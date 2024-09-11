News

New landmark library opens in Greater Geelong

The multipurpose library has been developed in consultation with the Wadawurrung Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation and the City of Greater Geelong.
11 Sep 2024 10:23
Thuy On
Façade of a building. Biyal-a Armstrong Creek Library. Its walls have circular windows.

Biyal-a Armstrong Creek Library. Photo: Tom Roe.

Armstrong Creek in Greater Geelong has a new landmark following the opening of the Biyal-a Armstrong Creek Library and community hub.

Designed by Buchan, the $21.8 million facility is set within the Armstrong Creek Town Centre precinct. It spans 2500 square metres across three storeys and contains more than 30,000 new books and resources, along with a children’s story time area, outdoor terraces, and multipurpose and creative spaces.

The new library’s circular windows and design elements represent many individuals coming together, according to Buchan architect Aleksander Borek, and are inspired by the “living water” design narrative developed with the Wadawurrung Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation and the City of Greater Geelong.

‘The waterways of the Wadawurrung people have been a natural meeting point for centuries and are rich in cultural and spiritual significance,’ says Borek. ‘The new library is conceived as a nourishing place for the community to come together and create a shared future.’

When lit at night, the circular windows lend the library a lantern-like quality that reflect its role as a beacon of lifelong learning at the heart of the community.

The interior of a new library with large circular windows. Biyal-a Armstrong Creek Library
Interior of Biyal-a Armstrong Creek Library. Photo: Tom Roe.

Inside the library, open-plan interiors evoke the rich andscape of Wadawurrung Country through colour, materials, planting and views. Timber is used on bookshelves, furniture and fittings, and a rammed earth feature wall creates a textural spine through the building, separating the public front of house from amenities areas.

A feature floor pattern mimics a creek winding through the building, the continuation of a creek feature in the Town Square, while a winter garden on Level One and terrace on Level Two allow access to the outdoors from every floor. Moveable furniture, operable walls and ample storage mean space can be configured as needed.

Biyal-a Armstrong Creek Library is Armstrong Creek Town Centre Precinct’s first piece of civic infrastructure. City of Greater Geelong Mayor Trent Sullivan is enthusiastic about the design and the value it will add to the region.

‘The building is so distinctive from the outside and it’s looking amazing inside too. We know the love the community has for our local libraries and this building is going to be a real focal point for Armstrong Creek residents.’

Read: Deakin University research shows taking risks can build diverse audiences

Biyal-a Armstrong Creek Library is the result of a collaboration between Buchan, the City of Greater Geelong, Geelong Regional Library Corporation (GRLC), Wadawurrung Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation and community stakeholders.

Thuy On

