News

 > Career Advice

5 tips when applying for an arts grant

It certainly isn't easy to land a creative grant, but here are some tips to ensure your entry has the best chance possible.
17 Jun 2024
Thuy On

All Arts

Photo: Leohoho, Unsplash.

Share Icon

We all know how competitive it is to secure an arts grant, so here are some ways to maximise your chances. The following tips are the result of personal experience from someone who’s dabbled on both sides, and who’s been successful in applying for a couple of them, as well as served on various grant assessment panels.

Ensure eligibility

It’s always prudent to read the fine print, but even more so when you are applying for an arts grant. Do not just send in your application without scrutinising the terms and conditions. Criteria to look out for include whether the grant is specific to a certain state or art form and level of practising artist.

For instance, is it only for emerging or mid-level arts practitioners, or is it open to all? Is this the best stream of funding to apply for? Is your project a right fit for what the funder can offer in terms of monetary (or other) support? If you are unsure of anything, ask questions now, in this preliminary stage, before you proceed further. Many organisations have staff tasked specifically to deal with grant applications.

Clarify purpose

If ever there is a need for clear, non-waffly communication, it’s during the writing of an arts grant proposal, so be concise about why you are applying. What’s your intention if you are successful in landing this grant? What are the estimated costs involved in your project? Leave yourself with enough time to fill out the requisite forms.

Most grant applications are fiddly, comprising many parts, so don’t do a last-minute, hasty job and expect you’ll be in with a chance. Remember, assessors have to wade through thousands of submissions; don’t give them a reason to reject your work summarily because you have incorrectly filled out a form or failed to attach relevant documents. Filing early also avoids being exposed to potential glitches in the system that needs addressing.

Balance the budget

Make sure the money that you are asking for is within the parameters of the grant. Determine the expenses required; expenditure can include artists’ fees, promotional and admin costs, and materials. List all income sources that will help pay for the project. Are there any other sources that will contribute, such as cash or in-kind support from a partner organisation, or help with venue hire and marketing? Many arts organisations like to see that you’re resourceful enough to seek other avenues for funding instead of relying solely on the grant you’re applying for to bring your project to fruition.

Prepare support materials

Many grant applications require support materials to assist your claim, whether that’s a portfolio of previous work, letters of recommendation from peers, confirmation that your project will be published/staged/showcased once it’s completed. All such materials should be submitted to ensure you have a competitive edge, so be mindful to leave enough time to garner such credentials.

Read: 5 tips to beat writers’ block

Gather intelligence

It’s also a good idea to speak to as many people as possible who have been successful in landing the grant you’re seeking to be awarded. Certainly, the assessment panel may change in terms of assigned judges, but every panel is essentially looking for the same things. So, if you are able to, seek out others who’ve previously moved through the process and been fortunate in securing this creative grant. They may be able to show and tell you about their winning entry.

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the books editor of The Big issue for 8 years. Her debut, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was released by University of Western Australia Publishing (UWAP). Her second collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Her third book, Essence, will be published in 2025. Twitter: @thuy_on Instagram: poemsbythuy

Related News

Visual Arts Performing Arts News Writing and Publishing Film Digital Television Features Career Advice Opinions & Analysis
More
Long open road in outback Australia. Tourism.
Opinions & Analysis

Surprises as most cultural Australian cities (per capita) revealed

Recent data shows that regional cities offer top cultural experiences.

Gina Fairley
Opinions & Analysis

Value starts with self-value, then honours follow

If we want to see more artists and arts workers included in the Order of Australia, we need to nominate…

Gina Fairley
Image is an underwater photo depicting a scuba-diver rising through a deep blue ocean towards the sunlit waters above.
Q&A

Understanding Create NSW's funding reframe

Your questions answered about Create NSW rejigged funding model.

Simon Thomas
A jumbo jet takes off from a brightly lit runway at night, semi-silhouetted against the evening sky.
News

On the move: latest arts sector appointments

An Australian heads to Ohio, swapping the AGSA for The University of Melbourne, and more arts comings and goings.

Richard Watts
Man and woman sitting on ground back to back looking at their phones. Arts news.
News

This week's arts news and trending topics

We break it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.

Gina Fairley
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login