partnerships with leading institutions both in Australia and internationally.

With over two decades of experience in the arts and cultural sector, Clegg’s background includes senior roles at the National Gallery of Victoria, where he worked for 15 years, and the Peter MacCallum Cancer Foundation. Clegg has been instrumental in securing transformative philanthropic support, developing internationally recognised exhibitions, and leading major organisational initiatives.

Clegg spoke enthusiastically about the opportunity to lead one of Australia’s most respected regional galleries.

“Geelong Gallery is one of the finest in the country, and it is a great privilege to play a leadership role in its next, exciting phase. I am especially looking forward to working with the Board and the team to make it a place where the whole community feels welcome and can experience the work of the most inspiring artists and designers from around Australia and beyond. Geelong is a growing international city, and I know we can play an important role in the city’s very bright future,” he said.

Clegg officially commences his role as Director and CEO of Geelong Gallery on Monday 7 April 2025.

