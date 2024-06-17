On the move: latest arts sector appointments

New appointment to the Board of Old Parliament House

The Albanese Labor Government has announced the appointment of former Senator Sue Knowles (who served as a Liberal Senator for Western Australia from 1984 to 2005) as a part-time member of the Board of Old Parliament House for a three-year term.

Old Parliament House is home to the Museum of Australian Democracy, which provides Australians with an enriched understanding and appreciation of the political legacy and intrinsic value of Australian democracy.

Federal Minister for the Arts Tony Burke said Knowles’ extensive knowledge of parliamentary democracy and public policy, as well as her experience working within Old Parliament House, would be valuable to the Board.

‘Ms Knowles began her parliamentary career in Old Parliament House before the move to the new place,’ Burke said.

‘She now returns to help make sure the importance of Australian democracy and the stories of Old Parliament House continue to be told.’

During her time in Parliament, Knowles held a range of roles, including Deputy Opposition Whip in the Senate (1987-1993), Shadow Minister for Multicultural Affairs (1993-1994) and Temporary Chairman of Committees (1996-2005).

She has previously served on a range of boards and committees, including as a Convenor of the Classification Board (2017-2022), Member of the Classification Review Board (2015-2017), Non-Executive Chairman of Perihelion Health (2008-2011), Committee Member of the Consultative Committee to the Australian Government on Water Quality Monitoring in relation to the Tasmanian Community Forests Agreement.

AGSA staffer departs for new role at The University of Melbourne

Dr Lisa Slade, Assistant Director, Artistic Programs at the Art Gallery of South Australia (AGSA), has been appointed to the role of Hugh Ramsay Chair in Australian Art History at The University of Melbourne, one of the most prestigious appointments of its kind in Australia.

The Hugh Ramsay Chair was created by an endowment from Faculty of Arts alumna Patricia Fullerton, the grand-niece of the famous Australian artist Hugh Ramsay (1877-1906). The position is based in the Art History Program in the School of Culture and Communication at The University of Melbourne and plays an important role in linking the University’s academic program to the wider arts community as well as to fostering public engagement.

Slade joined the AGSA team as Project Curator in 2011, which saw her curate notable exhibitions focussed on South Australian art including HEARTLAND: Contemporary Art from South Australia (with co-curator Nici Cumpston OAM) and The extreme climate of Nicholas Folland. In 2015 she was appointed to the newly created position of Assistant Director, Artistic Programs.

Alongside former AGSA Director Nick Mitzevich and Nici Cumpston she worked with the South Australian Government to initiate and develop Tarnanthi: Festival of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art in 2015. In 2017 Slade helped lead the case for the Ramsay Art Prize, supported in perpetuity by the James and Diana Ramsay Foundation, and since 2011 she has overseen the presentation of the Adelaide Biennial of Australian Art and led AGSA’s artistic program.

While in her leadership role at AGSA, Slade was awarded a PhD in Art History from Monash University in 2017 with her thesis, ‘Curating curiosity: an antipodean doubling’, deeply informing her research and her curatorial practice.

Of her appointment as Hugh Ramsay Chair in Australian Art History, Slade said, ‘It is my vocation to make art meaningful and purposeful for broad audiences and to position Australian art as a critical cipher in the way we see ourselves. I wish to create a bridge from galleries and museums to universities and the public.’

Professor Claire Roberts, Head of The University of Melbourne’s Art History and Curatorship Program and a member of the panel that appointed Slade after a highly competitive selection process, said: ‘Dr Slade brings a wealth of experience in teaching, researching and curating Australian art. Her deep understanding of Australian art, and her extensive networks including her connections with Indigenous Australian artists, will contribute in exciting ways to the work of the program, and to the public mission of the University.’

AGSA Board Chair Sandy Verschoor thanked Slade for her extensive contribution to the Gallery and to the state’s creative culture more broadly. She also acknowledged her support to past Director Nick Mitzevich and outgoing Director Rhana Devenport ONZM. ‘Dr Slade’s new position demonstrates the strength of the Gallery’s artistic leadership. Her passion for the Gallery, its collection and audiences is abundant, and her enthusiasm is infectious,’ Verschoor said.

‘We wish her every success in her new role and are excited for a new artistic leadership team that will bring fresh perspectives, innovative ideas and a renewed energy for the Gallery to continue [its] role as a global leader.’

Recruitment to fill Slade’s position at AGSA is now underway. During the transition period, Emma Fey, Assistant Director Operations, has been appointed Acting Director.

Verschoor said: ‘AGSA is ready to extend the baton to a new team of cultural leaders to champion the voices of artists through the Gallery’s exhibitions and offerings. The Board is excited by the prospect of appointing a Director and Assistant Director who can realise the vision of a new Gallery, persons with relevant experience in managing a billion-dollar art collection, an immensely talented curatorial team and realising the Gallery’s desire to be the most inspiring art destination in Australia.’

Adelaide-born dancer and choreographer takes on leading US role

Adelaide-born Remi Wörtmeyer, who trained at Terry Simpson Studios in Adelaide and later joined The Australian Ballet School in Melbourne before moving overseas, has been appointed as the new Artistic Director of Columbus, Ohio-based company BalletMet.

Wörtmeyer, a dancer, choreographer, fashion designer and sculptor, was selected after an international search and will replace the company’s current Artistic Director, Edwaard Liang, who has held the position for the last 11 years.

Wörtmeyer come to Columbus from the Netherlands, where he has been based since 2010 after joining the Dutch National Ballet, where he served as principal dancer, choreographer, costume designer and academy teacher. Throughout his career Wörtmeyer has choreographed more than 30 ballets. His original works have been commissioned globally, including by Atlanta Ballet, and he has been recognised for his creativity and distinctive voice.

‘BalletMet was excited to receive 80 applications from around the world as part of our search process,’ said Susan Douglass, BalletMet Board member and Chair of the Search Committee. ‘We were thrilled with the breadth of experience and commitment to ballet from so many incredible artists who wanted to help lead BalletMet, and we feel confident that Remi will exemplify that commitment and so much more.’

Sue Porter, BalletMet’s Executive Director, added: ‘When we set out on the journey to find our next Artistic Director, we were prepared to take as much time as was needed to find an extraordinary fit. Remi has spent the bulk of his career creating and leading in the fields of ballet, opera, theatre, film and fashion, and he is extremely well suited to lead our company. We couldn’t be more excited to have him join us.’

Wörtmeyer first danced at The Australian Ballet, eventually becoming a soloist, and at the American Ballet Theatre before joining Dutch National Ballet. He holds diplomas and certifications from the Museum of Modern Art New York, University of Arts London (Central St Martin’s), The Australian Ballet School and King’s College London.

In addition to his extensive dance experience, Wörtmeyer established his own line of bespoke fashion accessories, Maison Remi, and has previously been Jewellery Designer and Runway Director at Paris Fashion Week for sustainable couture fashion brand RVDK. Further collaborations have included projects with Indigenous Australian brands, the Amsterdam Fashion Institute, Paco Rabanne and G-Star Raw. Rounding out his diverse portfolio, Wörtmeyer has also had recent solo and group exhibitions in both film and visual art.

‘I am honoured to join this incredibly capable and innovative company. The dancers, staff and Board have already been so warm and welcoming to me and my vision for further expanding our beloved art form both within and beyond Central Ohio. I’m looking forward to settling into my new home in Columbus and working hard to offer spectacular, unforgettable performances and experiences to the community,’ Wörtmeyer said.

Performance Space announces new Board members

Performance Space has welcomed four new Board members, while simultaneously farewelling four former Board members who have stepped down after many years’ service.

Victoria Hunt, Meagan Loader, Sandra Thoma and Nina Trofimova have joined the Board, serving alongside current Board members Julie Robb, Fenella Kernebone and Chair, Janine Collins. Their appointments mark the end of the tenures of Agatha Gothe-Snape, Brian Fuata, Donna Lawler and Thomas Thoma.

‘Performance Space has a 40-year history of exceptional Board members committed to the growth of Australia’s independent arts. So it is with delight that we announce our latest Board appointments, with members who bring a depth of experience and skills across media, financial, fundraising and artistic areas. These appointments will ensure staggered Board terms and long-term sustainability. Along with secure funding and a recently appointed Artistic Director, I can’t wait to see how the next decade of independent arts evolves,’ said Janine Collins, Chair.

New Director of SPACED appointed

The Board of WA-based arts organisation SPACED has announced that Dr Elizabeth Pedler has been formally appointed to the role of Executive Director.

Pedler is deeply committed to the development of a strong and vibrant arts ecology in Western Australia. She brings her extensive history as a respected artist working in socially engaged practice to the new role, as well as her experience from leading artist-run initiatives (FLOCK, Moana, Success), in addition to her PhD research focused on socially engaged art at Curtin University.

Pedler’s relationship with SPACED began as an artist-in-residence at the first Know Thy Neighbour project (Eat the City in collaboration with J C Carter), and continued with SPACED 4: Rural Utopias (Wellstead). She began working at SPACED last year as Programs Manager and has successfully led the organisation’s relationships with artists, regional hosts and other stakeholders.

Pedler will oversee the continuing programming of SPACED 5: Circular Economies (line-up soon to be announced) and bring a refreshed outlook to SPACED’s growing and adapting program of context-responsive, socially engaged artistic residencies in WA.

‘SPACED is in a transitional period as we step forward as an organisation, looking to the future and what we can deliver for artists and communities in Western Australia. I’m excited to lead SPACED and be a part of this journey,’ Pedler said.

‘Having worked with SPACED previously as an artist-in-residence, and most recently as the Program Manager, it’s an honour to step into the role of Director. SPACED is a small but innovative arts organisation, with an amazing record of achievements, courtesy of our former Director, Dr Marco Marcon. I cannot expect to fill his shoes, but I am keen to help write the next chapter of our successes, working together with the team, as well as our partners, communities, artists and audiences.’

Marcon, the former Director, added: ‘I wish best of luck to my successor, Dr Elizabeth Pedler, her team and the Board… I will keep following SPACED’s future adventures from afar, knowing that it will be looked after with passion, care and intelligence.’

The Last Great Hunt farewells General Manager

Perth theatre collective The Last Great Hunt (TLGH) has congratulated their outgoing General Manager, Lauren Brunswick, on her new role as Programs Manager at the Chamber of Arts and Culture WA.

‘Lauren has excelled over the past two years, implementing key developments. An artist-led company like ours is complex, particularly for the executive officer. Lauren has been exemplary in this challenging environment, driving significant behind-the-scenes improvements across all areas of the organisation,’ said Jim Cathcart, TLGH Chair.

Adriane Daff, one of the company’s Core Artists, added, ‘Lauren is a powerhouse of energy, enthusiasm and ideas. When she came to our theatre company, crossing over from film, she brought with her an out of the box style of thinking that refreshed us and set the tone for a new chapter in our organisation. It’s a bittersweet moment in our ever-changing industry when you know the time has come for someone to move on to their next adventure even if you are sad to see them go. At The Last Great Hunt we highly value taking on a new challenge and we are delighted for Lauren and her new appointment and even more thrilled that she will remain connected to us and to the theatre world.’

The WA Chamber of Arts and Culture has been very accommodating in agreeing to a transition arrangement for Brunswick, with details and dates to be finalised. In the short- to mid-term, she will continue to provide strategic advice and input on key issues and projects, ensuring her expertise is not lost to the company.

In light of Brunswick’s departure, The Last Great Hunt will review its staff structure to ensure maximum effectiveness and efficiency before beginning any new recruitment. Operations will be under the care of the company’s Business Manager, with projects supported by the Producer and Core Artists.

New staff join Asia TOPA

Two new staff members have joined the team at the Asia-Pacific Triennial of Performing Arts (Asia TOPA) in Melbourne: Program Coordinator Carmen Lai and Creative Producer Nisha Madhan.

Born and raised in Singapore and now based in Naarm/Melbourne, Carmen Lai has worked across a broad range of arts institutions, including Melbourne Theatre Company, Theatre Network Australia and Stage A Change. A multidisciplinary artist, Lai’s work has been displayed at Frankston Arts Centre, fortyfivedownstairs, La Boite, Sawtooth ARI and Dark Mofo.

‘I can’t wait for the moment when we can finally share with everyone the exciting, exciting projects the Asia TOPA team and artists have been brewing for the 2025 festival. Stay tuned,’ Lai said.

Nisha Madhan (India/Aotearoa) is an independent artistic director, producer and Co-Director of Aoteroa’s Festival of Live Art, F.O.L.A. [AKL] folaakl in Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland. Her career includes creating, directing and producing experimental live art, performing on stage and screen, and critical writing.

Madhan has previously led projects at Next Wave, Sydney’s Liveworks Festival and Aotearoa’s Basement Theatre, as well as toured her own co-creation, Working On My Night Moves, a live art exploration of feminist futures, to RISING Festival in Melbourne.

‘I am beyond excited to be a part of bringing Asia TOPA together for 2025,’ Madhan said. ‘What an honour to be in a position to create the conditions for art to be made and experienced by those who possess urgent voices, bodies and hearts. I reckon we are in for a big, big treat full of playfulness, hope and joy.’

The next iteration of Asia TOPA will be held in 2025.

State Library of SA Director set to retire

State Library of South Australia Director, Geoff Strempel, has announced his intention to retire from his position in October this year, after six years in the role and a career in library services spanning more than 40 years.

Strempel has presided over significant growth at the State Library since becoming Director in 2018. Before his appointment as Director, he led the delivery of services and support to South Australia’s 140 public libraries as Associate Director, Public Library Services. In this role, Strempel led significant change in the state’s public library network, including the establishment of the One Card Network.

Strempel has been instrumental in guiding the State Library through numerous successes and challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘It has been an honour to lead the State Library of South Australia for the past six years through significant growth, but also the challenges associated with the COVID pandemic,’ he said.

‘I will leave the State Library of South Australia with a clear strategic plan for the future and am deeply honoured to be part of its legacy and helping to shape its future.

‘Personally, I am looking forward to spending more time with my family including my grandchild, and I hope to enjoy reading a few more books – two great passions of mine – as I enter the next phase of my life,’ Strempel said.

State Library of South Australia Director, Geoff Strempel. Photo: Sia Duff.

Under Strempel’s collaborative leadership, the State Library has set an optimistic and long-term vision for where the Library needs to go in a fast-changing world, as well as the development of a visitor activation strategy to deliver a vibrant future.

‘I have thoroughly enjoyed managing a much-loved South Australian cultural institution, which has been reinvigorated in recent years through a number of unique partnerships and activations,’ he added.

Strempel is a passionate supporter of keeping libraries relevant in today’s ever-changing world. He has been a contributor to the National and State Libraries of Australasia (NSLA) consortium and chairs a national advisory committee for the National Library of Australia.

He was recently awarded the HCL Anderson Award, the Australian Library and Information Association’s highest honour, which recognises outstanding service to the library and information sector within Australia and to the profession.

Libraries Board of South Australia Chair Bruce Linn said Strempel has had a major impact on the transformation of the library sector in recent years.

‘Under Geoff’s leadership, the State Library and the public libraries have transformed into a stronger cohesive network,’ Linn said.

‘Geoff’s wealth of experience and breadth of skills across the libraries network has helped him drive the State Library of South Australia’s strategic direction as he continually finds new and innovative ways to keep sharing the stories of the past with current and future generations to enjoy, experience and learn from.’

SA Minister for the Arts Andrea Michaels extended her best wishes to Strempel on his impending retirement.

‘Geoff’s career has been dedicated to connecting communities with libraries. His contribution to the library network and public sector has been outstanding,’ she said.

‘I wish to thank him for his exceptional leadership as he leaves the State Library with a strong plan for the future.’

The State Library of South Australia will now undertake a national recruitment search for Strempel’s replacement as Director.

Berndt Museum appoints new Co-Directors

The Berndt Museum (an Indigenous-led institution housed at The University of Western Australia, and which holds one of the most significant collections of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultural material in the world) has announced the appointment of new co-Directors Dr Jessyca Hutchens and Dr Stephen Gilchrist.

Dr Jessyca Hutchens and Dr Stephen Gilchrist. Photo: Supplied.

Dr Jessyca Hutchens (Palyku) is a Lecturer at the School of Indigenous Studies. An art historian, curator and writer, Hutchens has worked with the Berndt Museum, the 22nd Biennale of Sydney and the University of Birmingham, and has been a curatorial fellow at the Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection, University of Virginia, US. She writes regularly on contemporary art and is an Editorial Adviser for Artlink and un Magazine.

Dr Stephen Gilchrist (Yamatji/Inggarda) is an Associate Professor at the School of Indigenous Studies. He is also a writer and curator who has worked with galleries and museums nationally and internationally in curatorial, leadership and advisory roles, including the National Gallery of Australia, British Museum, National Gallery of Victoria, Hood Museum of Art, Dartmouth College, US, and the Power Institute, University of Sydney.

As the Museum’s new leadership team, Hutchens and Gilchrist will further the institution’s work as the Museum engages with communities around the cultural care of their heritage and materials.

DirtyFeet appoints Director of Artistic Operations and Inclusive Practices

Sydney dance company DirtyFeet has appointed Sarah-Vyne Vassallo to the newly created role of Director of Artistic Operations and Inclusive Practices. This position recognises the breadth of Vassallo’s contributions to DirtyFeet to date and also expands her role into new areas.

Vassallo has a long and trusted relationship with DirtyFeet. Originally, she joined the company as an emerging maker and dancer in 2008 before becoming a Board member in 2012 as an artist representative. Later, in her more established practice, she created DirtyFeet’s very first integrated work for the company’s annual Out of the Studio Program in 2014.

‘Sarah-Vyne has been instrumental in the development of our inclusive programs and practices. She co-created the Right Foot Program in 2012 alongside Sarah Fiddaman and Anthea Doropoulos. Even with all this collaboration in our first five years of establishment, this was still only the beginning. Her leadership, lived experience and the cohort of artists with disabilities she works with have empowered DirtyFeet to become Sydney’s leading diverse and inclusive dance company,’ said company co-founder Anthea Doropoulos, in a joint statement with the DirtyFeet Board of Directors.

In recent years, Vassallo has served as a mentor and inclusive arts consultant to the company and the Board. She also pioneered the Emerging Makers program with Doropoulos, which has been highly successful.

‘Now in her 16th year collaborating with DirtyFeet, her passion and resilience are commendable, and her generosity in fostering and supporting the next generation of artists, with and without disabilities, is celebrated by all who work with her. We congratulate her on her new role and look forward to having her around a whole lot more!’ the company’s statement concluded.

More recent appointments