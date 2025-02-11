On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Executive Producer appointed at Australian Dance Theatre

Australian Dance Theatre (ADT) has welcomed Viviana Sacchero to the newly created role of Executive Producer. The new position will see her manage the company’s artistic, touring, and engagement programs.

Sacchero comes to ADT after over a decade working in audience and sector engagement at The Australian Ballet, where she transformed the company’s public programming and connection to the independent dance community. Sacchero has also worked as an independent dance artist, a lecturer in contemporary dance at Deakin University, and is currently Deputy Chair of Dancehouse.

“It’s a real honour to join the iconic ADT during such an exciting year,” Sacchero said, “and I feel incredibly lucky to be joining the team here on Kaurna Yerta. The company has a huge year ahead in celebration of its 60th anniversary: two world premieres, a national tour, and a heap of initiatives designed to activate the sector. I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

In her role, Sacchero will also lead LOFT, the recently announced joint-initiative between ADT and Arts South Australia which has been designed as a space dedicated to independent dance practice. She will work collaboratively with key stakeholders in the independent dance community in the lead up to LOFT’s launch later this year.

ADT’s newly appointed Executive Producer Viviana Sacchero. Photo: Australian Dance Theatre.

ADT Executive Director Nick Hays said, “Viviana has dedicated her career to dance, and has an incredible knowledge of the industry from all sides. Having worked as a performer, teacher, maker, administrator, producer, and programmer.

“She’s an amazing advocate for independent practice, and a community engagement specialist. I can’t think of a better person to build community around LOFT while also working with the team at ADT to take our work across the country and the globe.”

Sacchero added, “ADT is a busy company [and] LOFT is a thrilling addition to an already stacked program of activity. It’s incredibly exciting to be working across so many new initiatives and to be building LOFT alongside South Australia’s amazing dance sector.”

Executive Director for Arts South Australia announced

Clare Mockler has been announced as the new Executive Director of Arts South Australia, following a competitive recruitment process.

Mockler will continue bringing her extensive experience and dedication to the role, having previously been appointed as Interim Executive Director in August 2024. One of the state’s top arts leaders, Mockler previously served as CEO of the City of Adelaide.

Clare Mockler is the new Executive Director of Arts South Australia. Photo: Supplied.

Currently acting as Interim Director of the South Australian Museum until the recruitment process for a new Museum Director is completed, Mockler is set to lead a new era for arts, culture and creative industries when she re-joins Arts South Australia.

Her appointment aligns with the State Government’s vision to expand and support arts, culture, and creativity in the state, as the government finalises a new cultural policy aimed at long-term growth and success.

MSO welcomes new Chair

Company director and investment manager Edgar Myer assumed the role of Chair of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra (MSO) Board on 10 February, following the retirement of Director and Chairman Dr David Li AM after a 12-year tenure. Myer joined the MSO Board in March 2023.

“The MSO is an iconic organisation brimming with talented musicians and artistic teams, led by a professional management team under new CEO Richard Wigley,” Myer said in a statement.

“I am humbled by the privilege of leading the MSO Board and am committed to working with them to strengthen the MSO, grow audiences and achieve the organisation’s strategic vision.”

Myer will be supported in his new role by co-Deputy Chairs, former MP Martin Foley and founder of Wingate Financial Services, Farrel Meltzer.

Born and raised in Melbourne, Myer brings a broad range of skills and experiences to the role of MSO Chair. As Investment Director at Yulgilbar Group of Companies, a family office that invests across various asset classes and operating businesses, Myer manages a range of investment and legal-related matters.

Before moving into the world of private investment management, Myer qualified as a solicitor and practised at Gilbert + Tobin in Sydney, which included a secondment to Cravath, Swaine & Moore in New York City, where he worked on a variety of transactions, investigations and disputes over several years. Prior to becoming a lawyer, Myer trained as an anthropologist, conducting fieldwork in Eastern Indonesia.

In addition to his role on the MSO Board, Myer serves as a director of The Aranday Foundation, as a member of the Asialink Advisory Council and as a member of The Myer Foundation’s Kenneth Myer Innovation Fellowships Committee. Previously, he was Chair of CAUSINDY, the Conference of Australian and Indonesian Youth, and has undertaken a number of observer programs within The Myer Foundation. Myer is a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Myer said: “As we look to the future of the MSO, I pay particular tribute to Dr David Li AM, who has made a profound contribution to the MSO and has led the Board with great energy and vision.”

Artistic Director promoted from within at CIAF

The Cairns Indigenous Art Fair (CIAF) Board has appointed Teho Ropeyarn as Artistic Director, effective immediately.

Ropeyarn, who has served as CIAF’s Acting Artistic Director since October 2024 and prior as the curatorial associate, brings extensive expertise, creativity and a deeply rooted passion for First Nations art and culture to the role.

CIAF CEO Dennis Stokes welcomed the appointment, emphasising its significance for the organisation’s future.

“[The] Artistic Director is a significant and visionary role that is pivotal to the event’s positioning within and across Australia’s First Nations arts and cultural scape, programming and, ultimately, success,” Stokes said.

“Teho is highly regarded among the creative arts industry and the community, who respect his artistic endeavour and are inspired by his leadership. His innovative approach and commitment to elevating First Nations art and culture will take CIAF to the next level.”

New CIAF AD Teho Ropeyarn, an AGSA Ramsay Finalist, pictured here in May 2023. Photo: Sam Roberts.

Born in Kalkatungu Country/Mount Isa and raised in Injinoo, Cape York Peninsula, Ropeyarn holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the College of Fine Arts, University of New South Wales. With over a decade of experience in curatorial and leadership roles, he has collaborated with more than 100 artists and produced over 30 exhibitions, including the acclaimed Goobalathaldin Dick Roughsey: Stories of this Land and Big Sculpture, CIAF’s first major touring project.

An accomplished artist himself, Ropeyarn’s works have been showcased nationally and internationally, including the 23rd Biennale of Sydney, Nuit Blanche in Canada and at the Queen Sonja Print Award in Norway. His artworks are included in significant collections such as the National Gallery of Australia and the Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA).

Reflecting on his appointment, Ropeyarn says, “I am honoured to officially take on the role of Artistic Director at CIAF – a wonderful multidimensional platform that showcases incredible art, sparks conversations and creates opportunities that empower First Nations artists and communities. I look forward to continuing this journey and sharing our vibrant stories with Queensland, Australia and the world.”

Following the announcement last month of CIAF’s new event hub at Tanks Arts Centre in the Botanic Gardens environmental and cultural precinct of Gimuy/Cairns for its much-anticipated 16th iteration, the organisation is well-placed to build on its reputation as Queensland’s largest and most culturally immersive event.

Taking a cue from this year’s theme, ‘Pay Attention!’, CIAF 2025 will run from Thursday 10 July to Sunday 13 July. The Fair will present a multidimensional program of mostly free events combining art, performance, music and culture to captivate audiences and generate significant social, cultural and economic benefits for Gimuy/Cairns and Far North Queensland. CIAF’s 2025 program highlights will be announced later this month.

Abbotsford Convent welcomes two new appointments

“I’m absolutely thrilled to introduce two exceptional arts sector leaders to our team at Abbotsford Convent Foundation!” enthused CEO Justine Hyde, who joined the Abbotsford Convent herself in October last year.

“We’re welcoming Jessica Bram and Dario Vacirca, who bring a dynamic blend of experience, creativity and passion to our organisation. Their expertise will elevate our already successful creative programming, forge exciting new strategic partnerships, and inspire innovative ways to connect with our audiences and supporters. Stay tuned – big things are coming!”

Located just four kilometres from Melbourne’s CBD and spread over 6.5 hectares (16 acres), Abbotsford Convent is Australia’s largest multi-arts precinct, and home to more than 100 arts and creative practitioners. As its name suggests, the Convent was founded by Catholic order The Sisters of the Good Shepherd in 1863 and was the site of one of the Magdalen Laundries (which in Ireland especially have come to be seen as notorious sites where ‘fallen’ women and girls were made to perform unpaid laundry work as penitence for violating certain moral codes, often related to them having become pregnant out of wedlock) – a fact briefly acknowledged on the Abbotsford Convent’s website, which notes: “The Convent was also a place of hardship and ordeal for some of the women, as was often the experience of those in institutionalised care.”

In January, the Convent welcomed new Creative Programming Project Manager Dario Vacirca to the team.

Vacirca is a globally respected artist, events producer, community organiser and arts manager with a deep commitment to socially engaged practice. In 2022, he played a pivotal role in establishing the community program at Seventh, where he co-led the transformation of the gallery into a dynamic hybrid platform for contemporary art and critical discourse. In 2023, Vacirca was awarded a PhD in Creative Arts, focusing on the role of radical cultural praxis in reshaping power structures.

Vacirca ran the community campaign to save the Nicholas Building from development, securing it as a creative hub in his capacity as Chair and Program Director. A consummate forward-thinker, he has collaborated with innovative art-tech businesses such as Artbox, and toured international contemporary art projects.

Vacirca joins the Creative Programming team at Abbotsford Convent, bringing invaluable experience and expertise. The Convent will benefit from his proven ability to balance diverse community and programming needs, improve operational efficiency and drive initiatives that position cultural precincts as vibrant, inclusive and sustainable hubs for creative practice and collective experience.

And on 13 December, the Abbotsford Convent Foundation welcomed new Strategic Partnerships and Development Manager, Jessica Bram, to its team.

Bram has over 20 years’ experience in the arts, culture and community sectors. Her invaluable experience as Director and CEO of the Jewish Museum of Australia in St Kilda will undoubtedly add new breadth to the Convent’s strategic vision and long-term financial viability.

A self-described blue-sky dreamer and doer, Bram is expected to bring a renewed energy to nurturing and growing the Convent’s supporter base, strengthening its relationship with the existing Convent community and forging new connections with those who appreciate all that the historic multi-arts space has to offer.

Bram also brings with her a creative eye and understanding of the arts, having previously held the position of Curator at ACMI (formerly Australian Centre for the Moving Image) and as the Loti Smorgan Curator and Exhibition Manager at the Jewish Museum of Australia. Her proven ability to reach a more diverse audience will no doubt help the Convent continue to develop a greater engagement profile: one that is open, inclusive and respectful.

Bram is a longstanding advocate for the power of curiosity and collaboration to achieve outstanding outcomes. With her experience of spearheading a number of successful multimillion-dollar campaigns, the Abbotsford Convent Foundation is confident Bram and her past achievements “will make a significant contribution to the Convent’s financial longevity and cultural impact”.

Bell Shakespeare farewells long-standing Executive Director

Gill Perkins, the Executive Director of Bell Shakespeare, will be stepping down in July 2025, after 10 years in the role and more than 25 years of service to Australia’s national Shakespeare company.

During her tenure as Executive Director, Perkins has steered the company through a period of significant change, starting with the transition of artistic leadership in 2015 from Founding Artistic Director John Bell AO to current Artistic Director Peter Evans.

She led Bell Shakespeare through the tumultuous years of the global pandemic and oversaw the fulfilment of a 20-year dream for the company, finally securing permanent headquarters and Bell Shakespeare’s own theatre in premises at Pier 2/3 Walsh Bay Arts Precinct.

Perkins leaves Bell Shakespeare in a strong position with a thriving mainstage and education program, which continues to grow in reach and impact across Australia, a robust balance sheet, and a dedicated community of artists, arts workers, volunteers and supporters.

Chair Philip Crutchfield KC says, “Gill has been the fulcrum around which the management of this Company has turned. Her skills and passion for the Company have been central to its success. She has steered us through good times and bad with calmness, generosity, humour and compassion. Maya Angelou might have had Gill in mind when she said that people may forget what you said and what you did, but they will never forget how you made them feel.

“On behalf of the Board and staff and extended Bell Shakespeare family, I express our sincere thanks and congratulate Gill for her outstanding contributions. Her achievements are too many to list and, while this is a sad day for all of us, Gill leaves Bell Shakespeare in an exceptionally strong position, with our full support and deep gratitude,” adds Crutchfield.

Bell Shakespeare’s Gill Perkins. Photo: Richard Hedger.

Founding Artistic John Bell AO OBE says, “Gill Perkins is loved and admired by all her colleagues. She has led the Company with kindness, wisdom and expertise. Since I left the Company 10 years ago, I have watched it grow and prosper under her leadership. It is hard to imagine Bell Shakespeare without Gilly, but I know that Philip, Peter and the Board will work hard to find a worthy successor while Gill takes a necessary change of direction in her life’s journey. She will be missed but always remembered with love and gratitude.”

Artistic Director Peter Evans says, “I have known Gill for most of my professional life; we ‘grew up’ together. From meeting her when I was Assistant Director at Bell Shakespeare at the age of 25 and she the Assistant Stage Manager, to Gill casting my early shows when she was Company Manager and I was a freelance director, through to working together as Executive Director and Artistic Director for the last nine years. Gill has been central to the culture we are so proud of – warm, inviting, rigorous, kind and funny. Bell Shakespeare owes her a great debt of gratitude. The Company is stronger because of her and we shall miss her, but we will watch with great interest the impact she will have in the next phase of her career. It has been a privilege, and I am honoured to have worked side by side with Gill and to call her my friend.”

Executive Director Gill Perkins says, “Bell Shakespeare is an astonishing theatre company and has been a huge part of my professional life. There is no other theatre company in the world like it.

“I have had the absolute privilege of working alongside the most incredible Australian artists, theatre-makers and colleagues, whose expertise is without compare. I have been humbled by the generosity and passion of the Company’s Board of directors, our donors, corporate partners, and trusts and foundations, each of whom continue to support the important work of this Company. It has been a thrilling and sometimes challenging ride, so much fun, and deeply, deeply rewarding.

“My proudest achievements as Executive Director have been to celebrate and support the transition of artistic leadership between two exceptional theatre-makers, founding Artistic Director John Bell AO and current Artistic Director Peter Evans, both of whom I admire enormously and who have each given so much to the Australian arts landscape. Navigating the many challenges of COVID, we emerged from that difficult period with the Company intact, and to have finally secured Bell Shakespeare’s first ever home at beautiful Pier 2/3 as part of the Walsh Bay Arts Precinct, is the realisation of an endeavour more than 20 years in the making.

“I will miss it all and especially my friend and colleague Peter Evans, but it is time for me to embrace a new challenge. It is also important that I leave knowing that the Company has never been stronger, and I will proudly watch Bell Shakespeare’s continued success in the years ahead,” she said.

Bell Shakespeare’s Board will commence a formal recruitment process immediately.

Women’s Circus welcomes new Executive Director

Based in Footscray, in Melbourne’s inner west, Women’s Circus has announced the appointment of Pippin Remi, an experienced arts manager with deep roots in circus, as the company’s new Executive Director.

“I am thrilled to be joining the team at Women’s Circus as Executive Director. Women’s Circus has a long history of celebrating diversity and community through its work, promoting joy through the art of circus, and it’s an honour to have the opportunity to continue to build on this legacy. I’m looking forward to getting to know the members and working with the team to deepen reach and impact, to continue to strengthen the important role Women’s Circus plays in the circus and physical theatre landscape in Victoria,” Remi said.

She starts her new role with Women’s Circus at the end of February.

New Director joins Parramatta Artists Studios

Parramatta Artists Studios (PAS), which is based in Western Sydney and develops and presents a wide range of studio programs and opportunities that support artists of all disciplines and at all stages of their career, has welcomed artist and curator Sidney McMahon to the position of Director.

McMahon is an experienced artist and arts worker with a background in developing and managing creative programs and partnerships in the visual arts sector. They follow former Director Sophia Kouyoumdjian, after her recent progression into the role of Manager, City Culture.

Most recently, McMahon worked as both Artistic and Executive Associate, Performance Space and Curator and Artist Development, Parramatta Artists Studios, and has previously held positions at Utp, Art Month Sydney, UNSW Art & Design and The University of Sydney. Their work has been presented nationally and internationally at institutions, including the Art Gallery of NSW, Campbelltown Arts Centre, the Australian Centre for Contemporary Art, Adelaide Contemporary Experimental, 3331 Arts Chiyoda Tokyo and Auto Italia London.

Sidney McMahon. Photo: Anna Kucera.

Of their appointment, McMahon says, “Parramatta Artists Studios holds a special place in my heart and the hearts of artists working across Western Sydney. This is due in no small part to Sophia, whose dedication and leadership over the past 13 years has transformed PAS into a nationally renowned institution. I am galvanised by our team and studio artists, and deeply grateful for the opportunity to guide our organisation into its next chapter. We are a dynamic artist-led community, who hold the potential to transform Parramatta into a global creative city.”

McMahon is one of three managers leading the City of Parramatta’s newly created City Culture portfolio. Their appointment marks a new generation of cultural leadership for Parramatta Artists Studios and Western Sydney.

Emerging Writers’ Festival appoints new Artistic Director and co-CEO

The Emerging Writers’ Festival (EWF) has announced the appointment of Jess Zanoni as its new Artistic Director and co-CEO.

This appointment marks the beginning of a new chapter for EWF – one of Australia’s most respected and impactful literary festival institutions – with Zanoni bringing her distinctive and passionate blend of literary, artistic and musical expertise to the role.

A multifaceted creative force in Melbourne’s arts scene, Zanoni steps into the position after most recently serving as EWF’s multiskilled Program Coordinator, where she demonstrated her commitment and prowess in nurturing emerging literary talent.

One of the Emerging Writers’ Festival’s strongest strategic initiatives is creating meaningful pathways, not only for emerging writers and artists, but also for administrators and future leaders. The appointment of Zanoni as the next Artistic Director of the much-loved festival demonstrates this wholeheartedly.

“The Emerging Writers’ Festival remains an unparalleled medium for Australian writers in their personal, professional and creative journeys. Now more than ever, EWF is instrumental as a space for meaningful connection, as well as artistic exploration and growth. I am honoured to take on this role,” Zanoni says.

“As someone who has been both an audience member and artist at EWF, I understand both the challenges and opportunities facing emerging writers. I am excited to build on EWF’s legacy of innovative programming, and in supporting many writers with their first foray into the literary landscape.”

Zanoni brings a unique perspective to the Artistic Director and co-CEO role, combining her experience as an arts and literature programmer, a published writer, whose work has appeared in prestigious publications including The Age, Cordite Poetry Review and The Victorian Writer, and as a musician.

She is a writer, producer and musician, who has worked, edited and written for various arts, music and literary publications and organisations for the past decade. Zanoni has led an array of community-centred projects and events, including live music and writing series Heavy Sleeves. In 2022 she hosted literary pop-up show Spring Passage on 3RRR, where she is still a casual radio presenter.

Zanoni was EWF’s Program Coordinator from 2023-2024, where she created and produced the in-conversation podcast Crossings. She is the singer and bassist of alt-pop band Arbes, who released their debut record Counterways in November 2024. Her debut solo record is forthcoming in 2025, under her alias Za Noon.

Latoyah Forsyth, Chair of the Emerging Writers’ Festival Board, says, “It is my sincere pleasure to appoint Jess Zanoni as the next Artistic Director of the Emerging Writers’ Festival. I have witnessed Jess’ creative and professional growth and dedication over several years now, and believe she is deserving of this exciting opportunity to lead the organisation, in collaboration with Executive Director and co-CEO Jes Layton, through its next chapter. Jess Z and Jes L will be a dynamic duo that will continue to represent the Festival and our dear community with passion and pride.”

Under Zanoni’s artistic leadership, EWF will continue its mission to develop, nurture and promote Australia’s new writing talent, while exploring fresh approaches to connecting writing communities with audiences across the country. Her appointment promises to strengthen EWF’s position as a crucial platform for emerging voices in Australian literature.

Zanoni’s tenure officially commenced on Monday 20 January 2025, working alongside Executive Director and co-CEO Jes Layton. Her appointment comes at a time when supporting and amplifying new literary voices is more vital than ever to Australia’s cultural landscape.

The Emerging Writers’ Festival will take place from 11-18 September 2025.

New Board members for Helpmann Academy

The Helpmann Academy, based in Kaurna Yerta/Adelaide, has welcomed Alison Lloydd-Wright and Greg Knagge to the institution’s Board of Governors.

The only organisation of its kind in Australia, the Helpmann Academy empowers South Australia’s most promising emerging creatives to realise their visions and build sustainable practices. Helpmann provides professional development opportunities, including grants, awards, fellowships, mentorships, masterclasses, advisory services and international artist residencies, all tailored specifically for South Australia’s higher education students, tertiary graduates and emerging artists.

Lloydd-Wright, Managing Director of The Good Trouble Group, brings an exceptional track record of leadership and governance to the Board, and previously served as the Deputy Chief Executive, Community, Culture and Place at the Department of the Premier and Cabinet South Australia.

“A key to attracting and retaining young talent is supporting their emerging careers. This is at the core of what the Helpmann Academy does: the only organisation of its kind in Australia and a terrific model for early-career investment and support,” Lloydd-Wright says.

“I’m delighted to join the Board as a volunteer to help grow South Australia’s emerging artists, including in film, music, visual arts, theatre and much more.”

Knagge is the Founder and CEO of NATION, an independent marketing and communications services agency based in Adelaide and Canberra. His extensive professional background in strategic planning, creative leadership and people management, combined with his passion for community and creativity, makes Knagge an ideal addition to the Helpmann Academy Board of Governors.

“I’m passionate about the arts and community. South Australia has a strong legacy of nurturing creativity, and supporting emerging artists at critical times in their careers is an essential aspect of maintaining a healthy arts culture. I’ve enjoyed a 35-plus-year career in commercial creativity in marketing and advertising, so I firmly believe in the power of creative expression to make people feel connected. I’m grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the ongoing success of the Helpmann Academy in the future,” Knagge says.

Mark Roderick, Chair, Helpmann Academy Board of Governors adds, “I am very proud to announce the promotion of Greg Knagge and Alison Lloydd-Wright to the Helpmann Academy Board of Governors. With their illustrious careers and extensive knowledge, they will make an extraordinary impact on South Australia’s arts community and our organisation. I look forward to working alongside them as we continue empowering South Australia’s most promising emerging artists.”

News in brief

Melbourne Queer Film Festival (MQFF), Australia’s largest film festival dedicated to celebrating LGBTQIA+ stories, is seeking a Program Director to implement the organisation’s artistic vision and curatorial leadership.

This role is responsible for initiating, developing and delivering the MQFF’s artistic programs. The Program Director will be deeply committed to the practices of film and television, showcasing the stories of LGBTQIA+ communities through these media, and creating important audience experiences. The successful candidate will demonstrate global thinking, the ability to blend the digital and physical, and the capacity to develop the Festival’s reach and impact as a cornerstone event in Victoria’s film and cultural calendar.

