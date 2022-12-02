National Cultural Policy needs a Music Australia agency: Greens

The need for a national agency dedicated to and supporting Australian contemporary music was emphatically stated in the Federal Parliament this week.

Speaking on the final day of Ausmusic Month, Greens spokesperson for the Arts, Senator Sarah Hanson-Young, called for the creation of an agency equivalent to Screen Australia in order to strengthen and support the Australian contemporary music sector both nationally and internationally.

‘After a decade of being ignored, being hit with COVID cancellations and now facing extreme weather threats, the music industry is asking for our support. We must answer this call,’ Hanson-Young said in Parliament on Wednesday (30 November).

The Senator’s call drew upon submissions to the forthcoming National Cultural Policy from a range of Australian peak music bodies, including state and territory music industry associations Music Victoria, MusicNSW, WAM (Western Australia Music), QMusic, Music NT, Music Tasmania, Music SA and MusicACT (collectively known as the Australian Music Industry Network or AMIN).

Simone Schinkel, CEO, Music Victoria, told ArtsHub that the need for a national peak body for the contemporary music sector went well beyond the concerns of AMIN.

‘Earlier this year, leaders in the music industry got together and made a joint submission to the National Cultural Policy. That included the Association of Artist Managers, the Australian Music Publishers Association, the Australian Festival Association, the Australian Independent Record Labels Association – but it’s also The Push, CrewCare, ARIA, everyone,’ she told ArtsHub.

‘Because of COVID, we all came together and made joint submissions and, as part of that, we called for what we hoped would be a new organisation situated within government that could coordinate all of the activities of contemporary music and support [the sector] with research and resources and evidence-backed data.’

The proposed Music Australia would be a dedicated contemporary music agency tasked with growing and developing the contemporary music industry nationally and internationally, and also positioned to address evolving challenges.

As Hanson-Young said, ‘Unlike the film and television industries, contemporary music doesn’t have a dedicated agency. A Music Australia agency would be critical for coordinating a cross government strategic plan to ensure the longevity of their industry.’

With the members of AMIN positioned to develop state/territory-specific programs to support local bands and musicians, Schinkel said that one of the benefits of a Music Australia would be that it could ‘pick up what’s great and then roll it out across the other states’.

She continued: ‘Recently, MusicNSW set up a regional touring map and touring builder, and it’s fantastic. I [thought], “We need one of those,” and Victoria is ready. We’ve got all the info on our venues that we need to make such a map. But there are other states that aren’t quite at that point and don’t have that deep knowledge of all the venues in their states and how to move in between them, as well as size, capacity – all that.

‘So this is just one possible function that [Music Australia] could have by going, “That’s a great idea. Let’s take it national.” A little bit more coordination of all the great ideas, so we don’t have to reinvent the wheel,’ she added.

Schinkel also envisaged Music Australia as having an international remit, as well as developing initiatives and activities across state lines.

‘The ambition is for Australia to become a net exporter of music, and to really tap into our enormous potential. So the work of Sounds Australia, for example, has been an amazing initiative, but we need that sort of work to be ongoing. And the research, I think, is also a big piece, a missing piece of information that would be really useful. And obviously there’s also the music industry review into sexual harm and harassment, and this [theoretical] body could work with the industry in addressing those challenges as well,’ she told ArtsHub.

‘We want to make this other organisation bigger than just live music – get the export going, get the research going, get the audience development-focused work to going as well. There’s a lot of opportunities,’ Schinkel concluded.

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, Hanson-Young also noted the importance of upskilling members of the contemporary music sector in order to ensure Australian musicians, managers and other live music sector members were more competitive and more artistically fulfilled.

‘Australia has so many talented music artists, producers and managers. If they are to reach their full potential, now is the time to commit and invest to set the industry up for success,’ she said.

‘I hope that Minister Burke will listen to the calls from the music industry and make a government agency for Australian music a core part of the Albanese Government’s upcoming National Cultural Policy,’ Hanson-Young concluded.

Minister for the Arts Tony Burke MP – who was noticeably absent from last week’s Creative Regions National Summit – has previously committed to releasing the new National Cultural Policy by the end of this year.