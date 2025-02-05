NORPA launches fundraising campaign to buy and create flood-resistant new Lismore home

Regional NSW theatre company NORPA, the former home of which at Lismore City Hall was badly damaged by ‘once in 100-year’ floods in 2017 and again in 2022, has launched a campaign to help the company purchase and renovate an historic timber factory in central Lismore.

To be known as The Joinery, the 3000-square metre former Hampton and Larsson building is intended to become a flood-resilient cultural hub for the region’s performing arts sector. Simultaneously, the project aspires to set a precedent by demonstrating the important ways that culture can drive community renewal in the face of climate disaster.

“NORPA is embedded in the Lismore community; the town is in our DNA and we’re committed for the future. The Joinery location places us at the heart of town, directly contributing to its energy and economy,” says NORPA Executive Director, Libby Lincoln.

“This new home for NORPA will be a creative catalyst for the region’s many artists, for First Nations perspectives and for community-driven projects that celebrate the region’s unique identity and collective healing journey. It’s a big ambitious project and that’s right in NORPA’s wheelhouse,” she adds.

In collaboration with award-winning Sydney-based architects CHROFI, The Joinery’s design is described as innovative, adaptive, flexible and resilient.

An internal view of NORPA’s completed new Lismore home, The Joinery. Render: CHROFI.

Once purchased, the renovated building will incorporate the use of robust and hard-wearing materials that can withstand inundation, elements that will not only facilitate the free passage of floodwaters and debris to reduce damage to the building if and when more flood events occur in the future, but also maximise the structure’s capacity to dry out quickly.

John Choi, Director, CHROFI, says, “The Joinery project is an opportunity to embrace creativity and innovation in flood resilience. Rather than resisting the elements, we see this as a chance to work with them – designing spaces that not only provide shelter during flood events, but also invite and engage the Lismore arts community. At the heart of this vision is the building itself, rich in character and history. Its bones and fabric hold a beauty that makes it an inspiring backdrop for creative expression.”

The Joinery embodies NORPA’s ability to adapt unique locations into performance spaces, most recently demonstrated by the company reimagining its 2018 proscenium arch production Wildskin as a radically new immersive iteration in a pavilion at the Lismore Showgrounds.

Simultaneously, The Joinery will provide the company with a much-needed permanent home, including professional studio spaces in which artists can rehearse and create work for regional and national presentation.

The building’s large, flexible, contemporary spaces will support a range of workshops and programs that reflect the Northern Rivers’ unique stories and creative vibrancy, as well as house multiple resident companies and attract national and international visiting artists.

NORPA’s Artistic Director, Julian Louis, says, “This is much more than a building; it’s a commitment to our region, fuelling new opportunities for the role of the arts in disaster recovery and forging partnerships beyond the arts – with community, social and commercial organisations. Our long-term vision involves adapting it into a contemporary cultural facility that is nationally recognised and reflects the bold creativity of our region.”

NORPA is currently aiming to raise $600,000 to purchase the Hampton and Larsson site, with The Joinery envisaged as providing the traumatised Lismore community with a cultural anchor point after the ‘unprecedented‘ floods of 2017 and 2022 – floods which, in the company’s words, “didn’t just destroy buildings, they threatened to wash away stories, shared experiences and the region’s very identity”.

Heather Fairbairn, NORPA Artistic Associate, says: “Theatre is a collaborative art form and you need two elements to make it: people and space. We already know from NORPA’s existing body of work that there are many incredible interdisciplinary creatives in the Northern Rivers. We have the people, now we just need the other part of the equation: the space to make the work.”

Other arts organisations in the Northern Rivers region of NSW were also impacted by the floods, including youth company Spaghetti Circus and Lismore Regional Gallery, which announced its reopening program late last year.

NORPA’s 2024 work, My Cousin Frank, written and performed by arts leader Rhoda Roberts AO, a member of the Bundjalung nation, Widjabul clan of Northern NSW and South East QLD, will soon be taking local stories to the national stage at the upcoming Adelaide Festival 2025.

The production tells the story of Roberts’ cousin Frank Roberts, Australia’s first ever Indigenous Olympian, who represented Australia “in boxing at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. And here was a story – a man – I’d never heard of,” Adelaide Festival Artistic Director Brett Sheehy AO told ArtsHub in 2024.

“The idea of Rhoda herself on stage telling Frank’s story was irresistible. This was a man who was representing his country at the Olympic Games, a man who was invited to dine with Japan’s Emperor Hirohito, yet he was a man who could not go there on an Australian passport. Why? Because at the time, in my own lifetime, this nation had decided that an Indigenous Australian was not an Australian citizen. Here’s a story of a conquest of injustice, a triumph of obstacles, of family, love and commitment, of immense talent and determination, [of] changing history.”

Learn more about NORPA and its fundraising plans for The Joinery. The 2025 Adelaide Festival season of My Cousin Frank runs from 3-5 March at the Space Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre.