On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Seymour Centre announces new Artistic Director

The Seymour Centre at the University of Sydney has announced the appointment of Joanne Kee as the new Artistic Director of the Seymour Centre, commencing in October 2025. An internationally respected arts leader known for her visionary work as Executive and Creative Producer of Riverside’s National Theatre of Parramatta (NTofP), Kee’s appointment marks a bold new era for the iconic performing arts institution.

Kirsten Andrews, Vice-President (External Engagement) at University of Sydney, said Kee’s appointment marks an exciting new chapter for the Seymour Centre and the University of Sydney.

‘We’re delighted to welcome Joanne Kee to the University of Sydney as Artistic Director of the Seymour Centre,’ Andrews said. ‘Joanne brings deep experience, a strong creative vision and a genuine commitment to inclusion. She’s spent years championing artists and communities in Western Sydney, and she’s now bringing that energy and knowledge into the heart of our campus.

‘It’s a great opportunity for our students and audiences to connect with a broader range of voices and stories. We’re looking forward to what’s ahead.’

University of Sydney’s Director of Museums and Cultural Engagement, Michael Dagostino, said: ‘I’m thrilled that Joanne Kee will be joining the Seymour Centre as Artistic Director. Her ability to build a genuine community around a place is what excites me most.

‘I’ve followed her work at Riverside’s National Theatre of Parramatta and have always admired how she creates space for artists and audiences to connect meaningfully.’

With a distinguished career spanning more than 30 years in theatre, music and dance management, Kee’s artistic innovation and strong strategic leadership have seen her transform Riverside’s National Theatre of Parramatta into a nationally celebrated producing house, delivering more than 50 productions, 20 new works and $8 million in new investment under her leadership.

Kee was previously the Artistic Director of the Sydney Improvised Music Association (SIMA) where she founded the Sydney International Women’s Jazz Festival and has held senior leadership positions with the Sydney Opera House, The Song Company, Café Carnivale and contemporary dance research centre, Critical Path.

Kee said: ‘The Seymour Centre has always been one of Sydney’s great meeting places for ideas and performance. My vision is to build on that extraordinary legacy by presenting landmark theatrical and musical works that spark conversation, connection and pride in our city. The Seymour Centre will be an engine room for creative thinking and social impact, where bold ideas, diverse voices and the next generation of artists and audiences meet.

‘My goal is to honour the Seymour’s legacy while reimagining what a university-based arts centre can be: a bridge between campus and community, a living laboratory of ideas and a place where everyone feels they belong.’

For the past 50 years, the Seymour Centre has championed new voices, bold storytelling and diverse artforms, cementing its place as a cornerstone of Sydney’s cultural ecology. As the University of Sydney’s multi-venue performing arts centre, the Seymour Centre proudly creates and supports award-winning independent theatre, partners with major festivals and producers, and provides transformative arts experiences to more than 40,000 students each year, embedding creativity into education and inspiring the next generation of artists and audiences.

Kee will lead the Seymour Centre into the next chapter as the venue continues to celebrate its 50th Anniversary and build on its legacy as a vibrant hub for contemporary performances. Kee’s appointment follows the departure of former Artistic Director and General Manager Timothy Jones earlier this year, after a landmark 16-year tenure.

Dagostino added: ‘I believe Joanne will bring that same energy and vision to the Seymour she has had throughout her career, shaping it into a home for both artists, students and community, and I’m confident her leadership will open new directions for collaboration across the University and the broader arts sector.’

New Board member joins NIDA Foundation Trust

The National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) has announced the appointment of producer and entertainment executive Michael Cassel AM to the NIDA Foundation Trust.

Cassel said, ‘I am delighted to join the NIDA Foundation Board. Michael Cassel Group has a long-standing association with NIDA, and we see great synergy in the work we do together to strengthen Australia’s creative landscape. It is vital that we continue to encourage and nurture young talent, so the next generation of performers can thrive both in Australia and on the world stage.’

Established in 1984, The NIDA Foundation Trust is an independent body, that raises funds for NIDA by supporting projects and activities not provided for by regular government funding or earned income.

NIDA CEO Liz Hughes said, ‘Michael Cassel’s extraordinary success in showcasing Australian talent on the global stage – while also bringing world-class productions to audiences here at home – continues to inspire us. Many NIDA alumni, both on stage and behind the scenes, have brought their storytelling superpowers to his productions.

‘Michael’s extraordinary background, deep knowledge of the performance industries, commercial smarts, and extensive networks ideally positions Michael to make a huge contribution to NIDA. We are honoured to have him join the NIDA Foundation Trust Board.’

Peter Ivany AO, Chair of the NIDA Foundation Trust, said, ‘Michael’s extraordinary career and unwavering support for the arts make him an invaluable addition to the NIDA Foundation Trust. His global perspective and passion for developing talent align perfectly with NIDA’s mission to train the next generation of creatives.’

Michael Cassel brings a wealth of experience to NIDA, having built a global reputation for delivering world-class live entertainment, including the recent Broadway tour of The Picture of Dorian Gray directed by Kip Williams (NIDA MFA Directing 2009) and starring Sarah Snook (NIDA BFA Acting 2008), whose performance won the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress.

As the Founder and CEO of the Michael Cassel Group, he has produced some of the most successful and critically acclaimed productions in Australian history, including Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Les Misérables, Kinky Boots, Priscilla Queen Of The Desert, MJ the Musical and Beetlejuice the Musical; in 2026, Cassel will present a new West End production of Dracula, starring Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award-winner Cynthia Erivo and directed by Tony Award nominee and NIDA alum Kip Williams.

Cassel’s appointment to the NIDA Foundation Trust Board reflects a shared commitment to nurturing creative talent and supporting the future of Australian storytelling. Cassel’s championing of emerging voices and providing pathways for Australian productions to reach international audiences makes him the perfect fit to join Australia’s leading institution for dramatic arts training.

Cassel will be contributing to the essential work of the NIDA Foundation Trust alongside Board Directors Peter Ivany (Chair), James Marshall, Andrew Banks, Catherine West, Anna Samios and Victoria Buchan.

Newcastle Museum Director appointed AmaGA President

Newcastle Museum Director Julie Baird will take the reins of one of Australia’s peak cultural bodies after being named President of the Australian Museums and Galleries Association (AMaGA) last Monday 15 October.

Baird becomes the first person from a Local Government-funded museum to be elected to the top job of the national council. She is also the first regionally-based AMaGA President working outside a state or federal capital city.

City of Newcastle’s Executive Director of Creative and Community Services Alissa Jones said the appointment reflects Baird’s expertise and dedication to the Australian galleries, libraries, archives and museums sector.

‘Julie’s appointment is a fitting recognition of her visionary and strategic leadership, which has been shaped by more than 35 years of experience in cultural institutions, museums and collections across Australia and internationally,’ Jones said.

‘Her proven ability to develop bold strategic visions, foster innovative partnerships and lead diverse teams has resulted in successful and award-winning exhibitions, programs, and community engagement.

‘This is a significant leadership position in the sector and a ringing endorsement from the peak body of Novocastrian talent,’ said Jones.

Baird previously served as the Vice President of AMaGA from 2021-2025 and has been a member of the Create NSW Artform Assessment Board Museums and History since 2019, which she has served as Chair since 2023. Baird will continue as City of Newcastle’s Director of Museum, Archive, Libraries and Learning while undertaking AMaGA’s voluntary national role over the next two years.

‘To have Newcastle Museum’s achievements and status as an innovative and integral part of our city and museum industry acknowledged at a national level by my appointment is an incredible honour,’ Baird said.

‘This provides an invaluable opportunity to lead the national discussion on the issues and conditions affecting our museums and galleries, and the communities we serve.

‘Almost 50% of AMaGA’s membership is made up of small to medium organisations that are either run by volunteers or with very few staff. The national council seeks to understand how best to support these organisations to be sustainable on many levels, including financial, business, tourism and environmental sustainability and support for people.

‘I am thrilled to be the first regionally based Director, and the first from a Local Government-funded museum, to hold this role, and believe this appointment recognises the vital role these institutions play in shaping our national cultural landscape,’ she said.

Museums & Galleries of NSW CEO Brett Adlington congratulated Ms Baird on her appointment.

‘Museums & Galleries of NSW are delighted to learn of the appointment of Julie Baird as President of AMaGA National Council,’ he said.

‘Julie brings an incredible depth of understanding of the sector, most specifically her years’ of experience living and working outside the capital cities.

‘We congratulate Julie as the first President of AMaGA from outside metropolitan Australia; a region that plays a vital role in supporting the careers of arts and cultural workers, while also contributing to the telling and holding of our local stories,’ Adlington concluded.

Liquid Architecture farewells Director/CEO

Liquid Architecture, the Melbourne-based organisation for artists working with sound and listening, has announced that after three years, CEO and Director Kristi Monfries will conclude her leadership with the organisation in December 2025.

Monfries brought vision, leadership, and care to Liquid Architecture after joining the organisation in 2022. Under her direction, Liquid Architecture has grown in critical and community relevance – fostering rigorous artistic practice, supporting emerging and established artists with a focus on global majority and First Nations practitioners, and nurturing experimental sound and interdisciplinary work both locally and internationally through programs such as Inter.Sonix: Australia and Inter.Sonix: International, the SE Asian Co-Design Group and the First Nations Artist-on-Staff initiative.

‘Liquid Architecture has been an important part of my artistic education since it began in 1999 and helped me think through sound in a million new ways,’ Monfries said. ‘Serving as CEO and Director for the past three years has been one of the most challenging, rewarding and transformative experiences. It’s been a privilege to contribute to the organisation’s evolution and to work alongside artists whose work continues to inspire me to live a life with meaning in difficult times. I’m profoundly appreciative to the excellent team at Liquid Architecture, whose commitment to experimental practice, generosity, and openness to weird ideas have made every day fun and full of possibilities. I would also like to thank the board for their faith in me and willingness to go down creative rabbit holes.

‘As I step away, I do so with immense respect and pride in what we’ve built together, and excitement for the new directions the organisation may take. Liquid Architecture forever,’ Monfries said.

The Board has commenced a process to build on Liquid Architecture’s strong legacy and shape the organisation’s next chapter and will share more information about the next steps in the coming weeks.

Melbourne’s The National appoints new Chief Executive Officer

Following a highly competitive recruitment process, the Board of The National (comprising Australia’s longest-running drama school, an equivalent ballet school, and a 783-seat proscenium theatre housed in a historic beaux art building) has announced the internal promotion of former Venue Operations Manager Rod Gilbert as The National’s new Chief Executive Officer.

Board Chair Govind Pillai said Gilbert’s appointment affirms the strength of leadership within the organisation and signals a bold and dynamic new future ahead for The National.

‘Rod joined The National as Venue Operations Manager four years ago and has demonstrated an incredible determination to drive the organisation’s growth. He has been instrumental in raising the Theatre’s utilisation rates to record levels, and as Interim CEO has shown absolute passion for this organisation, deep respect for this team, a growth mindset with a strong conviction in an exciting future,’ Pillai said.



‘Under Rod’s leadership, The National will continue to progress our once-in-a-generation façade and facilities upgrade, expand our partnerships and community impact, and continue our longstanding tradition of nurturing artistic excellence, community connection, and exciting opportunities for our students and creatives.’

Gilbert said: ‘I am deeply honoured to be appointed CEO of The National and profoundly grateful for the opportunity to continue working alongside our extraordinary team and dedicated Board. This organisation holds a special place in my heart, and I am inspired every day by the passion, creativity, and resilience of the people who bring it to life. I am excited to lead us into the next chapter and committed to leading with clarity, collaboration, and a shared vision of the future.’



Rod Gilbert has more than two decades of experience as a venue operator, producer and performer. Prior to joining The National, Gilbert held a senior operational role with Memo Music Hall and an operations role at the City of Melbourne’s Flash Forward Creative Laneways initiative, where he managed logistics, infrastructure, and public programming. His ability to balance creative ambition with practical delivery has made him a trusted leader in complex, high-profile arts environments.

As a producer, Gilbert has supported acclaimed international works across music, cabaret, and theatre and is recognised for his strategic foresight, collaborative approach, and deep sector knowledge. Alongside his executive and producing career, Gilbert is an accomplished performer with more than 35 years in the music industry. His international touring and performance experience continue to inform his leadership with artistic empathy, creative insight, and a clear understanding of audience experience.

Rod Gilbert commences his new role as The National’s CEO effective immediately.

