On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Dots+Loops farewells founding Director

After a decade as Magandjin/Brisbane-based post-genre arts organisation Dots+Loops’ founding director, including leading the organisation to its 10th anniversary in 2024, Kieran Welch has stepped back from the day-to-day running of the organisation to assume a non-executive director role.

Having joined Welch in 2019, Flong Wong and Connor D’Netto will continue to lead the organisation in their roles as Co-Directors.

“Dots+Loops has truly been a dream come true,” said Welch. “Founding and running the series has resulted in so many incredible experiences and relationships, and I’ve grown immeasurably as an artist and person as a result. It’s time for me to take a break, refill my creative reservoirs, and allow for new beginnings in other parts of my life.”

Under Welch’s leadership, Dots+Loops grew from its DIY club-night-slash-concert-series origins to impressive heights, including developing its Fellowship Program, and establishing their flagship festival NONSTOP. All the while, Welch’s caring personality and passion for bringing people together has built a dynamic and welcoming community of artists and arts lovers.

Percussionist Vanessa Tomlinson, a regular collaborator and concert-goer of Dots+Loops, said: “It takes energy, vision, values and a ridiculous amount of hard work to make something new like Dots+Loops.

“Over 10 years, Brisbane were the lucky recipients of Keiran’s tenacity, creativity and curiosity to delve deeply into ideas, and to broadly seek new music. This is a lasting legacy of transformed ears, new communities, and an endless well of potential — thank you Kieran.”

Welch said: “To each and every person who has contributed to what Dots+Loops is today, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I’m so proud of what we’ve created, and couldn’t be happier to pass on leadership to my fellow co-directors Connor and Flora. Nothing is more exciting than my creative lovechild growing and having a life beyond me, and there isn’t anyone better suited to take the reins.”

Music Victoria announces its next CEO

Music Victoria‘s Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Fiona Duncan as the peak body’s next Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Fiona Duncan brings over three decades of music industry expertise to the role, rightly positioning her to lead Victoria’s peak contemporary music industry body into its transformative next chapter.

Duncan’s extensive career and background spans numerous parts of the industry. It is her experience and vision for the future of Music Victoria and Victoria’s live music ecosystem that cemented her as the ideal candidate to advocate for and support the state’s diverse music community.

This appointment comes at a crucial time for Music Victoria and the Victorian live music sector at large.

“Fiona’s comprehensive understanding of the music industry, combined with her experience in local government and major events, makes her exceptionally qualified to lead Music Victoria into its critical and transformative next chapter,” said Chris O’Neill, Chair of Music Victoria’s Board.

“Her proven track record in artist management, event coordination, industry development, strategy and advocacy aligns greatly with Music Victoria’s commitment to supporting, growing and fortifying our vast live music industry.”

Duncan said: “I’m truly honoured and excited to accept the offer to be Music Victoria’s next Chief Executive Officer. With my diverse and valuable experience, I believe we can build a dynamic, inclusive and sustainable music ecosystem where artists, industry professionals and audiences thrive. I look forward to working closely with our industry, partners, members, staff and the wider community to strengthen Music Victoria’s impact. Let’s get to it!”

The Music Victoria Board of Directors also acknowledged and thanked Victorian Music Development Office (VMDO) General Manager Kirsty Rivers, for her support and leadership of the organisation as Acting CEO during the transition period.

Fiona Duncan will commence as the next CEO of Music Victoria on Tuesday 25 March 2025.

Next Wave announces new CEO

Next Wave welcomes Elyse Goldfinch, who will lead the organisation through its ongoing development as CEO.

Goldfinch is an arts leader, curator and writer with a career focus on advocacy, collaboration, exchange and support for artists across generations.

Formerly co-Chair and co-Director at Firstdraft (Sydney), Associate Curator at Artspace (Sydney) and, most recently, Curator at the Australian Centre for Contemporary Art (ACCA, Melbourne), Goldfinch brings with her more than a decade of experience working with artists to develop ambitious and ground-breaking projects. Her writing on contemporary art has been published widely in Ocula, Art & Australia, un Magazine and Art Collector, as well as written and edited print publications for institutions including National Gallery of Australia, Artspace, Australian Centre for Contemporary Art and Manly Art Gallery & Museum, among others.

Goldfinch said she is honoured to be leading Next Wave under the organisation’s new Strategic Plan 2025–28. The plan introduces a number of new initiatives to support early-career creative practitioners with a focus on Merri-bek, Narrm/Melbourne and greater Victoria.

“Next Wave is a vital part of the arts community and I’m excited for the opportunity to guide the organisation through this pivotal period as it grounds itself in its long-term home at Brunswick Mechanics Institute in Naarm/Melbourne,” Goldfinch said.

“I look forward to continuing Next Wave’s important commitment to collaboration and mentorship – and to strengthening their values of justice, friendship and care in supporting early-career creative practitioners across Merri-bek and beyond.”

In 2025 – between an ongoing program of artist-led events – Next Wave will roll out EOIs for the new Brunswick Mechanics Institute Residency and Winter Windows commissions, as well as initiate a local programming advisory group.

Goldfinch will commence her role at Next Wave in April following the opening of her upcoming curatorial project at ACCA, Tina Stefanou: You Can’t See Speed.

She joins a small but mighty core team, made up of Lead Program Producer Frances Robinson, Communications Manager Maddie Lakos and Venue Producer and Operations Coordinator Natalia Sledz.

Art Gallery of Ballarat appoints new Curator

The Art Gallery of Ballarat has appointed Emily Wakeling to the role of Curator. Wakeling joined the Gallery in January, relocating from the Rockhampton Museum of Art, where she held the role of Curator. Previously, Wakeling held roles at Artspace Mackay, QAGOMA, University of Queensland Art Museum and Boxcopy, an artist-run initiative.

Bringing specialist expertise in Asia-Pacific art, developed during several years living in Japan, Wakeling bolsters the Gallery team’s international experience. Having worked as a lecturer in Tokyo and edited English language website Tokyo Art Beat, Wakeling will also contribute widely to the Art Gallery of Ballarat’s catalogues and special publications.

Wakeling’s recent curatorial projects include exhibitions with noted Australian artists Richard Bell, D Harding and Jasmine Togo-Brisby.

As the Art Gallery of Ballarat is closed from March for interior upgrades to the skylights, wall linings and HVAC system, Wakeling will initially curate the gallery’s Backspace program in an off-site venue within the precinct (43 Mair Street, Ballarat). She will also play an integral role in the planning and curation of the 2026 and beyond exhibition schedule.

Art Gallery of Ballarat Director Louise Tegart said Wakeling would work closely with Jacqueline Doughty, Assistant Director – Curatorial, to enhance the team’s programming.

“I am delighted that we have appointed Emily Wakeling to the position of Curator. Emily is an accomplished Curator with extensive experience in developing diverse and immersive shows,” Tegart said.

“We look forward to seeing Emily utilise our extensive Collection of more than 11,500 works in upcoming exhibitions. We are confident that she will establish innovative and compelling ways to engage our audiences and draw new visitors,” Tegart added.

Doughty added, “Emily brings extensive curatorial experience to the Art Gallery of Ballarat, spanning artist-run initiatives through to university museums and state galleries. Emily’s particular knowledge of Asia-Pacific and Australian art will be invaluable to our future programming.”

Wakeling said she was looking forward to getting to know local artists and becoming more acquainted with the collection.

“Ballarat has one of the most important art collections in Australia, and I appreciate this city’s balance between a deep investment in its heritage as well as its living cultural scene,” Wakeling said.

“The Art Gallery of Ballarat is at a pivotal moment. Following the building upgrades, I look forward to the gallery reopening with an exciting collection rehang and exhibition program,” she concluded.

Introducing Queensland Ballet’s seventh Artistic Director

Queensland Ballet has welcomed celebrated international ballet professional Ivan Gil-Ortega as he steps into the role of Artistic Director.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ivan to the Queensland Ballet family following a stellar career on stage, in studio and working alongside some of ballet’s leading lights. Throughout the recruitment process, Ivan articulated his vision very clearly with a particular focus on our dancers of today and our dancers of tomorrow, through the work of our Academy,” said Brett Clark AM, Board Chair.

“He is also brimming with ideas around nurturing home-grown talent here in Australia, as well as exploring world-stage collaborations and exchanges, which will see him leaning into his international peers and networks. Ivan and his family are very much looking forward to calling Queensland home and we cannot wait to see them here very soon.”

Queensland’s Minister for the Arts John-Paul Langbroek said Gil-Ortega’s appointment is a bright start to an exciting 65th anniversary year for Queensland Ballet.

“Queensland Ballet has a reputation for creating breathtaking productions, including its sell-out seasons of Strictly Gershwin,” Langbroek said.

“Ivan’s involvement with this production demonstrates his appreciation and understanding of the talent within Queensland Ballet and he joins at an exciting time, with the company entering a new era.

“Queensland Ballet is a global name and over the next seven years there will be opportunities for our talented performers to shine in the lead-up to the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games,” the Minister concluded.

Gil-Ortega is a celebrated ballet professional with over 25 years in the field, holding extensive roles with companies and creatives around the world, including Principal Dancer, Assistant Director, Artistic Consultant, Freelance Rehearsal Director, Stager and Coach.

His career is marked by his artistic excellence, technical proficiency and compelling character interpretations, showcasing elegance and remarkable partnering skills. Since 2007, Gil-Ortega has represented multiple international ballet companies, directing and staging major productions worldwide.

Further, his linguistic skills are an asset in the diverse world of international ballet. Born in Spain, he is fluent in Spanish, as well as English, German, Italian and Portuguese.

Gil-Ortega expressed his enthusiasm for his appointment: “I am truly excited to step into the role of Artistic Director at Queensland Ballet. This is a company I have always admired and one that has dared to dream big. It feels like everything has aligned perfectly to make this the right opportunity for me and for Queensland Ballet – the people, the place and the potential. This is a dream come true for me and my family, and I am eager to add my energy and passion to the inspiring Queensland Ballet team.”

Clark extended his gratitude to the Acting Artistic Director: “We would like to acknowledge the invaluable contribution of Greg Horsman who, as Acting Artistic Director following Leanne Benjamin’s departure in August 2024, has worked closely with Dilshani [Weerasinghe] to ensure continued delivery of exceptional and engaging work through our performances, Academy training programs, community initiatives and Thomas Dixon Centre offerings.

“It is no secret that we have been through a turbulent time of late and we acknowledge Greg, Dilshani and the wider Queensland Ballet team’s dedication, which saw us closing 2024 in good spirits with warm hopes for the future. As Ivan joins us, Greg will resume his position as Assistant Artistic Director,” Clark said.

Gil-Ortega was part of Queensland Ballet’s sell-out production Strictly Gershwin presented to Brisbane audiences in 2016 and in 2023, acting as right-hand to Choreographer and Director, Derek Deane.

Dilshani Weerasinghe, Executive Director, said: “In seeking our next Artistic Director, we leaned into our inner circles and considered those who have collaborated with us and therefore have an innate understanding of our culture, our business levers and our sustainability strategy. Ivan has worked with us on multiple occasions, knows our team and many of our dancers, and is a friend of our collaborators around the world.

“Given our intense growth and transformation since 2013, we have some unique considerations, including the need to continue to advocate for Federal funding parity for Queenslanders, Queensland Ballet and arts organisations in Queensland, continue to be relevant to our audiences and our wider community, and continue to engage meaningfully with our family of generous corporate partners, members and donors. Ivan joins us with some exciting ideas in all these spaces, is already known to some in our donor family, and we are very much looking forward to his fresh thinking and energy.”

Currently resident in Zurich, Switzerland, Gil-Ortega will be joining a Queensland Ballet contingent at the Prix de Lausanne, Switzerland, ballet’s pre-eminent international talent showcase in February, celebrating the bestowing of the Prix’s prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award to Queensland Ballet’s former Artistic Director, Li Cunxin AO. The award recognises an individual’s exceptional contribution to the world of dance.

Queensland Ballet has also announced that Li Cunxin has accepted Queensland Ballet’s invitation to take up the role of inaugural Chair of Queensland Ballet’s Endowment Fund, working closely with the Queensland Ballet team and its family of supporters to build on visionary pledges directed towards Academy Scholarships, the company’s Jette Parker Young Artists Program and the Van Norton Li Community Health Institute.

Li Cunxin said in a statement: “As Artistic Director from 2013-2023, I had the privilege of being a part of QB’s journey, standing on the shoulders of the Artistic Directors before me. There can be no higher honour than ensuring that QB continues to thrive forever, beyond me and all of us. The only way to sustain a charitable, for-purpose organisation such as this one, is to build the strongest foundation of support possible: our Endowment. I look forward to sharing more news of our plans soon and am very excited to be working closely with Ivan, Dilshani and the QB team to truly make a difference.”

Gil-Ortega concluded: “I am committed to fostering a collaborative and inclusive atmosphere that respects and honours the legacy of ballet while pushing creative boundaries, leading with integrity, respect, passion and dedication. I have long admired Queensland Ballet and Queenslanders, and I cannot wait to get started.”

Queensland Ballet’s seventh Artistic Director will arrive mid-February and will oversee a fully programmed 2025 season.

Appointments in brief

Adelaide’s ActNow Theatre has announced two recent appointments. Artistic Director and CEO Yasmin Gurreeboo said: “I’m delighted to announce that Monique Hapgood has been appointed as our Executive Director, and Maeve Mhairi MacGregor has been appointed as our Communications and Development Coordinator.

“Both Monique and Maeve have already been doing exceptional work with us, and I’m truly excited about all we’ll continue to achieve together as a team in their official capacities,” Hapgood announced on LinkedIn.

