Literary orgs partner to present new festival

The inaugural Liminal Festival will take place in August at the Wheeler Centre, offering both in-person and online events.
13 Jun 2024
Thuy On
Writing and Publishing

A collaborative effort between Melbourne’s literary and ideas hub The Wheeler Centre and Asian-Australian literary project Liminal will see a new festival staged over the weekend of 2-4 August 2024.

This inaugural, three-day event means that Liminal will expand its scope beyond print and the screen. The anti-racist literary platform, which publishes art, criticism and interviews, was founded in late 2016 with a focus on the Asian Australian experience. In its eight years to date, Liminal has run literary events, mentorships, fellowships and national literary prizes for First Nations writers and writers of colour in order to create new spaces and new opportunities.

Developed by editor Leah Jing McIntosh and creative producer Hasib Hourani, the Liminal Festival will host both live and digital events, with the opening night session featuring Susie Anderson, Manisha Anjali, Evelyn Araluen, Brian Castro, Bella Li, Jennifer Nguyen, Mykaela Saunders and Michael Sun. 

Some of the Festival’s other highlights include:

  • Indigenous writers Evelyn Araluen, Hasib Hourani and Mykaela Saunders discussing the intricacies of speaking and writing the colony’s language;
  • Poets Bella Li and Lucy Van discussing histories and poetics, facilitated by Sydney Review of Books editor James Jiang;
  • Jessica Au, Brian Castro and André Dao contemplating the novel;
  • Critics Eda Gunaydin, Michael Sun and Cher Tan examining the present state and future of literary criticism and the roles and responsibilities of the critic;
  • Poets Andrew Brooks and Elena Gomez considering writing and reading as collaborative experiments; and,
  • Jillian Tamaki and Lee Lai drawing on their years-long artistic practices to think through the pleasures, pains and processes of making comics.

The Liminal Festival will take place 2-4 August 2024 at the Wheeler Centre.

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the books editor of The Big issue for 8 years. Her debut, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was released by University of Western Australia Publishing (UWAP). Her second collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Her third book, Essence, will be published in 2025. Twitter: @thuy_on Instagram: poemsbythuy

