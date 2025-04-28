News

 > News

Not so final – Bluesfest to return in 2026

Bluesfest's director has admitted that his announcement of the festival's imminent closure was a marketing ploy. And it paid off.
28 Apr 2025 14:11
David Burton
Bluesfest leadership has back-tracked on its announcment that the 2025 would be its final outing. Image: Bluesfest.

Music

Bluesfest leadership has backtracked on its announcement that 2025 would see its final outing. Image: Bluesfest.

Share Icon

Attendees at Bluesfest 2025 had mixed feelings of disappointment and happiness to hear that the festival would be returning in 2026. Many had flocked to the event, embracing a ‘one last hurrah’ attitude after the festival announced it would be finishing in 2025. That announcement triggered a rush on tickets, meaning the festival could continue.

The festival said in a statement that the 2025 celebrations had attracted 109,000 visitors, the festival’s third-highest box office on record. “That support means Bluesfest fans have kept this dream alive,” Festival Director Peter Noble said. “People want this event, people want it to continue.”

Speaking at a federal inquiry in October 2024, Noble admitted that announcing the ‘final’ Bluesfest was a marketing strategy. “We made very sure underneath that we said, ‘We don’t want this to be the last festival, we’re doing everything we can for it not to be’, but in the end that’s the sort of stuff you [have to] do nowadays,” he said. “And is that right … [that] people have got to be coerced to spend their money?”

In the parliamentary inquiry, Noble blamed international acts and their massive marketing budgets as one of the reasons Australians were less willing to spend money on local festivals. The latest furore over the price of Lady Gaga tickets has highlighted this concern further, as many Australian music festivals face uncertain futures.

For Noble, his marketing gambit worked. Tickets for Bluesfest 2026 are now on sale.

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

Related News

Australian music industry: an audio mixing deck/ PA system on the floor of a stage surrounded by cables with a person's foot on one of the PA system's pedals.
News

Music and live performance sectors still in pain: what do they want from the next four years of government?

Music and live performance artists and businesses are facing persistent threats to their existence. What do they want from Australia's…

Jo Pickup
Musicians holding instruments into the sky.
News

The inaugural Music and Data insight summit: April 2025

A new music and data summit is aiming to deliver insights to the music industry.

Allison Dickie
The recent focus on the cost of tickets for the Australian tour of Lady Gaga has placed new pressure on Australian politicians. Image: supplied.
News

Lady Gaga, Albanese and dynamic ticket pricing: Aussies want answers

With tickets starting at $300, Australian Lady Gaga fans are the latest to ask the Government for intervention in regulating…

David Burton
Tickets for the first Lady Gaga Australian tour in eleven years went on sale this week. Image: Wikimedia.
News

Ticket chaos as Australian fans pay big for Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga is returning to Australia for the first time in 11 years, and fans are paying hundreds of dollars…

David Burton
Miss Ellaneous (Ben Graetz) as Miss Tina at Moogahlin Performing Arts’ ‘Koori Gras: Black Nulla’. Graezt is in character as Tina Turner, resplendant in an 80s-style wig and shimmering, beaded sleveless dress, and is photographed mid-song, arms outstretched and singing into a microphone. A sequined version of the Aboriginal flag in split bands of black and red, bisected by a golden circle, hangs behind her.
Sponsored

Simply the best: ‘TINA – A Tropical Love Story’ celebrates the late, great Tina Turner

Everyone has their own Tina story, says First Nations performer Ben Graetz, who’s sharing his – and sharing the spotlight…

Richard Watts
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login