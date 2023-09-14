New First Nations Curatorial Fellow for Biennale

While it has long included First Nations artists, the Biennale of Sydney over recent editions has made it a strong priority to profile Indigenous artists in this international platform for contemporary art. That has been extended this year, as the organisation prepares for its 2024 edition. Today (14 September) it has announced a new partnership with the Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain and the creation of a new role – the Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain First Nations Curatorial Fellow. Tony Albert (a Jagera/Giabal/Jarowair man) has been announced as the inaugural appointment.

Albert is familiar with the organisation – his artwork Healing Land, Remembering Country was exhibited in NIRIN, the 22nd Biennale of Sydney (2020).

The partnership is charged with commissioning, presenting and promoting First Nations arts and culture as part of the Biennale of Sydney program. The multi-project partnership will extend from 2023 to 2027, including the 24th Biennale of Sydney (9 March – 10 June 2024) and the 25th edition in 2026.

For the upcoming edition, titled Ten Thousand Suns, the Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain will commission 14 new works by First Nations artists. Throughout his tenure as Curatorial Fellow, Albert will work with the Biennale and the Fondation to help realise those commissions, also acting as an intermediary with the artists.

A media statement further explains: ‘He will also forge a significant connection between the Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain collection in Paris and First Nations artists and curators, and will contribute to the sustainable support and promotion of Indigenous art and culture in the Biennale of Sydney.’

Of his appointment, Albert said: ‘Both of these organisations are visionary pioneers in showcasing and promoting incredible works of art. Indigenous Australian art has a unique identity and position within the contemporary art world. A platform to expand their artistic collection and the development of strong curatorial perimeters with First Nations peoples represents an important and timely partnership. In my hopes and dreams I believe that this partnership will bring outstanding commissions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art and curatorial excellence to the rest of the world.’

Artistic Directors of the 24th Biennale of Sydney, Cosmin Costinaș and Inti Guerrero, added: ‘Tony is an exceptional figure in the Australian art and cultural scenes, widely respected and influential across several generations of artists and practitioners. The uncompromising questioning of power relations and political formulations in his artistic practice have pushed boundaries and contributed to exposing the ongoing effects of colonialism on First Nations people in Australia. This new role marks a significant opportunity to amplify the voices of First Nations artists in Australia and around the world and we eagerly await the impact of his work throughout this fellowship.’

Read: Live from Berlin: first interview with 2024 Biennale of Sydney curators

The Biennale of Sydney and the Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain previously partnered in 2022 to present the Australian premiere of The Great Animal Orchestra at the 23rd Biennale of Sydney, titled rīvus.

Hervé Chandès, Artistic Managing Director of the Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain, said the continuing partnership ‘meaningfully demonstrates a commitment to diversity, inclusivity, artistic innovation and excellence’.

‘This partnership reflects our belief in empowering First Nations communities to share their truths and underscores the crucial role of listening to their voices as we navigate the challenges of our planet,’ he added.

Barbara Moore, CEO, Biennale of Sydney, said: ‘Art changes everything – the way we think, the way we feel and the way we see the world… Because it is our differences that unite us. First Nations knowledge and stories are … to be honoured and celebrated, and this unique collaborative partnership between the Biennale, the Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain and all of the artists commissioned to present new work speaks to our shared values of backing initiatives that create positive and lasting cultural change.’

The 24th Biennale of Sydney opens to the public 9 March – 10 June 2024.