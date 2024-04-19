New study examines why we love sad music

Led by Professor Emery Schubert, the University of New South Wales (UNSW) has released a new study analysing why listening to sad music can make us feel good. Titled ‘Liking music with and without sadness: Testing the direct effect hypothesis of pleasurable negative emotion’, the journal article suggests that negative emotions from listening to sad music can produce pleasure.

Read: Little splendour in music festival cancellations

‘It’s paradoxical to think you could enjoy something that makes you feel a negative emotion,’ says Schubert. ‘But this research shows the first empirical evidence that sadness can positively affect the enjoyment of music, directly.’

The study consisted of 50 participants self-selecting a piece of sadness-evoking music they loved, imagining the removal of their sadness from it, and then analysing how this changed their interpretation of the piece. The study found that 82% of respondents said that removing the sadness from the song reduced their enjoyment of it.

‘One explanation [for these findings] relates to play,’ Schubert says. ‘Experiencing a wide range of emotions in a more or less safe environment could help us learn how to deal with what we encounter in the world.’

Past research contends that sadness evoked by music falls under the category of ‘being moved’, also known as an ‘indirect effect hypothesis’. However, Schubert’s findings demonstrate they have overlapping meanings instead, directly linking sadness and positively affecting music enjoyment.

The study is available in the PLOS ONE journal.