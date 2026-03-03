On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Arena Theatre Company appoints Creative Producer

Arena Theatre Company, Australia’s longest-running professional theatre company for young audiences, has appointed Harriet Devlin as Creative Producer, commencing 2 March.

Devlin brings exceptional credentials to the role, having spent the past three years as Artist Development Manager and Producer at Midsumma Festival, where she curated the landmark 2025 Signature Program Queer Imaginings – which returned all-ages programming for children and families to the festival – and also commissioned multiple new works including Ben MacEllen’s The Placeholder, which premiered at fortyfivedownstairs in 2026.

‘We are absolutely delighted to welcome Harriet to Arena,’ said Arena’s CEO Debra Allanson. ‘Her track record in festival curation, artist development and creating truly inclusive, all-ages work makes her the perfect fit at this moment in Arena’s evolution. The fact that she has recently relocated to Castlemaine highlights her genuine commitment to the regional arts ecology.’

Harriet Devlin, Arena Theatre Company’s new Creative Producer. Photo: Pia Johnson.

Devlin’s appointment follows the inaugural Creativerse festival in October 2025, which attracted over 1500 attendees. As Creative Producer, she will shape the future of Creativerse alongside Arena’s research-informed programs including Country & Belonging and the Makers workshop series.

Since 2023, Devlin has been Executive Producer of Flow Festival Australia, working with Artistic Director Sigrid MacDonald and Deaf producers to transform the two-day festival into a national two-week festival across major Melbourne venues. She has also led the Midsumma Pathways program, supporting over 40 LGBTIQA+ Deaf, disabled and neurodiverse artists.

Devlin said of her appointment: ‘I’m thrilled to be joining Arena at such an exciting moment. The company’s commitment to research-informed creative practice, its partnerships with organisations like Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, and the success of Creativerse all point to a bold and important future for theatre for young audiences in Australia.’

Devlin is bilingual in English and Auslan, and brings extensive experience in access-led and inclusive practice. She completed the Victorian Government LGBTIQA+ Leadership Program in 2024.

The Creative Producer role was created following Artistic Director Christian Leavesley’s departure after 17 years. Devlin will work closely with CEO Debra Allanson and the Arena team to lead artistic direction and creative programming.

Queensland Youth Orchestras appoint new Board President

Queensland Youth Orchestras, the state’s leading training organisation for classical musicians, has announced three new appointments from the business sector to its board: Shaun Kenny, Steve Sleswick and Belita Fletcher. This trio of new appointments reflects QYO’s standing as a critical player in Queensland’s arts infrastructure.

Shaun Kenny has been appointed QYO Board President. Highly regarded for his arts patronage and sector knowledge, he is also Chairman of the Opera Australia Capital Fund Board. Notably, Kenny has had a long and distinguished career with Bechtel Corporation – one of the world’s leading engineering, procurement, construction and project management firms.

Joining Kenny on the Board are QYO alumnus Belita Fletcher and Brisbane property and arts entrepreneur, Steve Sleswick.

From left, QYO Board Members Steve Sleswick and Belita Fletcher, and QYO Board President Shaun Kenny. Photo: George Webster.

Fletcher’s career is testament to the power of music education to help young people forge their own paths – be they corporate, cultural, or both. After studying musicology at Cambridge University, Fletcher pivoted to a career in accounting and is now a KPMG Associate Director of Financial Risk Management.

Sleswick is a familiar face on the city’s music scene, having been responsible for the revival of two of Brisbane’s popular inner-city music venues, the Tivoli and the Princess Theatre.

In the coming months, the QYO Board will prepare for a celebration marking the organisation’s 60th anniversary in June. Meanwhile, QYO’s 2026 season launches next month with a performance by the Queensland Youth Symphony at the Queensland Conservatorium Griffith University Conservatorium Theatre.

ACCA appoints Executive Director

Dr Terry Wu, Chair of the Australian Centre for Contemporary Art, has announced the appointment of Laura De Neefe as ACCA’s new Executive Director.

De Neefe has spent over a decade contributing to the visual arts and cultural community of Melbourne/Naarm. Her leadership is grounded in a deep commitment to artists, team development and workplace culture, access to contemporary art and equitable cultural institutions. She joined ACCA’s executive team in 2022, working closely with the team and board on ACCA’s strategic vision, finance and governance and workplace initiatives.

De Neefe brings strong organisational knowledge to the position of Executive Director having commenced at ACCA in 2017. During her time at ACCA, she has worked to strengthen philanthropic support for exhibitions, education and programs; build strategic partnerships; secure significant grants and government funding; enhance ACCA’s inclusion and equity; nurture a supportive workplace; and promote ACCA’s activities to diverse audiences.

Wu said: ‘Laura brings high-level art leadership and strategic experience to the role of Executive Director. She has extensive and detailed knowledge of ACCA and has been with the organisation since 2017, previously in the role of Director, Development and Engagement. Laura has also led the team as Acting Executive Director in 2022. We are delighted to welcome back Laura as the Executive Director, and look forward to working with Laura and CEO and Artistic Director Myles Russell-Cook to champion ACCA’s role as the nation’s premier contemporary art commissioning organisation.’

De Neefe said: ‘ACCA is an organisation very close to my heart. I am excited to take on this new position and work closely with Myles and with our outstanding team and board to further ACCA’s leadership in the contemporary arts ecology, with artists at the centre of our vision.’

She commenced in the role of Executive Director in January 2026 following parental leave in 2025.

The appointment follows the recent announcement of three new board members and completes ACCA’s executive leadership team. De Neefe joins CEO and Artistic Director Myles Russell-Cook, along with ACCA Chair Dr Terry Wu and board members Lisa Bowman, Maree Clarke, Elisa Clements, Charlotte Day, Lisa Fox, Patricia Piccinini, Sarah Lynn Rees, Dr Theresia Spencer, Gordon Thomson and John Tuck.

Screen Australia appoints Director of First Nations Strategy

Screen Australia recently announced the appointment of Rachel Perkins as Director of First Nations Strategy. A proud Arrernte and Kalkadoon woman with German and Irish heritage, Perkins is a renowned screen practitioner, who has been bringing unique, compelling stories to life and advocating for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander self-representation and equity for more than 30 years.

An agenda-setting filmmaker and policy leader, Perkins has lent her high-level expertise to a number of influential organisations in leadership roles across Screen Australia, AFTRS, SBS, ABC, the Australian Film Commission, NITV, Indigenous Screen Australia, the NSW Film and Television Office, the National Indigenous Media Association of Australia and the First Nations Heritage Protection Alliance.

As co-founder of production company Blackfella Films, Perkins has long driven and shaped First Nations storytelling in Australia with a strong focus on self-representation, told by and with Indigenous media practitioners. A director, writer and producer for drama and documentary projects across TV and film, her credentials include work on such pioneering and award-winning projects as Mystery Road, Total Control, The Australian Wars, Redfern Now, Bran Nue Dae, Radiance, Mabo and First Australians.

Rachel Perkins, Screen Australia’s newly appointed Director of First Nations Strategy. Photo: John Platt.

In the newly created role, Perkins will lead the strategic direction for Screen Australia’s First Nations Department and the broader sector by shaping recommendations for future policy, guiding investment priorities and driving engagement with government, culture and screen industry stakeholders.

‘Screen Australia has such an important role in our nation’s cultural ecosystem, so I’m proud to play my part in ensuring all Australians continue to see themselves represented on screen. In particular, I’m passionate about the opportunity to provide the strategic support for First Nations creators and businesses to be empowered, own their stories and thrive,’ Perkins said.

‘The First Nations Department has a long legacy of incredible work. I’m keen to continue championing our exceptional Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander screen practitioners and forge a path for the next generation of talent – delivering the kind of stories that will enrich and uplift the entirety of Australia’s innovative screen industry and audiences across the globe.’

Screen Australia CEO Deirdre Brennan said, ‘Rachel’s appointment marks a bold new chapter, not just for Screen Australia’s First Nations Department, but for the future of local storytelling as a whole.

‘We created this new role because First Nations stories and contribution to our industry are more important than ever. Rachel’s deep experience across content, education, culture, advocacy and complex organisations makes her uniquely positioned to shape an exciting future for Screen Australia. No doubt she’ll continue to strengthen a vibrant screen industry that reflects the depth and diversity of Australian stories.’

Commencing in the position on 2 March, Rachel will report directly to Brennan and will also work closely with recently appointed Head of First Nations Content, Gillian Moody-Ardler, who provides creative and operational direction for First Nations content investment.

Melbourne Art Foundation appoints new CEO

Melbourne Art Foundation has announced the departure of CEO Mary Wenholz and appointment of former PHOTO Australia Executive Director Clare McKenzie as its new CEO. The news came as Melbourne Art Foundation was celebrating the highly successful 2026 edition of Melbourne Art Fair, which concluded on 22 February with over 20,000 visitors over four days (surpassing previous attendance records) and strong sales of $16.4 million (up from $14.8 million in 2025).

Wenholz joined Melbourne Art Foundation in 2022 as Director of Events and Operations before taking on the position of CEO ahead of the 2025 edition of Melbourne Art Fair. In her role as CEO, Wenholz spearheaded the evolution of the Melbourne Art Fair’s grants program including the introduction of the Melbourne Art Foundation Art Acquisition Support Fund, established in 2026 to facilitate acquisitions of work into institutional collections from participating galleries at Melbourne Art Fair.

‘Leading Melbourne Art Foundation, an organisation whose legacy has been critical to the commercial gallery sector, has offered a rare opportunity to directly contribute to the future of the sector,’ Wenholz said.

‘The 2026 edition of Melbourne Art Fair reflects this growth, expanding in ambition, scale and national relevance while remaining grounded in its core purpose of supporting artists, galleries and the broader cultural ecosystem. I’m immensely proud of what the team, board, galleries and partners have built together.

‘As I step aside following the 2026 fair, I’m excited about the Foundation’s next phase under Clare’s leadership. Clare brings a deep commitment to the sector and a clear focus on strengthening opportunities for galleries and artists, and I have every confidence she will build on this strong foundation while leading Melbourne Art Foundation into its next chapter with energy and purpose,’ she said.

An experienced arts manager, McKenzie joins Melbourne Art Foundation after almost seven years leading PHOTO Australia and also brings previous experience as General Manager of Ausdance Victoria. Her expertise spans delivery of high-impact events and festivals as well as local and international market development across both the visual and performing arts sectors, making her a perfect fit to step in and lead Melbourne Art Foundation into this new chapter.

Peter Jopling AM KC, Chairman of Melbourne Art Foundation, said: ‘We are incredibly grateful for the dedication and leadership Mary Wenholz has shown during her tenure as CEO, helping deliver our most successful Melbourne Art Fair to date, both in sales and attendance. We are equally delighted to welcome Clare McKenzie as the next CEO, as the Foundation continues to grow and showcase the extraordinary depth of Australia’s homegrown creative talent.’

McKenzie said of her appointment: ‘I am thrilled to be taking on this role at such an exciting time for the Foundation. The 2026 edition of Melbourne Art Fair set a remarkable benchmark, thanks to the leadership of Mary Wenholz and the dedication of the team, and that energy is a real source of inspiration as we turn our attention to 2027.

‘I look forward to working with the team to build on this momentum, continuing our mission to build new audiences and a market for contemporary art in Australia and beyond,’ she concluded.

New Board Chair for Patch Theatre

Patch Theatre has announced the appointment of Creative Director Sam Haren as its new Board Chair.

Haren steps into the role after serving on the Board since 2025. He has more than 20 years’ experience working at the intersection of digital innovation and live experience, including as founder of the award-winning studio Sandpit. His work has invited audiences to connect with complex ideas through story, emotion and interactivity and spans from interactive visitor experiences to art installations and children’s theatre.

With a strong background in directing theatre works for young audiences including Grug, Grug and the Rainbow and Beep for Windmill Theatre, Haren brings valuable artistic insight to the board. His appointment comes as Patch Theatre continues to develop ambitious new work for young audiences while touring extensively across Australia and internationally.

Haren said he looks forward to building on the organisation’s strong foundations. ‘Patch Theatre has earned a reputation for imaginative, carefully crafted work that values the creativity and perspective of children. I look forward to supporting the board and team as Patch Theatre continues to create bold new works that bring together design, storytelling and technology,’ he said.

The appointment follows the conclusion of Liz Hawkins’ three-year term as Chair. During her tenure, Hawkins led the board through a period of significant growth, supporting the development of new productions, strengthening strategic partnerships and guiding Patch Theatre’s long-term direction. Patch Theatre thanks Hawkins for her commitment, generosity and steady leadership over the past three years.

Chamber of Arts and Culture WA appoints new Executive Director

The Chamber of Arts and Culture WA has appointed experienced and respected arts consultant, manager and advocate Rick Heath as its new Executive Director.

Chamber Chairperson Fiona Sinclair said Heath brings both deep sector knowledge and a clear-eyed understanding of the Chamber’s operating context, purpose and potential, as well as the role the organisation can play in supporting the arts and culture sector, government, and the broader Western Australian community.

‘Having served alongside Rick for over three years, I am absolutely certain of his commitment to WA’s arts and culture sector, and his strong belief in the Chamber’s value and potential. Rick enters the role with eyes wide open, fully cognisant of our historic highs and lows, the challenges of our current operating environment and the shifting sociopolitical landscape ahead,’ Sinclair said.

Rick Heath, the new Executive Director of The Chamber of Arts and Culture WA. Photo: Supplied.

Heath has served on the Chamber’s Board since 2022, most recently as Deputy Chair. During this time, he played a key role in shaping the organisation’s renewed strategic direction, including contributing to the development of the Chamber’s new Strategic Plan and its strengthened advocacy remit. This work has contributed to the Chamber receiving an offer of a Strategic Initiatives Grant from the Department of Creative Industries, Tourism and Sport for 2026-27.

Sinclair said the board is confident Heath will deliver outcomes quickly and build influence for members and the broader sector.

‘Rick’s insight, combined with decades of expertise across a range of artforms and contexts, gives the board confidence that he can deliver tactical, practical and focused results for the membership and beyond,’ she said. ‘Under his leadership, the Chamber is well-poised to gain momentum, traction and influence from day one,’ she said.

The open recruitment process attracted high-calibre candidates from WA, interstate and overseas. Heath’s knowledge of the WA arts and cultural industries, combined with his long-standing commitment to sector advocacy, distinguished him as the standout candidate.

Reflecting on his appointment, Heath said the sector’s contribution to Western Australia is essential, and the Chamber’s advocacy is critical to ensuring it thrives.

‘The arts and culture sector is fundamental to a socially strong and economically diverse Western Australia. The Chamber has a vital role in improving the conditions for the sector to thrive,’ he said.

Achieving that ambition would require clarity, discipline and collaboration across funding and investment pathways, Heath added.

‘This requires disciplined advocacy, focused priorities, and partnerships that unlock investment across government, public, private and commercial sources. My aim is to articulate arts and culture not as an optional extra, but as infrastructure for public good that contributes directly to state priorities.’

Heath was recently awarded a Churchill Fellowship, which he will undertake within the next 12 months, investigating impactful and regenerative arts advocacy models in the US, Canada and UK. This research will further strengthen the Chamber’s capacity to advocate effectively for arts organisations and independent artists across Western Australia.

Heath said the Chamber’s focus under his leadership will remain on practical coordination and building the support and settings the sector needs to thrive.

‘With effective coordination, a clear focus on what’s possible, and support for social license that enables appropriate investment, we can simultaneously realise our creative potential and deliver significantly greater social and economic benefits for the community,’ he explained.

Heath has previously led his own management consultancy focused on evidence-based strategy and coalition-building across the arts and local government sectors nationally. He has held senior and executive roles with Community Arts Network, Black Swan State Theatre Company, Perth Festival and Performing Arts Connections Australia. He brings significant experience in strategic leadership, governance, stakeholder engagement, advocacy and government relations to his new role.

Heath will commence as Executive Director on a date to be negotiated. In the interim, the locum team of Acting Executive Director Ann Tonks and General Manager Kelly Reid will continue to lead the organisation.

Heath will step down from the board before commencing as Executive Director.

