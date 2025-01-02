Newcastle Art Gallery reveals 2025 reopening date following ambitious expansion

Newcastle Art Gallery will be ready to welcome visitors once again in late September this year, just in time for City of Newcastle’s flagship arts and culture festival, New Annual (27 September to 6 October).

The final stages of construction are now underway for the gallery’s major redevelopment, which combines a new building with the existing 47-year-old structure and creates an additional 1600 square metres of exhibition space. It has been supported by over $22 million in funding through the Australian Government, the NSW Government and the Newcastle Art Gallery Foundation.

Newcastle Art Gallery Director, Lauretta Morton OAM says, “City of Newcastle is proud to be the custodian of one of the nation’s most significant public collections of Australian and international art, which is valued at more than $126 million. But with this honour comes great responsibility as we create a fit-for-purpose home for both our own collection and works of art on loan from across Australia and around the world.”

She continues that the project’s final stretch is about perfecting the details. “We need to get every aspect right, from the international standard humidity and temperature control system, to the global-specification loading dock and quarantine area needed to manage the safe handling of high-value works of art, as well as the international standards to display the collection, which includes the top 10 works alone collectively valued at $34 million,” says Morton.

Visitors will be greeted in the gallery atrium with a new commission by local artist Shellie Smith and fabricator Julie Squires, featuring a six-metre high suspended sculpture comprising 30 cast aluminium fish. Born in Malaysian and raised in Aotearoa New Zealand, artist Fayen d’Evie has been commissioned to create two sculptural solutions that will improve the accessibility of floating staircases on the ground level of the original 1977 art gallery. The pieces are being created from steel and incorporate tactile versions of key works from the Gallery’s collection.

City of Newcastle Executive Director City Infrastructure, Clint Thomson, adds that it’s been a challenging, but exciting project. “I sometimes equate what we are building to that of a bank vault, but with windows on every side, a huge front door, a staff entrance and a loading dock. It’s been a massive challenge, but I’m confident that we have got the balance right in terms of designing a building that Novocastrians can be proud of, but that is also capable of safely hosting in the vicinity of $50 million [worth] of art on any day of the year.”

Thomson explains some of the biggest tasks, and what he hopes will be a state-of-the-art gallery for generations to come. “Like many complex infrastructure projects, we have had to overcome a range of challenges, including excessive wet weather, underground utilities and important archaeological preservation, and the remediation of historic mine workings, which required five-and-a-half Olympic-size swimming pools worth of grout to be pumped beneath the site.

“We have also navigated the task of combining a new building with the retrofit of an iconic 47-year-old structure, carefully respecting its heritage while ensuring compliance with modern day requirements and standards.”

He continues, “What we are delivering, however, will make a significant contribution to our city, creating jobs and economic investment now, while promising to help drive our visitor economy once it reopens.”

Once reopened, Newcastle Art Gallery will have dedicated areas for its collection on the lower level, while the upper level will cater for a variety of travelling exhibitions, including international shows.

Visitors will have the chance to experience a new café and retail shop, as well as multipurpose and educational program spaces.

The expanded Gallery is expected to attract 150,000 visitors per year, and is currently seeking a further $1 million to secure its future through the Foundation’s public fundraising campaign.