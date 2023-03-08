National tour of searing First Nations dance announced

Queensland’s First Nations dance production company Karul Projects will be embarking on the first national tour of SILENCE this month starting in Wyong (23 March) and Goulburn (25 March), NSW, before heading to Victoria during April, and Adelaide in May, with more dates to be announced.

Following sell-out seasons at its 2020 Brisbane Festival world premiere and regional Queensland tour in 2022, Karul Projects, with producer BlakDance, will once again bring an all First Nations cast to stage the compelling theatrical contemporary dance production.

The hour-long performance is choreographed and written by Karul Projects’ co-founder and director, Minjungbal-Yugambeh, Wiradjuri and Ni-Vanuatu man, Thomas E S Kelly. Alongside Kelly, co-founder Taree Sansbury, multidisciplinary performing artists Benjin Maza, Keia McGrady, Glory Tuohy-Daniell and Olivia Adams will bring to life the transformative stage experience.

‘SILENCE’ by Karul Projects. Photo: Simon Woods.

BlakDance has supported independent First Nations dancers and choreographers for 18 years. Merindah Donnelly, Executive Producer, BlakDance, says: ‘SILENCE is a searing commentary on Australian Nationhood, representing the call for Land Back. BlakDance is a self-determined First Nations producing house, so it’s fitting the first work we tour is adding to the conversation about recognising our Sovereignty.’

Kelly adds: ‘Abounding in our struggle for Land Back and Treaty, SILENCE breaks the silence both literally and symbolically using dynamic live percussion from composer Jhindu-Pedro Lawrie, whose rich drumbeats drive the dancers in their exploration of past, present, alternative realities and dreamscapes of Country, the Milky Way and Murun, the emu in the sky.

‘SILENCE interprets what a 250-plus-year long denial of meaningful listening to First Nations people has done to the psyche of the people and land. Brown feet kick up sand, earth, dirt and dust. The sand seeps through brown fingers as it always has. Always was, always will be,’ says Kelly.

The national tour of SILENCE has received financial assistance from Australia Council for the Arts. Find out more on touring dates and tickets.

Cast and crew of SILENCE national tour:

Thomas E S Kelly (Choreographer/Writer/Performer) Minjungbal-Yugambeh, Wiradjuri and Ni-Vanuatu

Taree Sansbury (Rehearsal Director/Performer) Kaurna, Narrunga and Ngarrindjerri

Vicki Van Hout (Choreographic Dramaturg) Wiradjuri

Alethea Beetson (Dramaturg) Kabi Kabi/Gubbi Gubbi and Wiradjuri

Benjin Maza (Performer) Yidindji, Birri Gubba, Miriam Mer and Tanna Island

Keia McGrady (Performer) Githabul Migunberri- Yugumbeh

Glory Tuohy-Daniell (Performer) Indjalandji Dhidhanu and Alyewarre

Olivia Adams (Performer) Wulli Wulli

Jhindu-Pedro Lawrie (Percussion Composer/Performer) Mirning and Wuthathi

Sam Pankhurst (Music/Sound Designer)

Karen Norris (Lighting Designer)

Selene Cochrane (Costume Designer)