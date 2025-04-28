Not so final – Bluesfest to return in 2026

Attendees at Bluesfest 2025 had mixed feelings of disappointment and happiness to hear that the festival would be returning in 2026. Many had flocked to the event, embracing a ‘one last hurrah’ attitude after the festival announced it would be finishing in 2025. That announcement triggered a rush on tickets, meaning the festival could continue.

The festival said in a statement that the 2025 celebrations had attracted 109,000 visitors, the festival’s third-highest box office on record. “That support means Bluesfest fans have kept this dream alive,” Festival Director Peter Noble said. “People want this event, people want it to continue.”

Speaking at a federal inquiry in October 2024, Noble admitted that announcing the ‘final’ Bluesfest was a marketing strategy. “We made very sure underneath that we said, ‘We don’t want this to be the last festival, we’re doing everything we can for it not to be’, but in the end that’s the sort of stuff you [have to] do nowadays,” he said. “And is that right … [that] people have got to be coerced to spend their money?”

In the parliamentary inquiry, Noble blamed international acts and their massive marketing budgets as one of the reasons Australians were less willing to spend money on local festivals. The latest furore over the price of Lady Gaga tickets has highlighted this concern further, as many Australian music festivals face uncertain futures.

For Noble, his marketing gambit worked. Tickets for Bluesfest 2026 are now on sale.