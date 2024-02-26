On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Melbourne Fringe announces new Executive Director/co-CEO

Melbourne Fringe has welcomed Marline Zaibak to the team in a newly-created role as the organisation’s Executive Director and Deputy CEO.

Melbourne Fringe CEO and Creative Director Simon Abrahams said of the appointment: ‘I’m so excited to welcome Marline to the Melbourne Fringe team – she is the perfect mix of experience, confidence and all the right values. We will make impossible things happen together, as is the Fringe way!’

Zaibak moves to Melbourne Fringe following her tenure as Acting co-CEO and Casting Manager at Malthouse Theatre. She previously served as the Director of Public Programming at Intersection for the Arts in San Francisco and as a Producer of Family and Youth Programs at Art Centre Melbourne.

Zaibak’s career encompasses both arts and civic engagement, including placemaking initiatives. She brings a wealth of arts experience as both a creative producer and skilled administrator to her dynamic new role at Melbourne Fringe. She commences the role on 18 March.

NIDA announces new Chair

The National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) has announced the appointment of Catherine West as Chair.

West has been a NIDA Board member since April 2021 and a member of the NIDA Foundation Board since May 2019. She has a deep love of the creative sector and has worked in the media, entertainment and telecommunications industries in Australia, the UK and Europe for over 30 years.

West is currently Deputy Chair of Nine Entertainment (ASX: NEC) and a non-executive Director of two other ASX-listed entities: Peter Warren Automotive Group and Monash IVF. She is also Chair of the Board of Governors of Wenona School and a Director of the Sydney Breast Cancer Foundation. West was previously on the Commercial Committee of BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) in the UK and a member of the Women’s Leadership Group of the Prince’s Trust in the UK. She has a Bachelor of Laws (Hons) and Bachelor of Economics from the University of Sydney.

‘NIDA’s training, reputation and industry connection are world-renowned and I am honoured to be appointed Chair of this iconic Australian organisation. NIDA is the engine room for the creative industries, with its higher education and vocational education courses providing the pivotal creative workforce for the $17 billion economy. NIDA trains the most talented, future focused tradespeople of the arts, the creative leaders and IP (intellectual property) generators that bring our Australian stories to life on theatre stages, on streaming services and television networks, at live events and on new platforms all around the world,’ West said in a media statement.

‘With around 80,000 audience members coming to NIDA each year and more than 20,000 participants in open training and corporate programs, NIDA is a vital community hub for everyone and an integral part of the arts and culture sector.

NIDA Chair Catherine West. Photo: Supplied.

‘On behalf of the NIDA Board I would like to acknowledge the incredible contribution Noel Staunton has made during his tenure both as Chair and Board member who has been a lynchpin in taking NIDA forward over the last nine years,’ she continued.

‘His leadership has enabled positive cultural evolution and change, as well as extending NIDA’s intrinsic and deep industry engagement to the great benefit of the entire arts and entertainment world. We are truly grateful and thank him for his dedication to NIDA,’ West concluded.

Outgoing NIDA Chair Noel Staunton said: ‘The last nine years as a NIDA Board member and Chair have been wonderful. As a Director I have witnessed the commencement of Vocational Studies Courses at NIDA, the opening of the Graduate School and the commencement of a Master of Fine Arts courses, as well as appointed CEO Liz Hughes.

‘I have been privileged to serve with a committed and passionate volunteer group of artistic and professional directors, who give generously of their time, wisdom, experience and networks. My sincere and heartfelt thanks to all of my fellow Board members and staff, students and supporters. I wish NIDA and its talented staff and students much success in the coming years,’ he said.

NIDA CEO Liz Hughes added: ‘Everybody in the NIDA community has benefited from Noel’s immeasurable industry knowledge and guidance during his time as both Chair and Board member. Personally, I feel very privileged to have worked alongside such a visionary of the creative world.

‘Catherine has played a substantial leadership role on the NIDA Board and Foundation Board over the last five years. Her broad understanding and experience across a range of industries and not-for-profits, coupled with her love and passion for the creative industries and NIDA, will set the organisation up for great future success. Alongside the team at NIDA I am excited to start working with Catherine as our new Chair.’

NIDA’S Board of Directors are: Catherine West (Chair), The Hon Richard Refshauge SC (Deputy Chair), Professor Claire Annesley, Darren Dale, Peter Ivany AO, Anthony Kerwick, John Robinson, Sigrid Thornton AO, Anna Tregloan and Sophia Zachariou.

New CEO appointed at HotHouse Theatre

HotHouse Theatre has welcomed the appointment of Terese Casu to the role of Chief Executive Officer.

Casu has an extensive career spanning 30 years as an accomplished leader in the arts and cultural sectors. Her past roles include Chief Executive Officer of Mardi Gras and Executive Director of Performance Space, with her extensive experience also including leadership positions at prominent Australian arts and cultural organisations such as the Australia Council (now Creative Australia), the National Art School, La Boite Theatre Company, Bundanon Trust, Australian Theatre for Young People, Belvoir Street Theatre, Circa and Sydney Film Festival.

The appointment marks a homecoming for Casu, who completed her high school years in Corowa, trained with the Murray River Performing Group (MRPG) and was a Flying Fruit Fly Circus performer in the early 1980s.

HotHouse Theatre CEO Terese Casu. Photo: Supplied.

HotHouse Board Chair, Shaun Field, said the position of CEO attracted widespread national interest, with experienced arts leaders Richard Evans and Vanessa Duscio from REA Consulting appointed to undertake the search and recruitment process.

‘This is undoubtedly a key role and investment in leadership and growth opportunities for HotHouse and we’re incredibly fortunate to have Terese join the company, bringing with her experience from some of the nation’s pre-eminent arts, festivals and cultural organisations. Terese is credited for the transformation of Mardi Gras into one of the world’s leading arts and cultural programs. She has exceptional experience, and the skills and networks that can help HotHouse reimagine our future in new, sustainable and entrepreneurial ways, which are engaging and exciting, and respectful of our past,’ said Field.

Casu will commence in March before the opening of HotHouse’s first 2024 season production, The Plan (And Other Plans) and is looking forward to working closely with Artistic Director Karla Conway and the dedicated team at HotHouse.

The Empire Theatre appoints three new Board Directors

The Empire Theatres, situated in Queensland’s Darling Downs and billed as the largest performing arts precinct in regional Australia, has announced the appointment of three new Directors to its Board. Kris Stewart, Emily Montgomery and Jim O’Dea officially took up their new positions in late January this year.

Chairman of The Empire Board, Andrew Wielandt, said he was very happy with the addition of Stewart, Montgomery and O’Dea to the Board, noting that their knowledge and experience would be an asset to The Empire in the future.

‘We received a number of applications from highly qualified and enthusiastic candidates, which made the choice ever more difficult,’ Wielandt said.

‘The Board is excited about the future of the Empire and is looking forward to working with Mr Stewart, Ms Montgomery and Mr O’Dea,’ he added.

Empire Theatre, Toowoomba. Photo: Supplied.

Artistic leader and creative industry executive Kris Stewart has a focus on cultural production, institutional growth and launching major events, and currently works as the Chief Executive Officer for Queensland music’s peak body, QMusic.

Stewart is the former Artistic Director of Brisbane Powerhouse, a producer of several national arts festivals, including the largest music industry event in the southern hemisphere, BIGSOUND, and a current member of Sunshine Coast Arts Advisory Board and the National Film and Sound Archive Advisory Panel.

A Senior Project Office with Queensland Government’s Department of Environment and Science, Emily Montgomery is passionate about culture, particularly language, dance, art and storytelling, as well as creative lasting positive change.

A proud Aboriginal woman, Montgomery has extensive experience in event management, and stakeholder and community engagement, and currently serves as a Director on the Board of Aboriginal Family Legal Services Queensland. She has previously held University of Southern Queensland roles including First Nations Engagement Manager, Evaluation Coordinator and Senior Indigenous Outreach and Engagement Officer.

Business owner and Operations Manager at engineering and waste management company Proterra Group, Jim O’Dea also currently serves on the board of Highfields Chamber of Commerce and has experience in strategic planning and governance.

O’Dea’s personal connection to The Empire began in 2017 when he worked for Toowoomba Regional Council as Lead Project Manager for the design phase of the multi-stage refurbishment of The Empire’s auditorium and front of house areas.

Stewart, Montgomery and O’Dea have been endorsed by Toowoomba Regional Council and are now serving members of The Empire’s Board of Directors.

New CEO joins Writers SA

Chair of the Writers SA Board, Tanya Wilkins, last week announced Laura Kroetsch as the organisation’s next CEO.

‘On behalf of the Writers SA Board, I heartily welcome this wonderful woman back to the world of writing. I look forward to working closely with Laura as she brings her big vision to the organisation. I won’t give any spoilers, but we have exciting times ahead,’ Wilkins said.

‘Laura is well-read, has great networks and is highly regarded. Writers SA members and the wider literary community will benefit from all of these as she looks to continue supporting writing craft and building the profile of writers across South Australia and beyond.’

Kroetsch’s appointment follows the departure of Jessica Alice in February, and Wilkins says Kroetsch will continue Alice’s impressive legacy into a new chapter for the organisation.

Kroetsch is a long-time curator and producer of literary and ideas events. She initially came to Adelaide as the Director of Adelaide Writers’ Week, and went on to co-design and deliver Dark and Dangerous Thoughts (DDT) as part of Dark Mofo in Hobart, Tasmania. She was also the producer and co-creator of In Other Words at OzAsia Festival.

New CEO of Writers SA, Laura Kroetsch. Photo: Supplied.

Kroetsch has served as a peer assessor for both Arts SA and what was then the Australia Council for the Arts, as well as judging literary prizes. She has been a long-time book reviewer and has interviewed many writers on- and off-stage.

Responding to her appointment, Kroetsch said: ‘I am delighted to say that what I bring to Writers SA and its members are many years of work in this industry in various roles all designed to support writers.

‘I bring experience, passion, commitment and lots of knowledge. I bring a lifetime of listening, problem-solving, tea making (and wine pouring) and care. I am a thoughtful reader who has made a career supporting writing and writers and readers. What I hope to bring is a connection between writers and readers and to help encourage more – writing and reading.’

Kroetsch’s first day at Writers SA was Wednesday 21 February 2024.

More recent appointments